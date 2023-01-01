Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve honey chicken

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Sweet Chick - Prospect Heights

341 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (2476 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Honey Garlic Chicken Tenders & Waffles$16.00
4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our warm honey garlic sauce, paired with a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
Honey Garlic Chicken & Waffles$16.00
2 pieces of bone-in fried chicken tossed in our warm honey garlic sauce served with your choice of waffles, house-made butters, and maple syrup
Spicy Honey Butter Biscuit Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Boneless fried chicken breast topped with our house-made honey butter and hot sauce, served on a buttermilk biscuit
More about Sweet Chick - Prospect Heights
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn

819 Avenue U, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Bbq Chicken Fingers$10.75
More about Holy Schnitzel - Brooklyn
473a96c4-3684-4e3e-bbce-62947513bd59 image

 

Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg - 137 Havemeyer St

137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$13.99
hot honey, green leaf, tomato, pickles on toasted brioche bun
More about Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg - 137 Havemeyer St
Item pic

 

Cornbread - Brooklyn

409 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Chicken & Black-Eyed Peas NY$11.99
More about Cornbread - Brooklyn

