Fish tacos in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve fish tacos
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|COD FISH TACOS
|$14.00
Seamore's
66 Water Street, Brooklyn
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Baja Seared Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Las Santas
572 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|BAJA STYLE FISH TACOS
|$16.00
Crispy fish, guacanole, chipotle mayo, grilled corn pico de gallo, on corn tortillas
Chilo's
323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn
|FISH TACO
|$7.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
Alta Calidad
552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Roasted Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Pan-seared fish of the day, chipotle mayonnaise, salsa cruda, cabbage, fresh house-made corn tortillas. Pistachio molé. (2 tacos per order)
Imani
271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn
|Beachside Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Pickled Cabbage, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pineapple, Mango and Jerk Mayo
Suzume
545 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
2 piece fried hake, spicy mayo, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
Frying Pan Brooklyn
51 35th Street, Brooklyn
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
oven roasted cod, crema mexicana, avocado mousse, crunchy chili lime slaw, cilantro, corn tortilla (3 tacos)
Ho' Brah Taco
8618 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Classic Cali Fish Taco
|$5.00
panko crusted flaky white fish, jack & cheddar, salsa rojo, cali cole slaw, chili lime sour cream
Putnam's Pub
419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Tempura Fish Tacos
|$12.00
citrus slaw, baja aioli, cilantro
Nick's Lobster House
2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Fish Taco 3pcs
|$15.00
Sea Wolf - Bushwick
19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|San Diego Style Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Tempura Cod, Spicy White Sauce
Chilo's Greenwood
740 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|FISH TACO
|$7.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
Chela
408 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Fish Taco (DF)
|$6.00
Tempura wild caught cod, slaw, chipotle aioli, red guajillo sauce, our
tortillas. Entree portion is three tacos plus rice & beans.