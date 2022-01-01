Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

 

Ice Cream House - Boro Park

2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
GNOCCHI
More about Ice Cream House - Boro Park
Gnocchi Sorrentina image

PASTA • SALADS

Piccoli Trattoria

522 6th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi Sorrentina$17.00
Homemade gnocchi with mozzarella fior di late, fresh tomato sauce and basil
More about Piccoli Trattoria
Item pic

 

Belli

860 Fulton St., Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Gnocchi$16.00
Homemade gnocchi with smoked prosciutto, spicy cherry peppers and green peas.
More about Belli
Item pic

 

Ice Cream House - Williamsburg

873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GNOCCHI
More about Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
Banner pic

 

Felice

84 MONTAGUE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina$25.00
tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, chili pepper, basil
More about Felice
Pecoraro Latteria image

SMOOTHIES

Pecoraro Latteria

636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (101 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi-Wild Mushroom$21.00
porcini, shiitake & oyster mushrooms, black truffle-mascarpone cream, parmigiano (vegetarian)
Gnocchi -Wild Mushroom$23.00
porcini, skiitaki & oyster mushrooms, black truffle & mascarpone cream
More about Pecoraro Latteria
Gnocchi image

 

Eugene and Co.

397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi$16.00
Potato Gnocchi with Fresh Fava Beans, Arugula, Honjimiji and Wood Ear Mushroomsfinished with herb and lemon pan sauce.finished with butter and fennel stock
Can be made without chicken stock
More about Eugene and Co.
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi$12.50
More about Pizza Plus
Gnocchi alla Romana image

PIZZA • PASTA

Camillo

1146 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (2354 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi alla Romana$15.00
Sliced semolina gnocchi, tomatoes, parmigiano.
*Please note: this is not your typical gnocchi. They do not look like little dumplings. Roman semolina gnocchi has a consistency closer to polenta. It is delicious! A true Roman specialty.
More about Camillo
White Tiger image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger

601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jaeyook Gnocchi (GF)$16.00
Crispy sauteed Korean rice cakes, with pork belly, onions, scallions, & chili flakes.
Can be vegan: no pork/sub tofu.
Sesame Gnocchi (GF & vegan)$16.00
Crispy sauteed Korean rice cakes in sesame sauce with tofu, onions, scallions, chilies & cucumber.
More about White Tiger
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Basil Pizza and Wine Bar

270 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (257 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Potato Gnocchi$30.00
Butter, Sage, Parmesan, Chestnuts
More about Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
Bonafini image

PASTA

Bonafini

663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi$21.00
San marzano tomatoes diavola, stracciatella
More about Bonafini
Europa pizzeria image

 

Europa pizzeria

6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi Bella Napoli$19.00
Potato dumplings with tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella
More about Europa pizzeria
french louie image

 

french louie

320 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (6307 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Parisienne$26.00
grilled corn, sungold tomatoes, wild mushrooms & smoked ricotta cheese
More about french louie

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Eel

Noodle Soup

Chicken Wraps

Kebabs

Omelettes

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Caesar Salad

California Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1632 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1632 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (643 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (499 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston