Grilled cheese sandwiches in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
Blue Star Parlor - 1112 Cortelyou Road
1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
Cafe28 @ Tower18
18 spencer st, Brooklyn
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$6.99
Your classic grilled cheese sandwich.
Your childhood memory
Jungle Cafe Vegan
131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Grilled “Cheese” Sandwich
|$9.00
White sourdough bread grilled with Violife vegan cheddar cheese
Buttermilk Channel
524 court street, Brooklyn
|ABC Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$15.00
Apples, double-smoked bacon, aioli & New York state cheddar on rye.