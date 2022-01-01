Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve enchiladas

La Puerta Roja image

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
(C) ENCHILADAS SUIZAS TRAY$90.00
VEGETARIAN ENCHILADAS$22.00
eggplant, zucchini, potatoes, pickled chili in green tomatillo sauce, sour cream
ENCHILADAS SUIZAS$23.00
pulled chicken fillet, tortillas, creamy tomatillo sauce, avocado & sour cream
More about La Puerta Roja
Banner pic

 

Las Santas

572 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ENCHILADAS SALSA VERDE$28.00
Soft corn tortillas filled with shrimp, cheese, grilled corn, avocado, crema, with creamy verde sauce, onions & cilantro.
More about Las Santas
San Pedro Inn image

 

San Pedro - Brooklyn

320 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mole Enchilada$22.00
Mush Enchilada$18.00
More about San Pedro - Brooklyn
El Gran Tejano Tex Mex Cantina image

 

El Gran Tejano Tex Mex Cantina - 942 Flushing Ave

942 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Enchilada$16.00
Chicken Enchilada$17.00
More about El Gran Tejano Tex Mex Cantina - 942 Flushing Ave
Consumer pic

 

Martha's Cocina Mexicana

338 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchiladas Suizas$17.00
Three rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with salsa verde, melted chihuahua cheese
Enchiladas de Mole$17.00
Three rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with mole sauce, sour cream, cotija cheese
More about Martha's Cocina Mexicana
Fonda Brooklyn image

 

Fonda Brooklyn - Park Slope

434 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas$22.95
Enchiladas De Mole Negro Oaxaqueño$25.95
Enchiladas de Carne En Salsa Mestiza$27.95
More about Fonda Brooklyn - Park Slope
Chela image

FRENCH FRIES

Chela

408 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (525 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Suizas Enchiladas (GF)$25.00
Rotisserie chicken, housemade corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, queso
fresco, crema, cheese and avocado. Comes with rice and beans.
More about Chela
Item pic

 

Chavela's

736 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Enchilada Torta$12.00
Pork enchilada, cabbage, salsa verde and cilantro. Traditional Mexican street sandwiches served on telera bread with refried bean spread.
Enchiladas$15.00
Chicken or cheese; with salsa verde or mole served with rice, beans, queso fresco and crema.
Shrimp Enchiladas$18.00
More about Chavela's
Restaurant banner

 

Nacho Macho Taco - Bushwick - 591 knickerbooker ave

591 knickerbooker ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Enchiladas$11.95
Grilled Chicken Enchiladas$10.95
More about Nacho Macho Taco - Bushwick - 591 knickerbooker ave

