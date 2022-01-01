Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve french fries

La Puerta Roja image

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE$16.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
FRIED PORK CHOP$24.00
savory rice with pigeon peas spiced with homemade sofrito. Signature rice dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. Served with fried maduros & small house salad.
CHURRASCO$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
More about La Puerta Roja
Consumer pic

 

Michaels of Brooklyn

2929 avenue R, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Bucatini Cacio e Pepe$23.00
Butternut Squash$16.00
More about Michaels of Brooklyn
Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNB Special Burger$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
Wings$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
Munch Street Food image

SANDWICHES

Munch Street Food

1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Munch Poppers$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
Dirty Fries$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
Crunchy Chicken Fingers$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
More about Munch Street Food
Consumer pic

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trad Room

266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Brusselsprout$10.00
okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake
vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes
Yellowtail Roll$10.00
hamachi yellowtail roll
Edamame with Sea Salt$6.00
( V ) Antioxidant, Rich in Vitamin E,Kids Favorite
More about Trad Room
Greek Xpress image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Greek Xpress

263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1113 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Stick$4.50
served with 3oz tzatziki and toasted regular pita
Gyro Pita$9.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
L1 Salad w Gr Chicken$11.75
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
More about Greek Xpress
Belli image

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Belli Burger (Gorgonzola)$17.00
Grilled Rib Eye burger, Gorgonzola Cheese, Roasted Pepper, Caramelized Onions and Baby Arugula. Served with truffle parmesan fries
Fontina$10.00
Mozzarella, crushed tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and oregano Flatbread.
Meat Lasagna$17.00
Homemade Tuscan-style meat lasagna.
More about Belli
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Abilene Cobb$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
Classic Burger$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
More about Abilene
French Fries image

 

Highdive From Bonnies

278a 5th ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$7.00
Served W/ Chipotle Mayo
More about Highdive From Bonnies
Imani image

CHICKEN

Imani

271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2987 reviews)
Takeout
Reggae Pasta$20.00
Coconut Cream Jerk Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Penne Pasta and Fresh Basil
Big Red$40.00
Mixed Bell Peppers, Carrots, Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Chayote and Jasmine Rice
Oxtail Stew$35.00
Butter beans, Cipolline Onions, Baby Carrots, Rice and Peas
More about Imani
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse

397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean Chicken Bites$16.00
Pulled Beef Egg Rolls$13.00
Smoked Hot Wings$10.00
More about Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Fries$6.75
Regular Slice$3.75
Mixed Fries$6.25
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Buttermilk Channel image

 

Buttermilk Channel

524 court street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (4368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cornbread$7.00
Served with maple-chili butter.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles, spicy savoy cabbage slaw & French fries.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$28.00
Cheddar waffles, savoy cabbage slaw & maple balsamic.
More about Buttermilk Channel
Kulushkat image

 

Kulushkat

1137 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Pita$13.00
Chicken shawarma sauteed w/ onions, hummus, red cabbage salad, tahini
Hummus (8oz)$8.00
Gluten-Free
Classic Falafel Pita$11.00
Classic falafel, hummus, red cabbage, eggplant, tahini
More about Kulushkat
Mayfield image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield

688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$18.00
Fried Eggplant Sandwich$18.00
French Fries$9.00
More about Mayfield
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg image

 

Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg

137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
4 pcs tender & .....$15.99
choice of waffle fries or 2pcs croffle
Sweet & Spicy Glaze Wing$15.99
Hand brushed Sweet ‘n Spicy garlic sauce, crispy garlic chip sprinkle
Tenders (6pcs)$15.99
Choice of one dipping sauce
More about Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg
PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN image

 

PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN

791 Prospect Place, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Escovitch Fish Only$9.00
Deep fried escovitch Porgy fish served with eco onion sauce
Rice & Beans$4.00
Side of rice combination seasoned with coconut milk, red beans, garlic & scotch bonnet
Sweet Plantains$4.00
Yellow plantain slices fried to perfection
More about PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN
Pies 'n' Thighs image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pies 'n' Thighs

166 S 4th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (10215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Butter Pecan Crunch Donut$4.25
Giant, small-batch raised donuts rolled in organic pecans and homeade toffee. Made famous by Guy Fieri :)
Mac 'n Cheese$6.50
Creamy cheddar sauce with a little kick. Vegetarian
Hippie Banjo$12.00
Fried egg, cheddar, avocado, sprouts, tomato, mayo on toasted Anadama bread.
More about Pies 'n' Thighs
Karazishi Botan image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Karazishi Botan

