Fried rice in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve fried rice

Prime Time image

 

Prime Time

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SESAME CHICKEN$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER$10.00
fresh checked cauliflower, chef butterd , Golden crums, chef sauce
GENERAL TSO CHICKEN$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
More about Prime Time
Kings Co Imperial image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Kings Co Imperial

20 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (15438 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Broiler Chicken Dumplings$12.00
cinnamon red oil (steamed or fried)
Kung Po Chicken$20.00
dried chilies, roasted Georgia peanuts, rice not included
Traditional Eggrolls$10.00
cilantro, cabbage, mushroom, duck sauce
More about Kings Co Imperial
Munch Street Food image

SANDWICHES

Munch Street Food

1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Munch Poppers$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
Dirty Fries$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
Crunchy Chicken Fingers$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
More about Munch Street Food
Korean Steak (or Tofu) and Egg with Kimchi Fried Rice image

 

The Good Fork

391 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Steak (or Tofu) and Egg with Kimchi Fried Rice
Happy Valley Meat flap steak (or crispy tofu) and a fried egg, served with housemade kimchi fried rice, Early Girl frisee, apples and dark soy glaze. Steak prepared medium-rare unless otherwise specified.
Mushroom Fried Rice (V, GF)$22.00
Abalone, oyster, & shiitake mushrooms, jasmine white rice, egg, onion, carrot, scallions
Oxtail Fried Rice$26.00
Slow cooked oxtail, jasmine white rice, egg, onion, carrot, scallion
More about The Good Fork
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse image

 

Ricepot Thai Cookhouse

-1972 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable spring roll (V)
Crunchy rolls with houseblend dipping sauce.
Currypuff (original)$7.00
Housemade chicken & potato curry crispy puffs.
Drunken Noodles (*)$14.00
Fresh rice noodles with chicken, shrimp, egg, cabbage and carrot wok fried in spicy basil sauce.
More about Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Little Tiffin image

 

Little Tiffin

970 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$14.50
Rice noodle cooked with eggs, beansprouts, chive leaves in Tamarind sauce and crushed peanuts (GF) (fish sauce)
Tom Kha$7.50
Shallots, mushrooms, tomatoes, Galanga, lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, lime juice in coconut milk broth. (GF)(Vegan)
Thai Style Fried Rice$14.50
Thai traditional Fried Rice with egg, onions, scallions, cilantro, and lime. (Vegetarian)
More about Little Tiffin
Consumer pic

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trad Room

266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Brusselsprout$10.00
okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake
vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes
Yellowtail Roll$10.00
hamachi yellowtail roll
Edamame with Sea Salt$6.00
( V ) Antioxidant, Rich in Vitamin E,Kids Favorite
More about Trad Room
Banner pic

 

The Monkey King

1329 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wok-Fried Long Beans$12.00
chopped ribeye, chili, salt-cured Chinese olives
Cumin Spare Ribs$18.00
berkshire pork, xian spice, bird's eye chili, scallion, mike's hot honey
Scallion Pancakes$7.00
scallion, dumpling sauce (6)
More about The Monkey King
Nora Thai image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Satay$11.00
Marinated & Skewered Chicken, Pork or Beef with Ajad (Cucumber Salad with Peanuts, Shallot & Sweet Chili Sauce)
Red Curry$15.00
Spicy, Coconut Based with Vibrant Flavors of Sweet Basil, Thai Chili, Lime Leaf & Lemongrass. Chicken, Sliced Beef, Shrimp or Tofu with Thai Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots & Thai Basil
Pad Thai
Sautéed Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Scallion, Crushed Peanuts
More about Nora Thai
Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out image

NOODLES

Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out

437 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tamarind Glazed Pork Spare Ribs$9.75
Three pork spareribs with five spice marinade, slow-cooked and finished in a tamarind glaze.
Vegetable Spring Rolls$5.50
Vegetarian. Two crispy hand-rolled spring rolls filled with vegetables.
General Tso’s Chicken$15.95
A lighter version of the traditional dish; thinly coated chicken stir-fried with broccoli, onions and bell peppers in our sweet and spicy sauce.
More about Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-Out
Jungle Cafe Vegan image

