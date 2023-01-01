Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant salad in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve eggplant salad

Item pic

TAPAS

OLEA

171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Salad$5.00
8oz container of Olea's Sweet and Sour Eggplant Salad. Herbs, sherry vinegar, red onion, XV olive oil, pomegranate molasses, tomato
Falafel Artichoke Hearts$13.00
Falafel-crusted Artichoke Hearts with sweet and sour eggplant salad, herbed tahini sauce
More about OLEA
Item pic

 

FUKUROU - BROOKLYN

105 Wilson Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Eggplant Salad (VG)$14.00
Roast eggplant , puffy rice berry , fried onions , scallion ,fried poach egg , mix green with miso sauce, Japanese dressing
More about FUKUROU - BROOKLYN
Item pic

 

GOSHT - Brighton Beach

3215 Coney Island Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crunchy eggplant & steak salad$18.00
Signature salad made with roasted beef from Josper grill. Cherry tomatoes, crunchy eggplant and red onions with NY house dressing and topped with white sesame seeds
More about GOSHT - Brighton Beach
My Grill Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

My Grill Bar

1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sabich Sandwich (hummus,thna,israeli salad,parsly,fried eggplant$10.00
More about My Grill Bar

