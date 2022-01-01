Hibiscus tea in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve hibiscus tea
Jungle Cafe Vegan
131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Hibiscus Iced Tea
|$5.00
A soulful, vitamin-C rich, immune boosting blend of hibiscus blossom, lemongrass, rose petals, lavender, and cinnamon.
Kulushkat
1137 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn
|Hibiscus Iced Tea (Herbal)
|$4.00
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg - 137 Havemeyer St
137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn
|Hibiscus passion fruit Iced tea
|$5.99
Hibiscus tea, Passion fruit puree, lemon and sparkling water (20oz.)