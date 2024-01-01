Goat cheese salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Mesclun | Red Peppers | Almonds | Olives | Balsamic Dressing
Abilene Bar
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$15.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Warm Goat Cheese Salad
|$11.00
Medusa the Greek
133 5th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Beet Goat Cheese Salad
|$15.00
Roasted beets, fennel, goat cheese, roasted garlic vinaigrette. Vegetarian. Gluten-free.
Westville Williamsburg -
658 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn
|Crispy Goat Cheese Salad
|$18.00
arugula, romaine and radicchio topped w/ apples, crispy quinoa, candied walnuts, pomegranate seeds, fresh herbs and balsamic vinaigrette
