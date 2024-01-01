Ham sandwiches in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
Little Egg
657 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|Hot Ham Sandwich
|$18.00
Housemade pimento cheese and Newsom's country
ham on a baguette
Kiosko 787 - Puerto Rican Take-Out
488 Carroll Street, Brooklyn
|TRIPLETA BORICUA SANDWICH - STEAK, ROASTED PORK & HAM
|$17.95
Experience the epitome of flavor and heartiness with our Famous Puerto Rican Hearty Three Meat Combo Tripleta Sandwich at Kiosko 787. This exceptional creation features tender sliced NY Strip steak, savory ham, and succulent 12-hour roasted pork, all brought together in perfect harmony. Topped with our house-made MayoKetchup and a delightful crunch of potato sticks, this sandwich is a true culinary masterpiece.