French fries in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve french fries
SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE
|$16.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
|FRIED PORK CHOP
|$24.00
savory rice with pigeon peas spiced with homemade sofrito. Signature rice dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. Served with fried maduros & small house salad.
|CHURRASCO
|$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
Michaels of Brooklyn
2929 avenue R, Brooklyn
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
|Bucatini Cacio e Pepe
|$23.00
|Butternut Squash
|$16.00
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|SNB Special Burger
|$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
|Wings
|$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
|Cheese Burger
|$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
SANDWICHES
Munch Street Food
1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn
|Munch Poppers
|$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
|Dirty Fries
|$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
|Crunchy Chicken Fingers
|$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trad Room
266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn
|Fried Brusselsprout
|$10.00
okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake
vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes
|Yellowtail Roll
|$10.00
hamachi yellowtail roll
|Edamame with Sea Salt
|$6.00
( V ) Antioxidant, Rich in Vitamin E,Kids Favorite
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Greek Xpress
263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Chicken Souvlaki Stick
|$4.50
served with 3oz tzatziki and toasted regular pita
|Gyro Pita
|$9.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
|L1 Salad w Gr Chicken
|$11.75
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Belli Burger (Gorgonzola)
|$17.00
Grilled Rib Eye burger, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onions and Baby Arugula. Served with truffle parmesan fries
|Fontina
|$10.00
Mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano Flatbread.
|Meat Lasagna
|$17.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
GRILL
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Abilene Cobb
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
Highdive From Bonnies
278a 5th ave, Brooklyn
|French Fries
|$7.00
Served W/ Chipotle Mayo
CHICKEN
Imani
271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn
|Reggae Pasta
|$20.00
Coconut Cream Jerk Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Penne Pasta and Fresh Basil
|Big Red
|$40.00
Mixed Bell Peppers, Carrots, Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Chayote and Jasmine Rice
|Oxtail Stew
|$35.00
Butter beans, Cipolline Onions, Baby Carrots, Rice and Peas
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn
|Korean Chicken Bites
|$16.00
|Pulled Beef Egg Rolls
|$13.00
|Smoked Hot Wings
|$10.00
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Fries
|$6.75
|Regular Slice
|$3.75
|Mixed Fries
|$6.25
Buttermilk Channel
524 court street, Brooklyn
|Cornbread
|$7.00
Served with maple-chili butter.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles, spicy savoy cabbage slaw & French fries.
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$28.00
Cheddar waffles, savoy cabbage slaw & maple balsamic.
Kulushkat
1137 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$13.00
Chicken shawarma sauteed w/ onions, hummus, red cabbage salad, tahini
|Hummus (8oz)
|$8.00
Gluten-Free
|Classic Falafel Pita
|$11.00
Classic falafel, hummus, red cabbage, eggplant, tahini
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mayfield
688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn
|Patty Melt
|$18.00
|Fried Eggplant Sandwich
|$18.00
|French Fries
|$9.00
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg
137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn
|4 pcs tender & .....
|$15.99
choice of waffle fries or 2pcs croffle
|Sweet & Spicy Glaze Wing
|$15.99
Hand brushed Sweet ‘n Spicy garlic sauce, crispy garlic chip sprinkle
|Tenders (6pcs)
|$15.99
Choice of one dipping sauce
PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN
791 Prospect Place, Brooklyn
|Escovitch Fish Only
|$9.00
Deep fried escovitch Porgy fish served with eco onion sauce
|Rice & Beans
|$4.00
Side of rice combination seasoned with coconut milk, red beans, garlic & scotch bonnet
|Sweet Plantains
|$4.00
Yellow plantain slices fried to perfection
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pies 'n' Thighs
166 S 4th St, Brooklyn
|Butter Pecan Crunch Donut
|$4.25
Giant, small-batch raised donuts rolled in organic pecans and homeade toffee. Made famous by Guy Fieri :)
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$6.50
Creamy cheddar sauce with a little kick. Vegetarian
|Hippie Banjo
|$12.00
Fried egg, cheddar, avocado, sprouts, tomato, mayo on toasted Anadama bread.
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Karazishi Botan
255 smith st, Brooklyn
|Gamma Green Ramen
|$17.00
No. 451: Porcini mushroom-based matcha miso broth and kale noodles topped with matcha soy meat miso, seasoned bamboo shoots and cilantro. Vegan.
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$16.00
No.448: The Original Silky Tonkotsu (Pork) Broth topped with 2pcs of pork chashu, dried scallion and seasoned bamboo shoots.
*Added Booster (Spicy) topping in the photo.
|Crab Cream Croquette
|$9.00
Crab cream croquette served with shredded cabbage and special tomato sauce.
KARCZMA RESTAURANT
136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
|White Borscht No Bread
|$6.50
|Pickle Soup
|$5.50
|Full Portion Pierogi
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|French Fries
|$6.50
Crispy skin-on french fries.
|Tater Tots
|$6.50
Crispy, golden tater tots tossed with garlic and parsley.
|Stocked Burger
|$10.50
Beef patty with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
FRENCH FRIES
Putnam's Pub
419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Putnam's Burger
|$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
|Crispy Artichoke Salad
|$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
|Impossible Burger
|$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
CZEN
4410 Ave H, Brooklyn
|CZEN Rolls
|$16.00
Cooked sushi rolls with carrots, avocado, cucumber served with wasabi, ginger, and Dim sum Sauce. Your choice of Oxtail • Shrimp • Mixed Vegetables
|SAKI BRAISED OXTAIL
|$34.00
Slowly cooked w/ czen blend of saki, herbs, spices, carrots & butter beans
served with Rice & Peas and Mixed Vegetables
|HONEY BUTTER GARLIC SHRIMP
|$30.00
Tiger Shrimp sauteed in a white wine, butter & honey garlic sauce.
Served with White Rice and Bok Choy
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Market Salad
|$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
|B.L.T
|$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
Europa pizzeria
6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Linguini Alle Vongole
|$23.00
Clams sauteed in garlic and white wine served over linguini
|Mozzarella In Carrozza
|$14.50
Breaded homemade mozzarella fried until golden brown
|24 Schiacciata
|$26.00
Fresh Mozzarella + Grilled Chicken + Roasted peppers + Baby arugula drizzled with Balsamic reduction
The Original John's Deli
2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn
|Rocky Balboa
Chicken Parmigiana
|Johnny Roastbeef
Roast Beef, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Caramelized Onion, Johnny Roastbeef Gravy
|John's Rice Ball's
Plain, Ham & Mozzarella, Meat & Peas, Pistachio Nut
Mike's Diner
1454 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Cup of Cheese Sauce
|$1.99
|Bottled Snapple/Coke Products
|$2.75
|Hard Roll
|$1.80
PIZZA
Circa Brewing Co
141 Lawrence St, Brooklyn
|Half Dozen Brick Oven Wings
|$14.00
Half dozen of our fan favorite brick oven wings. Tossed in your choice of sauce or have it in our original sweet tea brine! Served with blue cheese.
|Shishito Peppers
|$12.00
lime, crema, sea salt
|Classic Hamburger
|$20.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, magic sauce, fries
Crosta Pizzeria
486 6 th Ave, Brooklyn
|Piemonte
|$12.00
Little gem lettuce, apples, toasted walnuts, Gorgonzola dolce with Homemade Italian dressing
|Kale Caesar
|$13.00
Shaved Tuscan Kale , herbed croutons, shaved Parmigiano with Buttermilk Caesar dressing.
|Baby Arugula Salad
|$11.00
Baby Arugula, orange, goat cheese, toasted pistachio
