French onion soup in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve french onion soup

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$10.99
Slow stewed onions with beef broth
More about Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave
French Onion Soup image

 

Where only the best will do!

4815 12 th ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$15.00
More about Where only the best will do!
Endswell image

 

Endswell

773 Fulton St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Onion Soup$15.00
Caramelized onions, Gruyère cheese, Stout beer, House croutons
More about Endswell
Consumer pic

 

Mike’s Royal Diner

7609 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Onion Soup$5.49
More about Mike’s Royal Diner
Main pic

 

Taam Mevorach

815 Avenue U, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French onion soup$7.50
More about Taam Mevorach
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner - Brooklyn

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Onion Soup$5.79
More about Mike's Diner - Brooklyn

