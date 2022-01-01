Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hibiscus tea in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

Item pic

 

Jungle Cafe Vegan

131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hibiscus Iced Tea$5.00
A soulful, vitamin-C rich, immune boosting blend of hibiscus blossom, lemongrass, rose petals, lavender, and cinnamon.
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
Item pic

 

Kulushkat

1137 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hibiscus Iced Tea (Herbal)$4.00
Mountain Rose Herbs
More about Kulushkat
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg image

 

Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg - 137 Havemeyer St

137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hibiscus passion fruit Iced tea$5.99
Hibiscus tea, Passion fruit puree, lemon and sparkling water (20oz.)
More about Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg - 137 Havemeyer St
Winner image

 

Winner BK

367 7th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
HIBISCUS ICED TEA$4.00
More about Winner BK

