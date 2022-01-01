Fish sandwiches in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's Dumbo
66 Water Street, Brooklyn
|Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
|$21.00
battered daily catch, brioche bun, pickled carrots, tartar sauce
Bunch O' Bagels
361 Troy Avenue, Brooklyn
|Fish and Chip Sandwich
|$15.50
- Fish, fries , lettuce, tomatoes, onion and tartar sauce.
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Fish Sandwich & Chips
|$14.95
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|White Fish Spread Sandwich
|$7.00
Traditional NY appetizing-style white fish salad. Choice of 3 toppings.