Grits in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve grits

CZEN image

 

CZEN

4410 Ave H, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CZEN Rolls$16.00
Cooked sushi rolls with carrots, avocado, cucumber served with wasabi, ginger, and Dim sum Sauce. Your choice of Oxtail • Shrimp • Mixed Vegetables
SAKI BRAISED OXTAIL$34.00
Slowly cooked w/ czen blend of saki, herbs, spices, carrots & butter beans
served with Rice & Peas and Mixed Vegetables
HONEY BUTTER GARLIC SHRIMP$30.00
Tiger Shrimp sauteed in a white wine, butter & honey garlic sauce.
Served with White Rice and Bok Choy
More about CZEN
MATTER image

FRENCH FRIES

MATTER

7604 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smash Burger$14.00
Side Fries$5.00
Rainbow Kale Salad$10.00
More about MATTER
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Market Salad$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
B.L.T$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Catfish image

 

Catfish

1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Catfish Po'boy$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
Cajun Waffle Fries$6.00
w/ Comeback Sauce
Fried Shrimp Po'boy$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
More about Catfish
Cee Love Sea Food image

 

Cee Love Sea Food

1082-1100 New Jersey Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$12.00
More about Cee Love Sea Food

