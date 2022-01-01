Fried rice in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve fried rice
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|SESAME CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
|CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
|$10.00
fresh checked cauliflower, chef butterd , Golden crums, chef sauce
|GENERAL TSO CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Kings Co Imperial
20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn
|White Broiler Chicken Dumplings
|$12.00
cinnamon red oil (steamed or fried)
|Kung Po Chicken
|$20.00
dried chilies, roasted Georgia peanuts, rice not included
|Traditional Eggrolls
|$10.00
cilantro, cabbage, mushroom, duck sauce
SANDWICHES
Munch Street Food
1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn
|Munch Poppers
|$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
|Dirty Fries
|$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
|Crunchy Chicken Fingers
|$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
The Good Fork
391 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn
|Korean Steak (or Tofu) and Egg with Kimchi Fried Rice
Happy Valley Meat flap steak (or crispy tofu) and a fried egg, served with housemade kimchi fried rice, Early Girl frisee, apples and dark soy glaze. Steak prepared medium-rare unless otherwise specified.
|Mushroom Fried Rice (V, GF)
|$22.00
Abalone, oyster, & shiitake mushrooms, jasmine white rice, egg, onion, carrot, scallions
|Oxtail Fried Rice
|$26.00
Slow cooked oxtail, jasmine white rice, egg, onion, carrot, scallion
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Vegetable spring roll (V)
Crunchy rolls with houseblend dipping sauce.
|Currypuff (original)
|$7.00
Housemade chicken & potato curry crispy puffs.
|Drunken Noodles (*)
|$14.00
Fresh rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, cabbage and carrot wok fried in spicy basil sauce.
Little Tiffin
970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn
|Pad Thai
|$14.50
Rice noodle cooked with eggs, beansprouts, chive leaves in Tamarind sauce and crushed peanuts (GF) (fish sauce)
|Tom Kha
|$7.50
Shallots, mushrooms, tomatoes, Galanga, lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, lime juice in coconut milk broth. (GF)(Vegan)
|Thai Style Fried Rice
|$14.50
Thai traditional Fried Rice with egg, onions, scallions, cilantro, and lime. (Vegetarian)
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trad Room
266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn
|Fried Brusselsprout
|$10.00
okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake
vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes
|Yellowtail Roll
|$10.00
hamachi yellowtail roll
|Edamame with Sea Salt
|$6.00
( V ) Antioxidant, Rich in Vitamin E,Kids Favorite
The Monkey King
1329 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn
|Wok-Fried Long Beans
|$12.00
chopped ribeye, chili, salt-cured Chinese olives
|Cumin Spare Ribs
|$18.00
berkshire pork, xian spice, bird's eye chili, scallion, mike's hot honey
|Scallion Pancakes
|$7.00
scallion, dumpling sauce (6)
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Satay
|$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
|Red Curry
|$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
|Pad Thai
Sautéed Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts
NOODLES
Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out
437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Tamarind Glazed Pork Spare Ribs
|$9.75
Three pork spareribs with five spice marinade, slow-cooked and finished in a tamarind glaze.
|Vegetable Spring Rolls
|$5.50
Vegetarian. Two crispy hand-rolled spring rolls filled with vegetables.
|General Tso’s Chicken
|$15.95
A lighter version of the traditional dish; thinly coated chicken stir-fried with broccoli, onions and bell peppers in our sweet and spicy sauce.
Jungle Cafe Vegan
131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Vegan Nuggets
|$9.00
Crispy pan-fried soy Nuggets
Served with your choice of BBQ, Ranch dipping sauces! Gluten Free
|Macro Bowl
|$17.00
Cultivate peace and balance with this generous serving of healthy food! Quinoa, chickpeas, roasted honeynut squash, beet salad, kale salad, sauerkraut salad, avocado, with a side of Jungle dressing. Gluten Free
|Cauliflower Bites
|$13.00
NEW AND IMPROVED. Lightly battered cauliflower florets, served with vegan blue cheese dressing and a classic buffalo dipping sauce. Gluten Free
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger
601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn
|Mandoo
|$12.00
Korean style dumplings made in-house fresh daily.
|Charred Ginger Brussels Sprouts (GF & vegan)
|$12.00
Sliced brussels sprouts lightly charred with onions & scallions in ginger dressing.
|Korean Fried Chicken Bites (GF)
|$14.00
Korean Fried Chicken Bites are GF (but there is cross contamination in the fryer). SPICY SAUCE and CHILI AIOLI are not GF.
SWEET GINGER SAUCE is vegan.