 

Jungle Cafe Vegan

131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Nuggets$9.00
Crispy pan-fried soy Nuggets
Served with your choice of BBQ, Ranch dipping sauces! Gluten Free
Macro Bowl$17.00
Cultivate peace and balance with this generous serving of healthy food! Quinoa, chickpeas, roasted honeynut squash, beet salad, kale salad, sauerkraut salad, avocado, with a side of Jungle dressing. Gluten Free
Cauliflower Bites$13.00
NEW AND IMPROVED. Lightly battered cauliflower florets, served with vegan blue cheese dressing and a classic buffalo dipping sauce. Gluten Free
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
White Tiger image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger

601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mandoo$12.00
Korean style dumplings made in-house fresh daily.
Charred Ginger Brussels Sprouts (GF & vegan)$12.00
Sliced brussels sprouts lightly charred with onions & scallions in ginger dressing.
Korean Fried Chicken Bites (GF)$14.00
Korean Fried Chicken Bites are GF (but there is cross contamination in the fryer). SPICY SAUCE and CHILI AIOLI are not GF.
SWEET GINGER SAUCE is vegan.
More about White Tiger
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg image

 

Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg

137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
4 pcs tender & .....$15.99
choice of waffle fries or 2pcs croffle
Sweet & Spicy Glaze Wing$15.99
Hand brushed Sweet ‘n Spicy garlic sauce, crispy garlic chip sprinkle
Tenders (6pcs)$15.99
Choice of one dipping sauce
More about Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg
Banner pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Hibachi$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Shrimp$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamago$3.50
Egg Cake
Sweet Potato$5.50
Lightly deep fried
Regular Maki Dinner$20.00
More about Wasabi- BK
CZEN image

 

CZEN

4410 Ave H, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CZEN Rolls$16.00
Cooked sushi rolls with carrots, avocado, cucumber served with wasabi, ginger, and Dim sum Sauce. Your choice of Oxtail • Shrimp • Mixed Vegetables
SAKI BRAISED OXTAIL$34.00
Slowly cooked w/ czen blend of saki, herbs, spices, carrots & butter beans
served with Rice & Peas and Mixed Vegetables
HONEY BUTTER GARLIC SHRIMP$30.00
Tiger Shrimp sauteed in a white wine, butter & honey garlic sauce.
Served with White Rice and Bok Choy
More about CZEN
Falansai image

SOUPS

Falansai

112 Harrison Place, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blazed and Glazed$28.00
Grilled Berkshire pork shoulder that’s been slathered in a mouth watering honey glaze, with a fried egg, pickle slaw, and herb bomb over broken rice. Gluten-free.
Confit Duck Necks$16.00
Step 1. Wash your hands
Step 2. Roll up your sleeves.
Step 3. Destroy duck necks.
Fall-off-the-bone tender duck necks that are sweet, sour, spicy, salty, and umami. Your new game day go-to.
Dad's Egg Rolls$12.00
You'll want to crush a 100 of these! Berkshire pork, wood ear mushrooms, and vermicelli for a satisfyingly loaded bite. Wrap it up in the lettuce for a crisp crunch, and don’t be shy with that fish sauce vinaigrette.
More about Falansai
Tong image

TAPAS

Tong

321 Starr street B1B2, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (292 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PAD MHEE KORAT$18.00
chef signature isaan style wok fried noodles with tao-chio (thai soybean paste), shrimp, chives, and sweet pickled radish
TUE KA KO$11.00
vegan snack, savory sweet crunchy fritters of taro, sweet potato and black bean with sweet chili sauce
GAI TOD HAT YAI$12.00
our favorite fried crunchy chicken thigh from hat yai topped with crispy shallot served with sweet chili sauce
More about Tong
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

604 Union Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (5428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1/2 Rack Ribs$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
3 Meat Combo$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
Family Style Package$76.00
Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
One More Charm image

