Goat cheese salad in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Mesclun | Red Peppers | Almonds | Olives | Balsamic Dressing
More about Bonnie's Grill
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene Bar

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Cheese Salad$15.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
More about Abilene Bar
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Goat Cheese Salad$11.00
More about Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
Item pic

 

Medusa the Greek

133 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beet Goat Cheese Salad$15.00
Roasted beets, fennel, goat cheese, roasted garlic vinaigrette. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
More about Medusa the Greek
Item pic

 

Westville Williamsburg -

658 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Goat Cheese Salad$18.00
arugula, romaine and radicchio topped w/ apples, crispy quinoa, candied walnuts, pomegranate seeds, fresh herbs and balsamic vinaigrette
Crispy Goat Cheese Salad$16.00
arugula, romaine and radicchio topped w/ apples, crispy quinoa, candied walnuts, pomegranate seeds, fresh herbs and balsamic vinaigrette
More about Westville Williamsburg -

