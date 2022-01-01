Fritters in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve fritters
CHICKEN
Imani - 271 Adelphi Street
271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn
|Atlantic Cod Fish Fritters
|$13.00
Lime and Curry Dipping sauce
Estuary
159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn
|Lobster Fritters
|$15.00
house-made tartar sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upside Craft Burger
4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn
|PASTRAMI FRITTERS
|$12.00
A delicious blend of sauteed pastrami, onion & mushroom, breaded and fried to perfection, served with a Sweet & Chili dipping sauce.
- 5 pcs
PIZZA • PASTA
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn
|Parmesan Fritters
|$10.95
Parmesan croquettes with smoked ham, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Greek Xpress - Park Slope (263 Prospect Park West)
263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Zucchini Fritters
|$10.95
3 golden zucchini fritters with your choice of sauce
TAPAS
Tong - 321 Starr street
321 Starr street B1B2, Brooklyn
|TARO FRITTER
|$11.00
vegan snack, savory sweet crunchy fritters of taro, sweet potato and black bean with sweet chili sauce