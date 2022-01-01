French onion soup in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve french onion soup
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|French Onion Soup
|$10.99
Slow stewed onions with beef broth
Where only the best will do!
4815 12 th ave, brooklyn
|French Onion Soup
|$15.00
Endswell
773 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|French Onion Soup
|$15.00
Caramelized onions, Gruyère cheese, Stout beer, House croutons