French toast in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
HEIMISH FRENCH TOAST$7.00
french toast made with our house baked breakfast bread, salt & pepper.
FRENCH TOAST SANDWICH$10.00
french toast made with our house baked breakfast bread, shakshuka blend, israeli pickles.
SWEET CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST$7.00
french toast made with our house baked breakfast bread, sugared cinnamon.
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
Piccoli Trattoria image

PASTA • SALADS

Piccoli Trattoria

522 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
French toast waffle$15.00
with strawberries, Nutella and mascarpone whipped cream
More about Piccoli Trattoria
Item pic

 

Vineapple

71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Crunch French Toast$16.00
More about Vineapple
Belli image

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caramelized French Toast$9.00
Caramelized French Toast$9.00
More about Belli
Blue Star Parlor image

 

Blue Star Parlor

1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$10.50
More about Blue Star Parlor
Consumer pic

 

Mike’s Royal Diner REBUILDING

7609 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast Sticks$8.49
More about Mike’s Royal Diner REBUILDING
Item pic

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holesome Bagels

333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$7.50
More about Holesome Bagels
Olea image

TAPAS

Olea

171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Classic French Toast$13.00
Made with Brioche bread.
Fruit compote and maple syrup on the side.
Tsoureki Greek French Toast$14.00
More about Olea
Ainslie image

FRENCH FRIES

Ainslie

76 Ainslie St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (2925 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast$15.00
More about Ainslie
Stocked Cafe + Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Stocked Cafe + Burgers

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast Muffin$4.50
More about Stocked Cafe + Burgers
ae0e8dc8-6304-4a53-9784-2425b4c21f4a image

FRENCH FRIES

Edie Jo's

630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Toast with Berries$14.00
French toast made with Italian filone and cinnamon, served with maple syrup, fresh seasonal berries, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
More about Edie Jo's
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$15.00
fresh berries, NY maple syrup, ricotta cream
More about Putnam's Pub
CZEN image

 

CZEN

4410 Ave H, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rum Raisin French Toast$19.00
More about CZEN
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1885 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai French Toast$16.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast w/ 2 Eggs$9.99
French Toast Sticks w/ Meat$10.50
More about Mike's Diner
MATTER image

FRENCH FRIES

MATTER

7604 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Doctor Bird French Toast$10.00
Challah bread from Ave J, jamaican rum infused custard batter, house granola, toasted coconut, warm rum maple syrup
More about MATTER
Boutros image

 

Boutros

185 Atlantic Aveq, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Challah French Toast$19.00
Challah French Toast Ricotta, Pistachio Butter, Orange Blossom Maple Syrup
More about Boutros
Item pic

 

Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sourdough breakfast French toast$13.95
French toast with our famous sourdough bread lightly sweetened with caramel, Sour cream on the side
More about Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