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg
137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn
|4 pcs tender & .....
|$15.99
choice of waffle fries or 2pcs croffle
|Sweet & Spicy Glaze Wing
|$15.99
Hand brushed Sweet ‘n Spicy garlic sauce, crispy garlic chip sprinkle
|Tenders (6pcs)
|$15.99
Choice of one dipping sauce
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Hibachi
|$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
|$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Shrimp
|$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
Wasabi- BK
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tamago
|$3.50
Egg Cake
|Sweet Potato
|$5.50
Lightly deep fried
|Regular Maki Dinner
|$20.00
CZEN
4410 Ave H, Brooklyn
|CZEN Rolls
|$16.00
Cooked sushi rolls with carrots, avocado, cucumber served with wasabi, ginger, and Dim sum Sauce. Your choice of Oxtail • Shrimp • Mixed Vegetables
|SAKI BRAISED OXTAIL
|$34.00
Slowly cooked w/ czen blend of saki, herbs, spices, carrots & butter beans
served with Rice & Peas and Mixed Vegetables
|HONEY BUTTER GARLIC SHRIMP
|$30.00
Tiger Shrimp sauteed in a white wine, butter & honey garlic sauce.
Served with White Rice and Bok Choy
SOUPS
Falansai
112 Harrison Place, Brooklyn
|Blazed and Glazed
|$28.00
Grilled Berkshire pork shoulder that’s been slathered in a mouth watering honey glaze, with a fried egg, pickle slaw, and herb bomb over broken rice. Gluten-free.
|Confit Duck Necks
|$16.00
Step 1. Wash your hands
Step 2. Roll up your sleeves.
Step 3. Destroy duck necks.
Fall-off-the-bone tender duck necks that are sweet, sour, spicy, salty, and umami. Your new game day go-to.
|Dad's Egg Rolls
|$12.00
You'll want to crush a 100 of these! Berkshire pork, wood ear mushrooms, and vermicelli for a satisfyingly loaded bite. Wrap it up in the lettuce for a crisp crunch, and don’t be shy with that fish sauce vinaigrette.
TAPAS
Tong
321 Starr street B1B2, Brooklyn
|PAD MHEE KORAT
|$18.00
chef signature isaan style wok fried noodles with tao-chio (thai soybean paste), shrimp, chives, and sweet pickled radish
|TUE KA KO
|$11.00
vegan snack, savory sweet crunchy fritters of taro, sweet potato and black bean with sweet chili sauce
|GAI TOD HAT YAI
|$12.00
our favorite fried crunchy chicken thigh from hat yai topped with crispy shallot served with sweet chili sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
604 Union Street, Brooklyn
|1/2 Rack Ribs
|$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
|3 Meat Combo
|$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
|Family Style Package
|$76.00
Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.
One More Charm
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Crispy Spring Roll (V)
|$9.00
Cabbage, taro, carrot, vermicelli with plum sauce.
|Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**
|$13.00
Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.
|Pad Se-Ew
|$13.00
Broad noodles, chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.
DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Birds of a Feather
172 N 1st St, Brooklyn
|Ma Po Tofu
|$17.00
Traditional take on this very popular dish, with minced beef
|Spicy Fish Fillet
|$21.00
Battered and fried fillets of sole with dried pepper, garlic, cilantro
|Dan Dan Noodles
|$10.00
Minced pork, mustard green shoots and sesame oil. Served spicy.
Yaso - IC
253 36th St, Brooklyn
|D3 Pork Soup Dumplings
|$4.99
4 steamed original pork soup dumplings
|D1 Steamed Baos
|$3.99
2 steamed juicy pork or chicken baos
|D8 Sweet and Spicy Jiaozi
|$6.99
Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club
372 Fulton St, Brooklyn
|Fried Rice Okonomiyaki
|$15.00
Vegetable fried rice, kewpie mayonnaise, okonomi sauce, bonito flake and scallions
Deli 52
5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn
|Deli Crunch Sandwich
|$18.99
Classic schnitzel, grilled pastrami strips, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, fried onions, BBQ sauce
|Brooklyn Schnitzel Sandwich
|$17.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, garlic mayo, sweet chili
|Beef N' Cubed Fries
|$14.99
Tossed in a special sauce, topped with pulled beef
Boutros
185 Atlantic Aveq, Brooklyn
|Brussel Sprouts
|$18.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts, Spiced Almond Butter, Cranberry, Honey
|Squash Kibbeh
|$14.00
Squash Kibbeh Butternut Squash, Bulgur, Pepitas, Mint
|Pita Bread
|$3.50
House Baked Pita Bread
Shan
191 Smith St, Brooklyn
|Scallion Pancakes葱油饼
|$7.00
Vegetarian. Crispy pancake with scallion flavor.
|Dan Dan Noodles成都担担面
|$11.00
Noodle with house special chili sesame sauce, top with minced pork and spinach.
|Mapo Tofu麻婆豆腐
|$16.00
Spicy. A delightful trio of peppercorn, pork, and tofu. Can do vegetarian. Rice not included
DIM SUM • SANDWICHES
Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn
148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn
|N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce
|$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
|N6 Spicy Dice Chicken
|$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
|N3 Pork Rib Noodle
|$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
Teppan Territory NY
445 Albee Square w, Brooklyn
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
White miso broth with scallions, tofu, and seaweed.
|Pancake
|$6.00
(Seafood or Vegetable) Japanese pancake
|Yakisoba
Stir-fried your choose of meat with soba noodle
Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave
4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
|The Holy Toasty
|$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
|The Holy Schnitzel
|$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.