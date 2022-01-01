Grilled chicken sandwiches in Brooklyn
More about Prime Time
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|SESAME CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
|CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
|$10.00
fresh checked cauliflower, chef butterd , Golden crums, chef sauce
|GENERAL TSO CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
More about Munch Street Food
SANDWICHES
Munch Street Food
1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn
|Munch Poppers
|$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
|Dirty Fries
|$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
|Crunchy Chicken Fingers
|$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
More about The Canteen
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS
The Canteen
2436 nostrand ave, BROOKLYN
|Epic Burger
|$18.00
beef burger in brioche bun topped with beef "bacon," guacamole, sautéed onions, & chipotle mayo.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.00
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cherry tomato, fresh red pepper, & cucumber.
choice of dressing
|Classic Burger
|$14.00
More about Bear Burgers
Bear Burgers
8923 Flatlands ave, Brooklyn
|Woo Burger
|$10.00
Fresh ground beef patty- lettuce- tomato- onion-pickles-American Cheese- Woo sauce on a potato bun
|The Bear Burger
|$13.00
Fresh ground beef patty-Bear Burger sauce-Lettuce-Tomato-caramilized onions-pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun
|6 pcs wing
|$9.00
Fried wings with your choice of sauce
More about Blue Star Parlor
Blue Star Parlor
1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|Iced Americano
|$3.75
|Iced Latte
|$5.50
|Latte
|$4.50
More about Bonnie's Grill
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Western Burger
|$17.00
Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce | Cheddar
|Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
|Bonnie's Burger
|$18.00
Roasted Peppers | Caramalized Onions |
Provolone Cheese | Buffalo Sauce
More about Abilene
GRILL
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Abilene Cobb
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
More about Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn
|Korean Chicken Bites
|$16.00
|Pulled Beef Egg Rolls
|$13.00
|Smoked Hot Wings
|$10.00
More about Harlem Shake Park Slope
Harlem Shake Park Slope
119 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Mini Burger w/ Beef
|$6.00
One patty of proprietary blend of Pat la Frieda Beef, homemade pickles, onions, and special sauce on a buttered and toasted Martin's Potato Roll, served with American cheese.
|Hot Honey Chick
|$9.50
Dark meat, Mike's hot honey, jalapeno pickles, and mayo.
|Cheese Fries
|$4.75
Regular Fries topped with cheesy goodness. The cheese sauce is served on the side. Serving Suggestion: reheat sauce in the microwave before serving.
More about Stocked Cafe + Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|French Fries
|$6.50
Crispy skin-on french fries.
|Tater Tots
|$6.50
Crispy, golden tater tots tossed with garlic and parsley.
|Stocked Burger
|$10.50
Beef patty with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
More about Putnam's Pub
FRENCH FRIES
Putnam's Pub
419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Putnam's Burger
|$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
|Crispy Artichoke Salad
|$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
|Impossible Burger
|$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
More about Crosta Pizzeria
Crosta Pizzeria
486 6 th Ave, Brooklyn
|Piemonte
|$12.00
Little gem lettuce, apples, toasted walnuts, Gorgonzola dolce with Homemade Italian dressing
|Kale Caesar
|$13.00
Shaved Tuscan Kale , herbed croutons, shaved Parmigiano with Buttermilk Caesar dressing.
|Baby Arugula Salad
|$11.00
Baby Arugula, orange, goat cheese, toasted pistachio
More about Deli 52
Deli 52
5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn
|Deli Crunch Sandwich
|$18.99
Classic schnitzel, grilled pastrami strips, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, fried onions, BBQ sauce
|Brooklyn Schnitzel Sandwich
|$17.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, garlic mayo, sweet chili
|Beef N' Cubed Fries
|$14.99
Tossed in a special sauce, topped with pulled beef