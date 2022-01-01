Grilled chicken salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about The Canteen - 2436 nostrand ave
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS
The Canteen - 2436 nostrand ave
2436 nostrand ave, BROOKLYN
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$20.00
Lettuce base, choice of veggies and dressing.
Grilled chicken on top.
More about Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Grilled Chicken House Salad
|$14.00
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
More about Moishe's Place
Moishe's Place
868 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|GRILLED CHICKEN CESAR SALAD
|$16.55
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Fried Onions
Caesar Dressing on the Side
More about Deli 52 - 5120 13th Ave
Deli 52 - 5120 13th Ave
5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$19.99
Mixed greens, cucumbers, shredded carrots, roasted mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, crispy bissli bites, grilled chicken strips, balsamic vinaigrette
|Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad
|$19.99
Mixed greens, cucumbers, shredded carrots, roasted mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, crispy bissli bites, grilled chicken strips, balsamic vinaigrette