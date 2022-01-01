Fried dumplings in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve fried dumplings
The Good Fork
391 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn
|Pan-Fried Pork & Chive Dumplings
|$12.00
Served with side of sweet garlic soy vinaigrette (5pc per order)
The Monkey King
1329 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn
|Wok-Fried Long Beans
|$12.00
chopped ribeye, chili, salt-cured Chinese olives
|Cumin Spare Ribs
|$18.00
berkshire pork, xian spice, bird's eye chili, scallion, mike's hot honey
|Scallion Pancakes
|$7.00
scallion, dumpling sauce (6)
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Hibachi
|$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
|$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Shrimp
|$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style