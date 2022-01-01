Fish and chips in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve fish and chips
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Hook Burger
|$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
|Down East Chowder
|$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
66 Water Street, Brooklyn
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp
|$27.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Crudo
412 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Lamb Ribs
Sticky lamb spare ribs, housemade bbq sauce, pickled ginger.
|Burger
|$23.00
Chuck meat patty, spicy orange jam, bacon, chorizo, crispy quinoa, aji amarillo aioli, truffle fries
|Sliced Octopus
|$16.00
Maeloc hard cider poached octopus, chermula, sumac
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Fries
|$6.75
|Regular Slice
|$3.75
|Mixed Fries
|$6.25
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mayfield
688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn
|Patty Melt
|$18.00
|Fried Eggplant Sandwich
|$18.00
|French Fries
|$9.00
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Karazishi Botan
255 smith st, Brooklyn
|Gamma Green Ramen
|$17.00
No. 451: Porcini mushroom-based matcha miso broth and kale noodles topped with matcha soy meat miso, seasoned bamboo shoots and cilantro. Vegan.
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$16.00
No.448: The Original Silky Tonkotsu (Pork) Broth topped with 2pcs of pork chashu, dried scallion and seasoned bamboo shoots.
*Added Booster (Spicy) topping in the photo.
|Crab Cream Croquette
|$9.00
Crab cream croquette served with shredded cabbage and special tomato sauce.
Estuary
159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
beer battered Norwegian cod, shoestring fries, remoulade
|Pier 5 Hot Dog
|$10.00
Schaller & Weber hot dog, potato bun, shoestring fries
|Fried Oysters
|$15.00
creamed spinach, chipotle aioli
SEAFOOD
Sea Wolf - Waterfront
420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Lobster Roll
|$33.00
Drawn Butter, Old Bay, Shoestring Fries
|Beyond Burger
|$18.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoestring Fries
Can Be Made Vegan Upon Request.
|Fish And Chips
|$19.00
Sustainably Sourced Icelandic Cod, Jalapeno-Lime Slaw, Tartar, Fries
FRENCH FRIES
Putnam's Pub
419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Putnam's Burger
|$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
|Crispy Artichoke Salad
|$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
|Impossible Burger
|$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sea Wolf - Bushwick
19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Lobster Roll
|$36.00
Hot Drawn Butter, Old Bay
|Salmon BLT
|$19.00
BLT, House Made Tartar, English Muffin
|Spicy Shrimp Basket
|$19.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
GRILL
TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR
557 classon ave, Brooklyn
|Fish and Chips
|$18.00
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
229 Dekalb, Brooklyn
|Rock'n Shrimp Bun
|$6.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, lettuce, parsley.
|Edamame
|$5.00
(VG, GF)
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
Tofu, wakame, scallion.
SOUPS • SUSHI
Sushi Ta'eem
1307 Ave J, Brooklyn
|California Roll
|$5.95
kani, cucumber, and avocado
|Sweet Potato Roll
|$5.50
deep fried sweet potato
|French Fries
|$5.95
lightly salted
Cee Love Sea Food
1082-1100 New Jersey Ave, Brooklyn
|Fish & Chips
|$10.00