Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Banner pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS

The Canteen - 2436 nostrand ave

2436 nostrand ave, BROOKLYN

Avg 4.6 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$20.00
Lettuce base, choice of veggies and dressing.
Grilled chicken on top.
More about The Canteen - 2436 nostrand ave
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue

359 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken House Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
More about Pizza Plus - 359 7th Avenue
Banner pic

 

Moishe's Place

868 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRILLED CHICKEN CESAR SALAD$16.55
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles & Fried Onions
Caesar Dressing on the Side
More about Moishe's Place
Item pic

 

Deli 52 - 5120 13th Ave

5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$19.99
Mixed greens, cucumbers, shredded carrots, roasted mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, crispy bissli bites, grilled chicken strips, balsamic vinaigrette
Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad$19.99
Mixed greens, cucumbers, shredded carrots, roasted mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, crispy bissli bites, grilled chicken strips, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Deli 52 - 5120 13th Ave
Item pic

 

Prime Avenue

377 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$18.95
Served w, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice
More about Prime Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Quesadillas

Pork Belly

Chicken Wraps

Tomato Soup

Lo Mein

Cashew Chicken

Chicken Satay

Arepas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston