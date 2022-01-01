Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled cheese sandwiches in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches

Blue Star Parlor image

 

Blue Star Parlor - 1112 Cortelyou Road

1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.00
More about Blue Star Parlor - 1112 Cortelyou Road
Item pic

 

Cafe28 @ Tower18

18 spencer st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Your classic grilled cheese sandwich.
Your childhood memory
More about Cafe28 @ Tower18
Item pic

 

Jungle Cafe Vegan

131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled “Cheese” Sandwich$9.00
White sourdough bread grilled with Violife vegan cheddar cheese
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
Item pic

 

Buttermilk Channel

524 court street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (4368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ABC Grilled Cheese Sandwich$15.00
Apples, double-smoked bacon, aioli & New York state cheddar on rye.
More about Buttermilk Channel
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ebb & Flow Bakery

159 Bridge Park Drive, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (24 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Smoked Gouda, Swiss Cheese, butter
More about Ebb & Flow Bakery

