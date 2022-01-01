French toast in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve french toast
10am Breakfast Bar
3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|HEIMISH FRENCH TOAST
|$7.00
french toast made with our house baked breakfast bread, salt & pepper.
|FRENCH TOAST SANDWICH
|$10.00
french toast made with our house baked breakfast bread, shakshuka blend, israeli pickles.
|SWEET CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST
|$7.00
french toast made with our house baked breakfast bread, sugared cinnamon.
PASTA • SALADS
Piccoli Trattoria
522 6th Ave, Brooklyn
|French toast waffle
|$15.00
with strawberries, Nutella and mascarpone whipped cream
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Caramelized French Toast
|$9.00
Mike’s Royal Diner REBUILDING
7609 5th Avenue, Brooklyn
|French Toast Sticks
|$8.49
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn
|French Toast
|$7.50
TAPAS
Olea
171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Classic French Toast
|$13.00
Made with Brioche bread.
Fruit compote and maple syrup on the side.
|Tsoureki Greek French Toast
|$14.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|French Toast Muffin
|$4.50
FRENCH FRIES
Edie Jo's
630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|French Toast with Berries
|$14.00
French toast made with Italian filone and cinnamon, served with maple syrup, fresh seasonal berries, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
FRENCH FRIES
Putnam's Pub
419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|French Toast
|$15.00
fresh berries, NY maple syrup, ricotta cream
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|Chai French Toast
|$16.00
Mike's Diner
1454 86th Street, Brooklyn
|French Toast w/ 2 Eggs
|$9.99
|French Toast Sticks w/ Meat
|$10.50
FRENCH FRIES
MATTER
7604 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Doctor Bird French Toast
|$10.00
Challah bread from Ave J, jamaican rum infused custard batter, house granola, toasted coconut, warm rum maple syrup
Boutros
185 Atlantic Aveq, Brooklyn
|Challah French Toast
|$19.00
Challah French Toast Ricotta, Pistachio Butter, Orange Blossom Maple Syrup