Grilled chicken sandwiches in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Prime Time image

 

Prime Time

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SESAME CHICKEN$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER$10.00
fresh checked cauliflower, chef butterd , Golden crums, chef sauce
GENERAL TSO CHICKEN$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
More about Prime Time
Munch Street Food image

SANDWICHES

Munch Street Food

1376 coney island avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Munch Poppers$11.95
Fried Chicken Poppers in Tangy & Spicy sauce, topped with Pickled Jalapeño
Dirty Fries$13.95
French Fries, Pastrami Bits, Avocado, Pickles, with Truffle Mayo
Crunchy Chicken Fingers$9.95
Crunchy chicken fingers- 5 pcs
More about Munch Street Food
Banner pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS

The Canteen

2436 nostrand ave, BROOKLYN

Avg 4.6 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Epic Burger$18.00
beef burger in brioche bun topped with beef "bacon," guacamole, sautéed onions, & chipotle mayo.
Grilled Chicken Salad$16.00
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, cherry tomato, fresh red pepper, & cucumber.
choice of dressing
Classic Burger$14.00
More about The Canteen
Bear Burgers image

 

Bear Burgers

8923 Flatlands ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Woo Burger$10.00
Fresh ground beef patty- lettuce- tomato- onion-pickles-American Cheese- Woo sauce on a potato bun
The Bear Burger$13.00
Fresh ground beef patty-Bear Burger sauce-Lettuce-Tomato-caramilized onions-pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun
6 pcs wing$9.00
Fried wings with your choice of sauce
More about Bear Burgers
Blue Star Parlor image

 

Blue Star Parlor

1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Americano$3.75
Iced Latte$5.50
Latte$4.50
More about Blue Star Parlor
Bonnie's Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Western Burger$17.00
Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce | Cheddar
Burger$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
Bonnie's Burger$18.00
Roasted Peppers | Caramalized Onions |
Provolone Cheese | Buffalo Sauce
More about Bonnie's Grill
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Abilene Cobb$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
Classic Burger$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
More about Abilene
Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse

397 Troy Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean Chicken Bites$16.00
Pulled Beef Egg Rolls$13.00
Smoked Hot Wings$10.00
More about Izzys Brooklyn Smokehouse
Harlem Shake Park Slope image

 

Harlem Shake Park Slope

119 5th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mini Burger w/ Beef$6.00
One patty of proprietary blend of Pat la Frieda Beef, homemade pickles, onions, and special sauce on a buttered and toasted Martin's Potato Roll, served with American cheese.
Hot Honey Chick$9.50
Dark meat, Mike's hot honey, jalapeno pickles, and mayo.
Cheese Fries$4.75
Regular Fries topped with cheesy goodness. The cheese sauce is served on the side. Serving Suggestion: reheat sauce in the microwave before serving.
More about Harlem Shake Park Slope
Stocked Cafe + Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Stocked Cafe + Burgers

663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (74 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$6.50
Crispy skin-on french fries.
Tater Tots$6.50
Crispy, golden tater tots tossed with garlic and parsley.
Stocked Burger$10.50
Beef patty with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
More about Stocked Cafe + Burgers
Putnam's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Putnam's Burger$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
Crispy Artichoke Salad$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
Impossible Burger$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
More about Putnam's Pub
Crosta Pizzeria image

 

Crosta Pizzeria

486 6 th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Piemonte$12.00
Little gem lettuce, apples, toasted walnuts, Gorgonzola dolce with Homemade Italian dressing
Kale Caesar$13.00
Shaved Tuscan Kale , herbed croutons, shaved Parmigiano with Buttermilk Caesar dressing.
Baby Arugula Salad$11.00
Baby Arugula, orange, goat cheese, toasted pistachio
More about Crosta Pizzeria
Deli 52 image

 

Deli 52

5120 13th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deli Crunch Sandwich$18.99
Classic schnitzel, grilled pastrami strips, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, fried onions, BBQ sauce
Brooklyn Schnitzel Sandwich$17.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, garlic mayo, sweet chili
Beef N' Cubed Fries$14.99
Tossed in a special sauce, topped with pulled beef
More about Deli 52

