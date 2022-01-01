Fried dumplings in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pan-Fried Pork & Chive Dumplings image

 

The Good Fork

391 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan-Fried Pork & Chive Dumplings$12.00
Served with side of sweet garlic soy vinaigrette (5pc per order)
More about The Good Fork
Banner pic

 

The Monkey King

1329 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wok-Fried Long Beans$12.00
chopped ribeye, chili, salt-cured Chinese olives
Cumin Spare Ribs$18.00
berkshire pork, xian spice, bird's eye chili, scallion, mike's hot honey
Scallion Pancakes$7.00
scallion, dumpling sauce (6)
More about The Monkey King
Banner pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Hibachi$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Shrimp$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Yaso Noodle Bar image

 

Yaso - IC

253 36th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
D3 Pork Soup Dumplings$4.99
4 steamed original pork soup dumplings
D1 Steamed Baos$3.99
2 steamed juicy pork or chicken baos
D8 Sweet and Spicy Jiaozi$6.99
Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein
More about Yaso - IC

