Falafel salad in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve falafel salad

Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNB Special Burger$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
Wings$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
Greek Xpress image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Greek Xpress

263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1113 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Stick$4.50
served with 3oz tzatziki and toasted regular pita
Gyro Pita$9.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
L1 Salad w Gr Chicken$11.75
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
More about Greek Xpress
Olea image

TAPAS

Olea

171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Garlic Chicken$24.00
braised Chicken thighs (off the bone), artichoke hearts, mushrooms, fino sherry-garlic sauce, spinach and ricotta mashed potatoes.
Orecchiette Pasta$21.00
Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, white beans, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts
(House made, Cashew based Vegan Parmesan available for vegan version) Just ask to make it Vegan
Farro Pasta$20.00
fresh basil pesto, broccoli rabe, leeks, green peas, spinach, asparagus, housemade ricotta, pecorino cheese toasted walnuts and garlic chips
Vegan Parmesan cheese availabe; (House made, Cashew based, Vegan Parmesan) just ask to make it Vegan
More about Olea
My Grill Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

My Grill Bar

1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
My Shawarma (Turkey and Lamb)$16.00
Turkey and Lamb grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings and dressing
Shawarma$15.00
Baby Chicken Grilled to perfection, marinated in shawarma seasoning, served with your choice of topping and dressing
Shawarma Combo$20.00
Shawarma Pita & Fries + Can Soda or Water
More about My Grill Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Tropical Tea$4.50
Coffee +Tea (Self served)$1.75
Yogurt$5.75
More about Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

