Fried chicken sandwiches in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Allswell
124 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Source Bowl
|$18.00
grilled marinated chicken thighs, sauteed greens, miso sauce, black rice, seaweed,
thai basil, peanuts
*Gluten Free
-contains nuts
-contains dairy
|Classic Allswell Burger
|$18.00
6oz. burger, buttered sesame bun, widmer's cheddar, sliced red onion, lettuce, pickles, with fries or salad
-contains dairy
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
SPICY or ORIGINAL cornmeal crusted chicken breast, mayo, fries or salad
-contains dairy
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Hook Burger
|$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
|Down East Chowder
|$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
HITW Williamsburg
292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Pulled Pork Benedict
|$19.00
12 hour slow braised pork, poached eggs, burnt butter hollandaise, beet relish on sourdough
|Wild Mushroom Toast
|$19.00
whipped feta, pesto, baby kale, lemon, parmesan, chili, poached egg, on sourdough toast
|og burger
|$20.00
og burger, 6oz beef patty, crispy double smoked bacon, miso onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, special sauce, french fries
FancyFree
71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
Black Bean, Quinoa, Poblano and Bell Pepper Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sauteed Peppers. Side Fries or Salad
|Burger
|$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
GRILL
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Abilene Cobb
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn
|Korean Chicken Bites
|$16.00
|Pulled Beef Egg Rolls
|$13.00
|Smoked Hot Wings
|$10.00
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
819 Avenue U, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
|Dozen Wings
|$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
HAMBURGERS
Franklin Park
766 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
|Classic Grass Fed Beef Burger
|$9.00
4oz beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion on brioche bun
|Foxon Park Soda
|$2.80
kola, diet kola, cream soda, ginger ale, orange soda, strawberry soda, seltzer
|Impossible Burger
|$13.00
lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, vegan pretzel bun
Buttermilk Channel
524 court street, Brooklyn
|Cornbread
|$7.00
Served with maple-chili butter.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
House-made bread and butter pickles, spicy savoy cabbage slaw & French fries.
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$28.00
Cheddar waffles, savoy cabbage slaw & maple balsamic.
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mayfield
688 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn
|Patty Melt
|$18.00
|Fried Eggplant Sandwich
|$18.00
|French Fries
|$9.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gentle Perch
112 Graham Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
crispy chicken, kansho sauce, house coleslaw on toasted brioche, served w/ house fries & hickory mayo.
|Galbi Burger
|$14.00
galbi marinated beef patties, queso, dwenjang jjajang gravy, onions, cilantro, chipotle burger sauce on toasted sesame seed bun. served with house fries & hickory mayo. choice of single patty or double patty
|Matcha Milkshake
|$8.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sunday in Brooklyn
348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn
|Ofira's Pita & Hummus
|$16.00
Grilled Beet Kebab, Woodfired Pita, Chickpea Hummus, Pistachio Tahini, Sumac Yogurt
|Warm Grain Bowl*
|$19.00
Brown & Wild Rice, Marinated Cucumbers, Grilled Snap Peas, Pepita Romesco, Kale, Avocado, 6 Minute Egg
|Cheddar Scramble
|$21.00
Cheddar Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Whole Wheat Toast, Choice of Side Bacon or Breakfast Sausage, or Chicken Sausage, or Avocado
Harlem Shake Park Slope
119 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Mini Burger w/ Beef
|$6.00
One patty of proprietary blend of Pat la Frieda Beef, homemade pickles, onions, and special sauce on a buttered and toasted Martin's Potato Roll, served with American cheese.
|Hot Honey Chick
|$9.50
Dark meat, Mike's hot honey, jalapeno pickles, and mayo.
|Cheese Fries
|$4.75
Regular Fries topped with cheesy goodness. The cheese sauce is served on the side. Serving Suggestion: reheat sauce in the microwave before serving.
FRENCH FRIES
Edie Jo's
630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
|$12.00
Braised bacon glazed with maple, white cheddar cheese, and omelette folded farm eggs on a toasted Martin's roll with rosemary garlic aioli.
*contains dairy, egg, meat, seeds, alliums
|Sweet Potato Hash with Avocado
|$10.00
A hearty hash with roasted sweet potato, red onion, and bell peppers seasoned with cumin, nutmeg, and olive oil topped with sliced avocado. (Vegan). Add a fried egg or andouille sausage if you don't need it vegan.
|Bloody Mary
|$10.00
Vodka, House Bloody Mix, House Pickles, Togarashi Salt.
FRENCH FRIES
Putnam's Pub
419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Putnam's Burger
|$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
|Crispy Artichoke Salad
|$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
|Impossible Burger
|$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
FRENCH FRIES
MATTER
7604 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Smash Burger
|$14.00
|Side Fries
|$5.00
|Rainbow Kale Salad
|$10.00
Santo Parque
232 North 12th Street, Brooklyn
|Parque Salad
|$16.00
Curly kale, red cabbage, carrots, pickled red onions, red radishes, roasted cashews, dried cranberries& mustard vinaigrette
|Moqueca Mushroom (Vegan)
|$22.00
Brazilian coconut milk and peppers stew, prepared with shimeiji & shitake mushrooms. Served with sides of rice & farofa
|Pork & Beans Croquettes
|$8.00
Feijoada fritters stuffed with collard greens and house made nduja and served with a side of spicy cumari sauce
Santo Brúklin
548 Court Street, Brooklyn
|Moqueca - Seafood
|$27.00
Brazilian coconut milk stew prepared with salmon, shrimp, and mussels. Comes with sides of rice & farofa.
Gluten Free
|Hell Yeah! PDQ!
|$10.00
2 pcs of our pao de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread), served with sides of
requeijao, guava jam, and calabresa nduja.
Gluten Free.
|Moqueca - Mushrooms
|$24.00
Brazilian coconut milk stew prepared with shimeiji & shitake mushrooms. Comes with a side of rice & farofa
Gluten Free / Vegan
Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s
229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Old School Mac
|$12.00
longhorn cheddar
|Cornbread
|$4.00
corn, diced bell peppers,
side of honey butter
|Smoked Wings 6 pieces
|$10.00
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce