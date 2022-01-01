Enchiladas in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve enchiladas
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|(C) ENCHILADAS SUIZAS TRAY
|$90.00
|VEGETARIAN ENCHILADAS
|$22.00
eggplant, zucchini, potatoes, pickled chili in green tomatillo sauce, sour cream
|ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
|$23.00
pulled chicken fillet, tortillas, creamy tomatillo sauce, avocado & sour cream
Las Santas
572 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|ENCHILADAS SALSA VERDE
|$28.00
Soft corn tortillas filled with shrimp, cheese, grilled corn, avocado, crema, with creamy verde sauce, onions & cilantro.
San Pedro - Brooklyn
320 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn
|Mole Enchilada
|$22.00
|Mush Enchilada
|$18.00
El Gran Tejano Tex Mex Cantina - 942 Flushing Ave
942 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn
|Cheese Enchilada
|$16.00
|Chicken Enchilada
|$17.00
Martha's Cocina Mexicana
338 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$17.00
Three rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with salsa verde, melted chihuahua cheese
|Enchiladas de Mole
|$17.00
Three rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken, topped with mole sauce, sour cream, cotija cheese
Fonda Brooklyn - Park Slope
434 7th Ave, Brooklyn
|Enchiladas
|$22.95
|Enchiladas De Mole Negro Oaxaqueño
|$25.95
|Enchiladas de Carne En Salsa Mestiza
|$27.95
Chela
408 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Suizas Enchiladas (GF)
|$25.00
Rotisserie chicken, housemade corn tortillas, tomatillo salsa, queso
fresco, crema, cheese and avocado. Comes with rice and beans.
Chavela's
736 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Carne Enchilada Torta
|$12.00
Pork enchilada, cabbage, salsa verde and cilantro. Traditional Mexican street sandwiches served on telera bread with refried bean spread.
|Enchiladas
|$15.00
Chicken or cheese; with salsa verde or mole served with rice, beans, queso fresco and crema.
|Shrimp Enchiladas
|$18.00