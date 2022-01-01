Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's Dumbo

66 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich$21.00
battered daily catch, brioche bun, pickled carrots, tartar sauce
More about Seamore's Dumbo
Consumer pic

 

Bunch O' Bagels

361 Troy Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish and Chip Sandwich$15.50
- Fish, fries , lettuce, tomatoes, onion and tartar sauce.
More about Bunch O' Bagels
Belli image

 

Belli - Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish sandwich$13.00
More about Belli - Belli
Holesome Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holesome Bagels

333A Kingston Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Fish Sandwich & Chips$14.95
More about Holesome Bagels
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe image

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Fish Spread Sandwich$7.00
Traditional NY appetizing-style white fish salad. Choice of 3 toppings.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
Halal Bros Grill - Brooklyn image

 

Halal Bros Grill - Brooklyn

2504 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Sandwich$6.00
More about Halal Bros Grill - Brooklyn

