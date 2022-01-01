Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve fish tacos

La Puerta Roja image

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
COD FISH TACOS$14.00
More about La Puerta Roja
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

66 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Baja Seared Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
More about Seamore's
Item pic

 

Las Santas

572 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (483 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BAJA STYLE FISH TACOS$16.00
Crispy fish, guacanole, chipotle mayo, grilled corn pico de gallo, on corn tortillas
More about Las Santas
FISH TACO image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chilo's

323 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FISH TACO$7.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Chilo's
San Pedro Inn image

 

San Pedro Inn

320 Van Brunt St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Taco$7.00
More about San Pedro Inn
Roasted Fish Tacos image

TACOS

Alta Calidad

552 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (3276 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roasted Fish Tacos$14.00
Pan-seared fish of the day, chipotle mayonnaise, salsa cruda, cabbage, fresh house-made corn tortillas. Pistachio molé. (2 tacos per order)
More about Alta Calidad
ee589711-a0d8-4cc2-a57d-6eb70d8472bc image

CHICKEN

Imani

271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2987 reviews)
Takeout
Beachside Fish Tacos$16.00
Pickled Cabbage, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pineapple, Mango and Jerk Mayo
More about Imani
Item pic

 

Suzume

545 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$13.00
2 piece fried hake, spicy mayo, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
More about Suzume
Fish Tacos image

 

Frying Pan Brooklyn

51 35th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.00
oven roasted cod, crema mexicana, avocado mousse, crunchy chili lime slaw, cilantro, corn tortilla (3 tacos)
More about Frying Pan Brooklyn
Classic Cali Fish Taco image

 

Ho' Brah Taco

8618 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Cali Fish Taco$5.00
panko crusted flaky white fish, jack & cheddar, salsa rojo, cali cole slaw, chili lime sour cream
More about Ho' Brah Taco
Sea Wolf - Waterfront image

SEAFOOD

Sea Wolf - Waterfront

420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$19.00
More about Sea Wolf - Waterfront
Tempura Fish Tacos image

FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tempura Fish Tacos$12.00
citrus slaw, baja aioli, cilantro
More about Putnam's Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Nick's Lobster House

2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (973 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco 3pcs$15.00
More about Nick's Lobster House
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sea Wolf - Bushwick

19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1029 reviews)
Takeout
San Diego Style Fish Tacos$19.00
Tempura Cod, Spicy White Sauce
San Diego Style Fish Tacos$19.00
Spicy White Sauce
San Diego Style Fish Tacos$19.00
Spicy White Sauce
More about Sea Wolf - Bushwick
FISH TACO image

 

Chilo's Greenwood

740 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FISH TACO$7.50
Domestic catfish is battered in flour, club soda, Negro Modelo, and salt then fried. It is garnished with cabbage that has been marinated in lime juice and salt, pico de gallo, and crema. Includes Avocado Tomatillo and Chile de Arbol Salsas, radishes, pickled onions, jalapenos, and lime wedges on the side.
More about Chilo's Greenwood
Chela image

FRENCH FRIES

Chela

408 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (525 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco (DF)$6.00
Tempura wild caught cod, slaw, chipotle aioli, red guajillo sauce,  our
tortillas. Entree portion is three tacos plus rice & beans.
More about Chela
Bohemien Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bohemien Bar

97 atlantic ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
Fish tacos TG$16.00
More about Bohemien Bar
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Zona Sur Bistro

4314 4th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$18.00
More about Zona Sur Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Rice Bowls

Tacos

Omelettes

Beef Patties

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1601 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1601 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (517 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston