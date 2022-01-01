Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Allswell image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Allswell

124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Source Bowl$18.00
grilled marinated chicken thighs, sauteed greens, miso sauce, black rice, seaweed,
thai basil, peanuts
*Gluten Free
-contains nuts
-contains dairy
Classic Allswell Burger$18.00
6oz. burger, buttered sesame bun, widmer's cheddar, sliced red onion, lettuce, pickles, with fries or salad
-contains dairy
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
More about Allswell
Red Hook Lobster Pound image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Hook Burger$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
Down East Chowder$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
Fried Calamari$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
04 - HITW Williamsburg image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

HITW Williamsburg

292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Benedict$19.00
12 hour slow braised pork, poached eggs, burnt butter hollandaise, beet relish on sourdough
Wild Mushroom Toast$19.00
whipped feta, pesto, baby kale, lemon, parmesan, chili, poached egg, on sourdough toast
og burger$20.00
og burger, 6oz beef patty, crispy double smoked bacon, miso onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, french fries
More about HITW Williamsburg
FancyFree image

 

FancyFree

71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
Veggie Burger$16.00
Black Bean, Quinoa, Poblano and Bell Pepper Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sauteed Peppers. Side Fries or Salad
Burger$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
More about FancyFree
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Abilene Cobb$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
Classic Burger$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
More about Abilene
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse

397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean Chicken Bites$16.00
Pulled Beef Egg Rolls$13.00
Smoked Hot Wings$10.00
More about Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
Holy Schnitzel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

819 Avenue U, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Flake Schnitzel$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
Dozen Wings$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
Popcorn Chicken$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
More about Holy Schnitzel
Franklin Park image

HAMBURGERS

Franklin Park

766 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (518 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Classic Grass Fed Beef Burger$9.00
4oz beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion on brioche bun
Foxon Park Soda$2.80
kola, diet kola, cream soda, ginger ale, orange soda, strawberry soda, seltzer
Impossible Burger$13.00
lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, vegan pretzel bun
More about Franklin Park
Buttermilk Channel image

 

Buttermilk Channel

524 court street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (4368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cornbread$7.00
Served with maple-chili butter.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles, spicy savoy cabbage slaw & French fries.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$28.00
Cheddar waffles, savoy cabbage slaw & maple balsamic.
More about Buttermilk Channel
Mayfield image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield

688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2277 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$18.00
Fried Eggplant Sandwich$18.00
French Fries$9.00
More about Mayfield
Gentle Perch image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gentle Perch

112 Graham Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (747 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
crispy chicken, kansho sauce, house coleslaw on toasted brioche, served w/ house fries & hickory mayo.
Galbi Burger$14.00
galbi marinated beef patties, queso, dwenjang jjajang gravy, onions, cilantro, chipotle burger sauce on toasted sesame seed bun. served with house fries & hickory mayo. choice of single patty or double patty
Matcha Milkshake$8.00
More about Gentle Perch
Sunday in Brooklyn image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunday in Brooklyn

348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (15247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ofira's Pita & Hummus$16.00
Grilled Beet Kebab, Woodfired Pita, Chickpea Hummus, Pistachio Tahini, Sumac Yogurt
Warm Grain Bowl*$19.00
Brown & Wild Rice, Marinated Cucumbers, Grilled Snap Peas, Pepita Romesco, Kale, Avocado, 6 Minute Egg
Cheddar Scramble$21.00
Cheddar Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Whole Wheat Toast, Choice of Side Bacon or Breakfast Sausage, or Chicken Sausage, or Avocado
More about Sunday in Brooklyn
Harlem Shake Park Slope image

 

Harlem Shake Park Slope

119 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Burger w/ Beef$6.00
One patty of proprietary blend of Pat la Frieda Beef, homemade pickles, onions, and special sauce on a buttered and toasted Martin's Potato Roll, served with American cheese.
Hot Honey Chick$9.50
Dark meat, Mike's hot honey, jalapeno pickles, and mayo.
Cheese Fries$4.75
Regular Fries topped with cheesy goodness. The cheese sauce is served on the side. Serving Suggestion: reheat sauce in the microwave before serving.
More about Harlem Shake Park Slope
Edie Jo's image

FRENCH FRIES

Edie Jo's

630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Roll$12.00
Braised bacon glazed with maple, white cheddar cheese, and omelette folded farm eggs on a toasted Martin's roll with rosemary garlic aioli.
*contains dairy, egg, meat, seeds, alliums
Sweet Potato Hash with Avocado$10.00
A hearty hash with roasted sweet potato, red onion, and bell peppers seasoned with cumin, nutmeg, and olive oil topped with sliced avocado. (Vegan). Add a fried egg or andouille sausage if you don't need it vegan.
Bloody Mary$10.00
Vodka, House Bloody Mix, House Pickles, Togarashi Salt.
More about Edie Jo's
Putnam's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Putnam's Burger$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
Crispy Artichoke Salad$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
Impossible Burger$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
More about Putnam's Pub
MATTER image

FRENCH FRIES

MATTER

7604 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smash Burger$14.00
Side Fries$5.00
Rainbow Kale Salad$10.00
More about MATTER
Santo Parque image

 

Santo Parque

232 North 12th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Parque Salad$16.00
Curly kale, red cabbage, carrots, pickled red onions, red radishes, roasted cashews, dried cranberries& mustard vinaigrette
Moqueca Mushroom (Vegan)$22.00
Brazilian coconut milk and peppers stew, prepared with shimeiji & shitake mushrooms. Served with sides of rice & farofa
Pork & Beans Croquettes$8.00
Feijoada fritters stuffed with collard greens and house made nduja and served with a side of spicy cumari sauce
More about Santo Parque
Santo Brúklin image

 

Santo Brúklin

548 Court Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Moqueca - Seafood$27.00
Brazilian coconut milk stew prepared with salmon, shrimp, and mussels. Comes with sides of rice & farofa.
Gluten Free
Hell Yeah! PDQ!$10.00
2 pcs of our pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread), served with sides of
requeijao, guava jam, and calabresa nduja.
Gluten Free.
Moqueca - Mushrooms$24.00
Brazilian coconut milk stew prepared with shimeiji & shitake mushrooms. Comes with a side of rice & farofa
Gluten Free / Vegan
More about Santo Brúklin
Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s image

 

Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s

229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Old School Mac$12.00
longhorn cheddar
Cornbread$4.00
corn, diced bell peppers,
side of honey butter
Smoked Wings 6 pieces$10.00
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
More about Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Esme

999 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burger$21.00
White Cheddar, Pickles, L.T.O. & Burger Sauce
Gem Salad$15.00
Radicchio, pear, bleu cheese & walnuts
Burger$17.00
White cheddar, pickles, L.T.O & burger sauce
More about Esme

