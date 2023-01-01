Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene Bar

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$18.00
Crispy chicken strips, cheddar cheese, tomato and cucumber over mixed greens.
More about Abilene Bar
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Sweet Chick - Prospect Heights

341 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (2476 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, avocado, and buttermilk ranch on the side
More about Sweet Chick - Prospect Heights
Item pic

 

Home Frite - Bedford Ave.

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.00
Fresh mixed greens with buttermilk ranch dressing, shredded carrots, green onions, parmesan cheese and topped with crispy fried chicken.
More about Home Frite - Bedford Ave.
Item pic

TACOS

Tiny"s Cantina

229 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiny's Fried Chicken Salad$19.00
romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, crispy tortillas, cotija cheese dressing
More about Tiny"s Cantina
Main pic

 

Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street

216 Humboldt street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Mock Chicken Salad$15.00
Crispy mock chicken, lettuce, carrot, bean sprouts, cucumber, tomatoes with side of Thai peanut dressing.
More about Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street

