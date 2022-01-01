Grits in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve grits
CZEN
4410 Ave H, Brooklyn
|CZEN Rolls
|$16.00
Cooked sushi rolls with carrots, avocado, cucumber served with wasabi, ginger, and Dim sum Sauce. Your choice of Oxtail • Shrimp • Mixed Vegetables
|SAKI BRAISED OXTAIL
|$34.00
Slowly cooked w/ czen blend of saki, herbs, spices, carrots & butter beans
served with Rice & Peas and Mixed Vegetables
|HONEY BUTTER GARLIC SHRIMP
|$30.00
Tiger Shrimp sauteed in a white wine, butter & honey garlic sauce.
Served with White Rice and Bok Choy
FRENCH FRIES
MATTER
7604 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Smash Burger
|$14.00
|Side Fries
|$5.00
|Rainbow Kale Salad
|$10.00
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Market Salad
|$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
|B.L.T
|$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
Catfish
1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Catfish Po'boy
|$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
|Cajun Waffle Fries
|$6.00
w/ Comeback Sauce
|Fried Shrimp Po'boy
|$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
Cee Love Sea Food
1082-1100 New Jersey Ave, Brooklyn
|Shrimp & Grits
|$12.00