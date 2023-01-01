Fried chicken salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
GRILL
Abilene Bar
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Crispy chicken strips, cheddar cheese, tomato and cucumber over mixed greens.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Sweet Chick - Prospect Heights
341 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and buttermilk ranch on the side
Home Frite - Bedford Ave.
1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Fresh mixed greens with buttermilk ranch dressing, shredded carrots, green onions, parmesan cheese and topped with crispy fried chicken.
TACOS
Tiny"s Cantina
229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tiny's Fried Chicken Salad
|$19.00
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, crispy tortillas, cotija cheese dressing