Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Little Egg

657 Washington Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Ham Sandwich$18.00
Housemade pimento cheese and Newsom's country
ham on a baguette
More about Little Egg
Item pic

 

Kiosko 787 - Puerto Rican Take-Out

488 Carroll Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TRIPLETA BORICUA SANDWICH - STEAK, ROASTED PORK & HAM$17.95
Experience the epitome of flavor and heartiness with our Famous Puerto Rican Hearty Three Meat Combo Tripleta Sandwich at Kiosko 787. This exceptional creation features tender sliced NY Strip steak, savory ham, and succulent 12-hour roasted pork, all brought together in perfect harmony. Topped with our house-made MayoKetchup and a delightful crunch of potato sticks, this sandwich is a true culinary masterpiece.
More about Kiosko 787 - Puerto Rican Take-Out

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Calamari

Pineapple Fried Rice

Green Tea Ice Cream

Lentil Soup

Strawberry Shortcake

Gnocchi

Kani Salad

Shrimp Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2400 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2400 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (732 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (490 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (919 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (175 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (724 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1150 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston