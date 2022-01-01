Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve fritters

Atlantic Cod Fish Fritters image

CHICKEN

Imani - 271 Adelphi Street

271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2987 reviews)
Takeout
Atlantic Cod Fish Fritters$13.00
Lime and Curry Dipping sauce
More about Imani - 271 Adelphi Street
Estuary image

 

Estuary

159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Fritters$15.00
house-made tartar sauce
More about Estuary
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upside Craft Burger

4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (998 reviews)
Takeout
PASTRAMI FRITTERS$12.00
A delicious blend of sauteed pastrami, onion & mushroom, breaded and fried to perfection, served with a Sweet & Chili dipping sauce.
- 5 pcs
More about Upside Craft Burger
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats image

PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Parmesan Fritters$10.95
Parmesan croquettes with smoked ham, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Greek Xpress - Park Slope (263 Prospect Park West)

263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1113 reviews)
Takeout
Zucchini Fritters$10.95
3 golden zucchini fritters with your choice of sauce
More about Greek Xpress - Park Slope (263 Prospect Park West)
Item pic

TAPAS

Tong - 321 Starr street

321 Starr street B1B2, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (292 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TARO FRITTER$11.00
vegan snack, savory sweet crunchy fritters of taro, sweet potato and black bean with sweet chili sauce
More about Tong - 321 Starr street
Item pic

 

Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave

1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fritter from the Land$14.00
Large potato fritter topped with meat of your choice, sauce of your choice, and crunchy onion.
More about Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave

