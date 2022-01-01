Flan in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
COCONUT FLAN$8.50
More about La Puerta Roja
Main pic

 

Puerto Viejo

564 Grand Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan$6.00
traditional caramel custard
Flan de Coco$7.00
coconut flan
More about Puerto Viejo
Item pic

TACOS

Tiny"s Cantina

229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rompope Flan$9.00
Eggnog liquer
More about Tiny"s Cantina
Fonda Brooklyn image

 

Fonda Brooklyn - Park Slope

434 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan De Cajeta$9.00
More about Fonda Brooklyn - Park Slope
Item pic

 

La Chacra Restaurant - Bath Beach - 1928 bath ave

1928 bath ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan$7.00
Peruvian Caramel Custard
More about La Chacra Restaurant - Bath Beach - 1928 bath ave
Item pic

 

Chavela's

736 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flan$7.00
Rich vanilla custard in caramelized sugar.
More about Chavela's