 

One More Charm

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Spring Roll (V)$9.00
Cabbage, taro, carrot, vermicelli with plum sauce.
Kea Mao (Drunken Noodle) Spicy**$13.00
Broad noodles, tomato, chili, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves and egg.
Pad Se-Ew$13.00
Broad noodles, chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce.
More about One More Charm
Birds of a Feather image

DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Birds of a Feather

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)
Takeout
Ma Po Tofu$17.00
Traditional take on this very popular dish, with minced beef
Spicy Fish Fillet$21.00
Battered and fried fillets of sole with dried pepper, garlic, cilantro
Dan Dan Noodles$10.00
Minced pork, mustard green shoots and sesame oil. Served spicy.
More about Birds of a Feather
Yaso Noodle Bar image

 

Yaso - IC

253 36th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
D3 Pork Soup Dumplings$4.99
4 steamed original pork soup dumplings
D1 Steamed Baos$3.99
2 steamed juicy pork or chicken baos
D8 Sweet and Spicy Jiaozi$6.99
Steamed dumplings with homemade spicy and sweet sauce with choice of protein
More about Yaso - IC
Fried Rice Okonomiyaki image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club

372 Fulton St, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice Okonomiyaki$15.00
Vegetable fried rice, kewpie mayonnaise, okonomi sauce, bonito flake and scallions
More about Gage & Tollner / Sunken Harbor Club
Deli 52 image

 

Deli 52

5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deli Crunch Sandwich$18.99
Classic schnitzel, grilled pastrami strips, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, fried onions, BBQ sauce
Brooklyn Schnitzel Sandwich$17.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, garlic mayo, sweet chili
Beef N' Cubed Fries$14.99
Tossed in a special sauce, topped with pulled beef
More about Deli 52
Boutros image

 

Boutros

185 Atlantic Aveq, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brussel Sprouts$18.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts, Spiced Almond Butter, Cranberry, Honey
Squash Kibbeh$14.00
Squash Kibbeh Butternut Squash, Bulgur, Pepitas, Mint
Pita Bread$3.50
House Baked Pita Bread
More about Boutros
Restaurant banner

 

Shan

191 Smith St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallion Pancakes葱油饼$7.00
Vegetarian. Crispy pancake with scallion flavor.
Dan Dan Noodles成都担担面$11.00
Noodle with house special chili sesame sauce, top with minced pork and spinach.
Mapo Tofu麻婆豆腐$16.00
Spicy. A delightful trio of peppercorn, pork, and tofu. Can do vegetarian. Rice not included
More about Shan
Restaurant banner

DIM SUM • SANDWICHES

Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn

148 Lawrence St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
N1 Hot Noodle with Peanut and Sesame Sauce$8.99
Mild Spicy. Hot dry noodle in housemade peanut and sesame sauce, topped with cucumber, crushed peanuts and chilli oil
N6 Spicy Dice Chicken$11.99
Diced chicken in housemade chilli sauce with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
N3 Pork Rib Noodle$12.99
Sweet and sour glazed pork ribs with garden veggies, half egg, and a base of your choice
More about Yaso - Downtown Brooklyn
Restaurant banner

 

Teppan Territory NY

445 Albee Square w, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Soup$3.00
White miso broth with scallions, tofu, and seaweed.
Pancake$6.00
(Seafood or Vegetable) Japanese pancake
Yakisoba
Stir-fried your choose of meat with soba noodle
More about Teppan Territory NY
Restaurant banner

 

Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

4102 18th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corn Flake Schnitzel$15.99
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
The Holy Toasty$17.99
Crispy Cornflake Chicken topped with Grilled Pastrami on a flat Toasted Baguette with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles &
Sautéed Onions with Honey Mustard & Holy Sauce.
The Holy Schnitzel$14.99
Schnitzel with Special Breading served on a Baguette with your choice of Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Fresh or Sautéed Onions & Choice of Sauce.
More about Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn 18th Ave

