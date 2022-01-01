Falafel salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve falafel salad
More about Soup N Burger
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|SNB Special Burger
|$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
|Wings
|$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
|Cheese Burger
|$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Greek Xpress
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Greek Xpress
263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Chicken Souvlaki Stick
|$4.50
served with 3oz tzatziki and toasted regular pita
|Gyro Pita
|$9.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
|L1 Salad w Gr Chicken
|$11.75
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
More about Olea
TAPAS
Olea
171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Braised Garlic Chicken
|$24.00
braised Chicken thighs (off the bone), artichoke hearts, mushrooms, fino sherry-garlic sauce, spinach and ricotta mashed potatoes.
|Orecchiette Pasta
|$21.00
Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, white beans, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts
(House made, Cashew based Vegan Parmesan available for vegan version) Just ask to make it Vegan
|Farro Pasta
|$20.00
fresh basil pesto, broccoli rabe, leeks, green peas, spinach, asparagus, housemade ricotta, pecorino cheese toasted walnuts and garlic chips
Vegan Parmesan cheese availabe; (House made, Cashew based, Vegan Parmesan) just ask to make it Vegan
More about My Grill Bar
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
My Grill Bar
1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn
|My Shawarma (Turkey and Lamb)
|$16.00
Turkey and Lamb grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings and dressing
|Shawarma
|$15.00
Baby Chicken Grilled to perfection, marinated in shawarma seasoning, served with your choice of topping and dressing
|Shawarma Combo
|$20.00
Shawarma Pita & Fries + Can Soda or Water