Garden salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve garden salad
Singas Famous Pizza - Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY
512 Grand St, Brooklyn
|Garden Salad
|$11.25
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS
The Canteen - 2436 nostrand ave
2436 nostrand ave, BROOKLYN
|Garden Salad
|$8.99
romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, fresh red pepper, cucumber, & red onion.
choice of dressing.
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Garden Salad W/ Chicken
Grilled Chicken | Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Red Onions | Olives | Balsamic Dressing
|Garden Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Greens | Tomatoes | Red Onions | Olives | Balsamic Dressing
SOUPS • SUSHI
Sushi Ta'eem
1307 Ave J, Brooklyn
|Green Garden Salad
|$8.50
lettuce, cucumber, avocado,
carrots, tomato, with ginger
dressing
Ice Cream House - Boro Park - 2 Church Avenue
2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY
|ICH FRESH GARDEN SALAD
|$14.99
A delicious garden salad with your choice of Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumbers, Red Onion, Yellow Peppers, topped with a simple vinaigrette.
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg - 873 Bedford Avenue
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|ICH FRESH GARDEN SALAD
|$14.99
A delicious garden salad with your choice of Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Sliced Cucumbers, Red Onion, Yellow Peppers, topped with a simple vinaigrette.