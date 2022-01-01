Fried chicken wings in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve fried chicken wings
More about Shan - 191 Smith St
Shan - 191 Smith St
191 Smith St, Brooklyn
|Fried chicken wing with garlic(6) 蒜香鸡翅
|$15.00
Deep fried marinated chicken wings and house special chili powder on the side.
More about White Tiger
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger
601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn
|Korean Fried Chicken Wings (gf)
|$16.00
Served with pickled red cabbage. Wings are GF (but there is cross contamination in the fryer). SWEET GINGER SAUCE is GF.
SPICY SAUCE is not GF.