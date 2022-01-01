Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Banner pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • SUBS

The Canteen - 2436 nostrand ave

2436 nostrand ave, BROOKLYN

Avg 4.6 (375 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Baguette$25.00
grilled steak slices with sautéed onions.
choice of veggies and sauces
Grilled Steak Salad$25.00
Lettuce base, grilled steak strips & sautéed onions.
choice veggies and dressing
More about The Canteen - 2436 nostrand ave
Consumer pic

 

The Empanada Spot

346 Graham Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Steak$14.00
All Meals include rice and Beans or Salad
More about The Empanada Spot
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville - Dumbo

81 Washington St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (6918 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled NY Strip Steak$32.00
with fries, arugula and marinated red onion salad and garlic, herb aioli
More about Westville - Dumbo
Item pic

 

Buttermilk Channel

524 court street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (4368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Flat Iron Steak Salad$30.00
Little gem lettuces, endive, blue cheese, avocado & green goddess dressing
Grilled Flat-Iron Steak$35.00
Served with crispy fingerlings, asparagus, poblano butter & beef jus.
More about Buttermilk Channel
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunday in Brooklyn

348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (15247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Ribeye Steak$46.00
Butterball Potatoes, Curry Leaf Gremolata, Grilled Florentino, Bagna Cauda.
More about Sunday in Brooklyn
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Hanger Steak$0.00
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sea Wolf - Bushwick

19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1029 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cauliflower Steak$34.00
French Beans, Salsa Verde, Grilled Lemon
More about Sea Wolf - Bushwick
Restaurant banner

 

Prime Avenue

377 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILL STEAK PLATTER$19.95
THIN SLICES OF RIB EYE STEAK ON A PLATE, SERVED W, 2 SIDE DISHES
More about Prime Avenue
Restaurant banner

 

Nacho Macho Taco - Bushwick - 591 knickerbooker ave

591 knickerbooker ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Enchiladas$11.95
Grilled Steak Taco$4.95
More about Nacho Macho Taco - Bushwick - 591 knickerbooker ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Pina Colada Smoothies

Cheeseburgers

Acai Smoothies

Vegetable Soup

Chicken Tenders

Fried Wontons

Grilled Chicken

Curly Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1818 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston