Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve fish and chips

Red Hook Lobster Pound image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Hook Burger$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
Down East Chowder$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
Fried Calamari$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
Seamore's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

66 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp$27.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Seamore's
Bar Crudo image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bar Crudo

412 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Ribs
Sticky lamb spare ribs, housemade bbq sauce, pickled ginger.
Burger$23.00
Chuck meat patty, spicy orange jam, bacon, chorizo, crispy quinoa, aji amarillo aioli, truffle fries
Sliced Octopus$16.00
Maeloc hard cider poached octopus, chermula, sumac
More about Bar Crudo
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Fries$6.75
Regular Slice$3.75
Mixed Fries$6.25
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Mayfield image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield

688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$18.00
Fried Eggplant Sandwich$18.00
French Fries$9.00
More about Mayfield
Karazishi Botan image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Karazishi Botan

255 smith st, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Gamma Green Ramen$17.00
No. 451: Porcini mushroom-based matcha miso broth and kale noodles topped with matcha soy meat miso, seasoned bamboo shoots and cilantro. Vegan.
Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
No.448: The Original Silky Tonkotsu (Pork) Broth topped with 2pcs of pork chashu, dried scallion and seasoned bamboo shoots.
*Added Booster (Spicy) topping in the photo.
Crab Cream Croquette$9.00
Crab cream croquette served with shredded cabbage and special tomato sauce.
More about Karazishi Botan
Estuary image

 

Estuary

159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$18.00
beer battered Norwegian cod, shoestring fries, remoulade
Pier 5 Hot Dog$10.00
Schaller & Weber hot dog, potato bun, shoestring fries
Fried Oysters$15.00
creamed spinach, chipotle aioli
More about Estuary
Sea Wolf - Waterfront image

SEAFOOD

Sea Wolf - Waterfront

420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Roll$33.00
Drawn Butter, Old Bay, Shoestring Fries
Beyond Burger$18.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shoestring Fries
Can Be Made Vegan Upon Request.
Fish And Chips$19.00
Sustainably Sourced Icelandic Cod, Jalapeno-Lime Slaw, Tartar, Fries
More about Sea Wolf - Waterfront
Putnam's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Putnam's Burger$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
Crispy Artichoke Salad$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
Impossible Burger$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
More about Putnam's Pub
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sea Wolf - Bushwick

19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1029 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$36.00
Hot Drawn Butter, Old Bay
Salmon BLT$19.00
BLT, House Made Tartar, English Muffin
Spicy Shrimp Basket$19.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
More about Sea Wolf - Bushwick
TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR image

GRILL

TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR

557 classon ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (97 reviews)
Fish and Chips$18.00
More about TATANKAS TEA & TINCTURE BAR
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene image

 

1 OR 8 - Fort Greene

229 Dekalb, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rock'n Shrimp Bun$6.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, lettuce, parsley.
Edamame$5.00
(VG, GF)
Miso Soup$5.00
Tofu, wakame, scallion.
More about 1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
California Roll$5.95
kani, cucumber, and avocado
Sweet Potato Roll$5.50
deep fried sweet potato
French Fries$5.95
lightly salted
More about Sushi Ta'eem
Cee Love Sea Food image

 

Cee Love Sea Food

1082-1100 New Jersey Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Fish & Chips$10.00
More about Cee Love Sea Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Baklava

Pastrami Sandwiches

Arugula Salad

Paninis

Pappardelle

Clams

Fudge

Prawns

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston