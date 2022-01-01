Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken wings in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve fried chicken wings

Item pic

 

Shan - 191 Smith St

191 Smith St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried chicken wing with garlic(6) 蒜香鸡翅$15.00
Deep fried marinated chicken wings and house special chili powder on the side.
More about Shan - 191 Smith St
White Tiger image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger

601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Fried Chicken Wings (gf)$16.00
Served with pickled red cabbage. Wings are GF (but there is cross contamination in the fryer). SWEET GINGER SAUCE is GF.
SPICY SAUCE is not GF.
More about White Tiger
Banner pic

 

White Tiger Tavern - 455 Myrtle Avenue

455 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Korean Fried Chicken Wings (gf)$12.00
Served with pickled red cabbage. Wings are GF (but there is cross contamination in the fryer). SWEET GINGER SAUCE is GF.
SPICY SAUCE is not GF.
More about White Tiger Tavern - 455 Myrtle Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Mozzarella Sticks

Milkshakes

Shrimp Tempura

Calamari

Lobsters

Ribeye Steak

Kimchi

Kale Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston