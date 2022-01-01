Hummus in Brooklyn
Yia Yia's Taverna LLC
1035 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn
|Assorted Cold Dips
|$14.00
|Avgolemono
|$8.00
|Pita Extra
|$0.50
Prime Time
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|SESAME CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
|CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
|$10.00
fresh checked cauliflower, chef butterd , Golden crums, chef sauce
|GENERAL TSO CHICKEN
|$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
12 Chairs - Brooklyn
342 WYTHE AVE., BROOKLYN
|Hummus
|$12.00
|Hummus Falafel
|$16.00
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|SNB Special Burger
|$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
|Wings
|$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
|Cheese Burger
|$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Greek Xpress
263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Chicken Souvlaki Stick
|$4.50
served with 3oz tzatziki and toasted regular pita
|Gyro Pita
|$9.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
|L1 Salad w Gr Chicken
|$11.75
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
PASTA • SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • GRILL
Blue Door Souvlakia
8413 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Blue Door Salad
|$14.00
|Spanakopita
|$11.00
|Chicken Skewer
|$6.00
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Holy Schnitzel
819 Avenue U, Brooklyn
|Corn Flake Schnitzel
|$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
|Dozen Wings
|$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
|Popcorn Chicken
|$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
Kulushkat
1137 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$13.00
Chicken shawarma sauteed w/ onions, hummus, red cabbage salad, tahini
|Hummus (8oz)
|$8.00
Gluten-Free
|Classic Falafel Pita
|$11.00
Classic falafel, hummus, red cabbage, eggplant, tahini
TAPAS
Olea
171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Braised Garlic Chicken
|$24.00
braised Chicken thighs (off the bone), artichoke hearts, mushrooms, fino sherry-garlic sauce, spinach and ricotta mashed potatoes.
|Orecchiette Pasta
|$21.00
Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, white beans, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts
(House made, Cashew based Vegan Parmesan available for vegan version) Just ask to make it Vegan
|Farro Pasta
|$20.00
fresh basil pesto, broccoli rabe, leeks, green peas, spinach, asparagus, housemade ricotta, pecorino cheese toasted walnuts and garlic chips
Vegan Parmesan cheese availabe; (House made, Cashew based, Vegan Parmesan) just ask to make it Vegan
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sunday in Brooklyn
348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn
|Ofira's Pita & Hummus
|$16.00
Grilled Beet Kebab, Woodfired Pita, Chickpea Hummus, Pistachio Tahini, Sumac Yogurt
|Warm Grain Bowl*
|$19.00
Brown & Wild Rice, Marinated Cucumbers, Grilled Snap Peas, Pepita Romesco, Kale, Avocado, 6 Minute Egg
|Cheddar Scramble
|$21.00
Cheddar Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Whole Wheat Toast, Choice of Side Bacon or Breakfast Sausage, or Chicken Sausage, or Avocado
Pomp and Circumstance
577 Lorimer St, Brooklyn
|Hummus
|$6.00
Sumac, Herbs
FRENCH FRIES
Edie Jo's
630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
|$12.00
Braised bacon glazed with maple, white cheddar cheese, and omelette folded farm eggs on a toasted Martin's roll with rosemary garlic aioli.
*contains dairy, egg, meat, seeds, alliums
|Sweet Potato Hash with Avocado
|$10.00
A hearty hash with roasted sweet potato, red onion, and bell peppers seasoned with cumin, nutmeg, and olive oil topped with sliced avocado. (Vegan). Add a fried egg or andouille sausage if you don't need it vegan.
|Bloody Mary
|$10.00
Vodka, House Bloody Mix, House Pickles, Togarashi Salt.
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Market Salad
|$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
|B.L.T
|$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
The Butcher's Daughter
271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn
|The Butchers Burger
|$18.00
*Brioche Bun
*Spicy Mayo
*BBQ Sauce
*Sliced Tomato
*Arugula
*Black Bean Patty/Impossible Burger Patty
*Onions
*Crispy Potato Wedges
*Ketchup
-Black Bean Burger:
-Spicy Mayo: Vegenaise Mayo, Chipotle in Adobo Sauce
-BBQ Sauce:
-Onions: Red Wine, Red Onions, S/P, Sugar
-Crispy Potato Wedges: Potato, Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Herbs De Provence, S/P
|Butcher's Burger
|$18.00
Brioche Bun, Mozzarella, Tomato, Onion, Vegan Mayonnaise, Chipotle, Black Beans - Paprika - Agar Agar - Cumin - Herbs De Provence - Carrot - Celery - B.B.Q - Sugar - Tomato Paste - Sherry Vinegar - Coriander - Garlic Powder - Onion Powder
|The Best Egg Sandwich
|$16.00
Eggs - Croissant - Kale - Cheddar - Smashed Avocado - Chipotle Pepper - Canola Oil - Vegan Mayo
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
My Grill Bar
1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn
|My Shawarma (Turkey and Lamb)
|$16.00
Turkey and Lamb grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings and dressing
|Shawarma
|$15.00
Baby Chicken Grilled to perfection, marinated in shawarma seasoning, served with your choice of topping and dressing
|Shawarma Combo
|$20.00
Shawarma Pita & Fries + Can Soda or Water
Nili
360 Smith st, Brooklyn
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$9.00
Lancaster farm eggs, cheddar, slab bacon
|Butternut Squash
|$14.00
roasted butternut squash, olive tapenade, arugula, amba
|Short Rib
|$16.00
short rib, miso tahini, pickled red cabbage, parsley
Boutros
185 Atlantic Aveq, Brooklyn
|Brussel Sprouts
|$18.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts, Spiced Almond Butter, Cranberry, Honey
|Squash Kibbeh
|$14.00
Squash Kibbeh Butternut Squash, Bulgur, Pepitas, Mint
|Pita Bread
|$3.50
House Baked Pita Bread