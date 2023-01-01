Eggplant salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve eggplant salad
More about OLEA
TAPAS
OLEA
171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Eggplant Salad
|$5.00
8oz container of Olea's Sweet and Sour Eggplant Salad. Herbs, sherry vinegar, red onion, XV olive oil, pomegranate molasses, tomato
|Falafel Artichoke Hearts
|$13.00
Falafel-crusted Artichoke Hearts with sweet and sour eggplant salad, herbed tahini sauce
More about FUKUROU - BROOKLYN
FUKUROU - BROOKLYN
105 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn
|Roasted Eggplant Salad (VG)
|$14.00
Roast eggplant , puffy rice berry , fried onions , scallion ,fried poach egg , mix green with miso sauce, Japanese dressing
More about GOSHT - Brighton Beach
GOSHT - Brighton Beach
3215 Coney Island Avenue, Brooklyn
|Crunchy eggplant & steak salad
|$18.00
Signature salad made with roasted beef from Josper grill. Cherry tomatoes, crunchy eggplant and red onions with NY house dressing and topped with white sesame seeds