255 smith st, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)
Takeout
Gamma Green Ramen$17.00
No. 451: Porcini mushroom-based matcha miso broth and kale noodles topped with matcha soy meat miso, seasoned bamboo shoots and cilantro. Vegan.
Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
No.448: The Original Silky Tonkotsu (Pork) Broth topped with 2pcs of pork chashu, dried scallion and seasoned bamboo shoots.
*Added Booster (Spicy) topping in the photo.
Crab Cream Croquette$9.00
Crab cream croquette served with shredded cabbage and special tomato sauce.
More about Karazishi Botan
KARCZMA RESTAURANT image

 

KARCZMA RESTAURANT

136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (749 reviews)
Takeout
White Borscht No Bread$6.50
Pickle Soup$5.50
Full Portion Pierogi$11.00
More about KARCZMA RESTAURANT
Stocked Cafe + Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Stocked Cafe + Burgers

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$6.50
Crispy skin-on french fries.
Tater Tots$6.50
Crispy, golden tater tots tossed with garlic and parsley.
Stocked Burger$10.50
Beef patty with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
More about Stocked Cafe + Burgers
Putnam's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Putnam's Burger$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
Crispy Artichoke Salad$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
Impossible Burger$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
More about Putnam's Pub
CZEN image

 

CZEN

4410 Ave H, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CZEN Rolls$16.00
Cooked sushi rolls with carrots, avocado, cucumber served with wasabi, ginger, and Dim sum Sauce. Your choice of Oxtail • Shrimp • Mixed Vegetables
SAKI BRAISED OXTAIL$34.00
Slowly cooked w/ czen blend of saki, herbs, spices, carrots & butter beans
served with Rice & Peas and Mixed Vegetables
HONEY BUTTER GARLIC SHRIMP$30.00
Tiger Shrimp sauteed in a white wine, butter & honey garlic sauce.
Served with White Rice and Bok Choy
More about CZEN
Otway image

 

Otway

930 fulton street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burger$22.00
Deluxe Breakfast$15.00
Cold Brew$4.50
More about Otway
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Market Salad$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
B.L.T$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Europa pizzeria image

 

Europa pizzeria

6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Linguini Alle Vongole$23.00
Clams sauteed in garlic and white wine served over linguini
Mozzarella In Carrozza$14.50
Breaded homemade mozzarella fried until golden brown
24 Schiacciata$26.00
Fresh Mozzarella + Grilled Chicken + Roasted peppers + Baby arugula drizzled with Balsamic reduction
More about Europa pizzeria
The Original John's Deli image

 

The Original John's Deli

2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rocky Balboa
Chicken Parmigiana
Johnny Roastbeef
Roast Beef, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Caramelized Onion, Johnny Roastbeef Gravy
John's Rice Ball's
Plain, Ham & Mozzarella, Meat & Peas, Pistachio Nut
More about The Original John's Deli
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Cheese Sauce$1.99
Bottled Snapple/Coke Products$2.75
Hard Roll$1.80
More about Mike's Diner
Circa Brewing Co image

PIZZA

Circa Brewing Co

141 Lawrence St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Half Dozen Brick Oven Wings$14.00
Half dozen of our fan favorite brick oven wings. Tossed in your choice of sauce or have it in our original sweet tea brine! Served with blue cheese.
Shishito Peppers$12.00
lime, crema, sea salt
Classic Hamburger$20.00
lettuce, tomato, onion, magic sauce, fries
More about Circa Brewing Co
Crosta Pizzeria image

 

Crosta Pizzeria

486 6 th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Piemonte$12.00
Little gem lettuce, apples, toasted walnuts, Gorgonzola dolce with Homemade Italian dressing
Kale Caesar$13.00
Shaved Tuscan Kale , herbed croutons, shaved Parmigiano with Buttermilk Caesar dressing.
Baby Arugula Salad$11.00
Baby Arugula, orange, goat cheese, toasted pistachio
More about Crosta Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Stew

Home Fries

Shrimp Rolls

Gyoza

Quesadillas

Salmon

Mussels

Fettuccine Alfredo

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston