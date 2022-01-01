Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve garden salad

Singas Famous Pizza image

 

Singas Famous Pizza - Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY

512 Grand St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$11.25
More about Singas Famous Pizza - Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS

The Canteen - 2436 nostrand ave

2436 nostrand ave, BROOKLYN

Avg 4.6 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$8.99
romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, fresh red pepper, cucumber, & red onion.
choice of dressing.
More about The Canteen - 2436 nostrand ave
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad W/ Chicken
Grilled Chicken | Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Red Onions | Olives | Balsamic Dressing
Garden Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Red Onions | Olives | Balsamic Dressing
More about Bonnie's Grill
Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Garden Salad$8.50
lettuce, cucumber, avocado,
carrots, tomato, with ginger
dressing
More about Sushi Ta'eem
Item pic

 

Ice Cream House - Boro Park - 2 Church Avenue

2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
ICH FRESH GARDEN SALAD$14.99
A delicious garden salad with your choice of Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumbers, Red Onion, Yellow Peppers, topped with a simple vinaigrette.
More about Ice Cream House - Boro Park - 2 Church Avenue
Item pic

 

Ice Cream House - Williamsburg - 873 Bedford Avenue

873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ICH FRESH GARDEN SALAD$14.99
A delicious garden salad with your choice of Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumbers, Red Onion, Yellow Peppers, topped with a simple vinaigrette.
More about Ice Cream House - Williamsburg - 873 Bedford Avenue

