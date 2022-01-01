Grilled steaks in Brooklyn
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS
The Canteen - 2436 nostrand ave
2436 nostrand ave, BROOKLYN
|Grilled Steak Baguette
|$25.00
grilled steak slices with sautéed onions.
choice of veggies and sauces
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$25.00
Lettuce base, grilled steak strips & sautéed onions.
choice veggies and dressing
The Empanada Spot
346 Graham Ave, Brooklyn
|Grilled Steak
|$14.00
All Meals include rice and Beans or Salad
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville - Dumbo
81 Washington St, Brooklyn
|Grilled NY Strip Steak
|$32.00
with fries, arugula and marinated red onion salad and garlic, herb aioli
Buttermilk Channel
524 court street, Brooklyn
|Grilled Flat Iron Steak Salad
|$30.00
Little gem lettuces, endive, blue cheese, avocado & green goddess dressing
|Grilled Flat-Iron Steak
|$35.00
Served with crispy fingerlings, asparagus, poblano butter & beef jus.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sunday in Brooklyn
348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn
|Grilled Ribeye Steak
|$46.00
Butterball Potatoes, Curry Leaf Gremolata, Grilled Florentino, Bagna Cauda.
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Grilled Hanger Steak
|$0.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sea Wolf - Bushwick
19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Grilled Cauliflower Steak
|$34.00
French Beans, Salsa Verde, Grilled Lemon
Prime Avenue
377 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn
|GRILL STEAK PLATTER
|$19.95
THIN SLICES OF RIB EYE STEAK ON A PLATE, SERVED W, 2 SIDE DISHES