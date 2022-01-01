Gnocchi in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve gnocchi
Ice Cream House - Boro Park
2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY
|GNOCCHI
PASTA • SALADS
Piccoli Trattoria
522 6th Ave, Brooklyn
|Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$17.00
Homemade gnocchi with mozzarella fior di late, fresh tomato sauce and basil
Belli
860 Fulton St., Brooklyn
|Gnocchi
|$16.00
Homemade gnocchi with smoked prosciutto, spicy cherry peppers and green peas.
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|GNOCCHI
Felice
84 MONTAGUE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Gnocchi alla Sorrentina
|$25.00
tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, chili pepper, basil
SMOOTHIES
Pecoraro Latteria
636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|Gnocchi-Wild Mushroom
|$21.00
porcini, shiitake & oyster mushrooms, black truffle-mascarpone cream, parmigiano (vegetarian)
|Gnocchi -Wild Mushroom
|$23.00
porcini, skiitaki & oyster mushrooms, black truffle & mascarpone cream
Eugene and Co.
397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn
|Gnocchi
|$16.00
Potato Gnocchi with Fresh Fava Beans, Arugula, Honjimiji and Wood Ear Mushroomsfinished with herb and lemon pan sauce.finished with butter and fennel stock
Can be made without chicken stock
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Gnocchi
|$12.50
PIZZA • PASTA
Camillo
1146 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn
|Gnocchi alla Romana
|$15.00
Sliced semolina gnocchi, tomatoes, parmigiano.
*Please note: this is not your typical gnocchi. They do not look like little dumplings. Roman semolina gnocchi has a consistency closer to polenta. It is delicious! A true Roman specialty.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger
601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn
|Jaeyook Gnocchi (GF)
|$16.00
Crispy sauteed Korean rice cakes, with pork belly, onions, scallions, & chili flakes.
Can be vegan: no pork/sub tofu.
|Sesame Gnocchi (GF & vegan)
|$16.00
Crispy sauteed Korean rice cakes in sesame sauce with tofu, onions, scallions, chilies & cucumber.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
270 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn
|Potato Gnocchi
|$30.00
Butter, Sage, Parmesan, Chestnuts
PASTA
Bonafini
663 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Gnocchi
|$21.00
San marzano tomatoes diavola, stracciatella
Europa pizzeria
6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Gnocchi Bella Napoli
|$19.00
Potato dumplings with tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella