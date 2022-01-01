Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve hummus

Yia Yia's Taverna LLC image

 

Yia Yia's Taverna LLC

1035 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Assorted Cold Dips$14.00
Avgolemono$8.00
Pita Extra$0.50
More about Yia Yia's Taverna LLC
Prime Time image

 

Prime Time

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SESAME CHICKEN$19.00
Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER$10.00
fresh checked cauliflower, chef butterd , Golden crums, chef sauce
GENERAL TSO CHICKEN$19.00
Coated chicken, cut to shape, wok done w. Sweet N spicy sauce
More about Prime Time
12 Chairs - Brooklyn image

 

12 Chairs - Brooklyn

342 WYTHE AVE., BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$12.00
Hummus Falafel$16.00
More about 12 Chairs - Brooklyn
Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNB Special Burger$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
Wings$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
Greek Xpress image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Greek Xpress

263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1113 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Stick$4.50
served with 3oz tzatziki and toasted regular pita
Gyro Pita$9.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
L1 Salad w Gr Chicken$11.75
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
More about Greek Xpress
Blue Door Souvlakia image

PASTA • SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • GRILL

Blue Door Souvlakia

8413 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Blue Door Salad$14.00
Spanakopita$11.00
Chicken Skewer$6.00
More about Blue Door Souvlakia
Holy Schnitzel image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Holy Schnitzel

819 Avenue U, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Flake Schnitzel$14.50
Corn Flake Crusted Crispy Chicken
Dozen Wings$12.99
Choose Buffalo Wings, Honey BBQ, Chargrilled, or Sweet Chili
Popcorn Chicken$11.99
Chose from Plain, Buffalo, Sweet Chili, or Honey BBQ
More about Holy Schnitzel
Kulushkat image

 

Kulushkat

1137 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Pita$13.00
Chicken shawarma sauteed w/ onions, hummus, red cabbage salad, tahini
Hummus (8oz)$8.00
Gluten-Free
Classic Falafel Pita$11.00
Classic falafel, hummus, red cabbage, eggplant, tahini
More about Kulushkat
Olea image

TAPAS

Olea

171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Garlic Chicken$24.00
braised Chicken thighs (off the bone), artichoke hearts, mushrooms, fino sherry-garlic sauce, spinach and ricotta mashed potatoes.
Orecchiette Pasta$21.00
Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, white beans, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts
(House made, Cashew based Vegan Parmesan available for vegan version) Just ask to make it Vegan
Farro Pasta$20.00
fresh basil pesto, broccoli rabe, leeks, green peas, spinach, asparagus, housemade ricotta, pecorino cheese toasted walnuts and garlic chips
Vegan Parmesan cheese availabe; (House made, Cashew based, Vegan Parmesan) just ask to make it Vegan
More about Olea
Sunday in Brooklyn image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sunday in Brooklyn

348 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (15247 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ofira's Pita & Hummus$16.00
Grilled Beet Kebab, Woodfired Pita, Chickpea Hummus, Pistachio Tahini, Sumac Yogurt
Warm Grain Bowl*$19.00
Brown & Wild Rice, Marinated Cucumbers, Grilled Snap Peas, Pepita Romesco, Kale, Avocado, 6 Minute Egg
Cheddar Scramble$21.00
Cheddar Scrambled Eggs, Home Fries, Whole Wheat Toast, Choice of Side Bacon or Breakfast Sausage, or Chicken Sausage, or Avocado
More about Sunday in Brooklyn
Hummus image

 

Pomp and Circumstance

577 Lorimer St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$6.00
Sumac, Herbs
More about Pomp and Circumstance
Edie Jo's image

FRENCH FRIES

Edie Jo's

630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Roll$12.00
Braised bacon glazed with maple, white cheddar cheese, and omelette folded farm eggs on a toasted Martin's roll with rosemary garlic aioli.
*contains dairy, egg, meat, seeds, alliums
Sweet Potato Hash with Avocado$10.00
A hearty hash with roasted sweet potato, red onion, and bell peppers seasoned with cumin, nutmeg, and olive oil topped with sliced avocado. (Vegan). Add a fried egg or andouille sausage if you don't need it vegan.
Bloody Mary$10.00
Vodka, House Bloody Mix, House Pickles, Togarashi Salt.
More about Edie Jo's
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Market Salad$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
B.L.T$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
The Butcher's Daughter image

 

The Butcher's Daughter

271 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Butchers Burger$18.00
*Brioche Bun
*Spicy Mayo
*BBQ Sauce
*Sliced Tomato
*Arugula
*Black Bean Patty/Impossible Burger Patty
*Onions
*Crispy Potato Wedges
*Ketchup
-Black Bean Burger:
-Spicy Mayo: Vegenaise Mayo, Chipotle in Adobo Sauce
-BBQ Sauce:
-Onions: Red Wine, Red Onions, S/P, Sugar
-Crispy Potato Wedges: Potato, Paprika, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Herbs De Provence, S/P
Butcher's Burger$18.00
Brioche Bun, Mozzarella, Tomato, Onion, Vegan Mayonnaise, Chipotle, Black Beans - Paprika - Agar Agar - Cumin - Herbs De Provence - Carrot - Celery - B.B.Q - Sugar - Tomato Paste - Sherry Vinegar - Coriander - Garlic Powder - Onion Powder
The Best Egg Sandwich$16.00
Eggs - Croissant - Kale - Cheddar - Smashed Avocado - Chipotle Pepper - Canola Oil - Vegan Mayo
More about The Butcher's Daughter
My Grill Bar image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

My Grill Bar

1022 Avenue P, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (761 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
My Shawarma (Turkey and Lamb)$16.00
Turkey and Lamb grilled to perfection with your choice of toppings and dressing
Shawarma$15.00
Baby Chicken Grilled to perfection, marinated in shawarma seasoning, served with your choice of topping and dressing
Shawarma Combo$20.00
Shawarma Pita & Fries + Can Soda or Water
More about My Grill Bar
Nili image

 

Nili

360 Smith st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$9.00
Lancaster farm eggs, cheddar, slab bacon
Butternut Squash$14.00
roasted butternut squash, olive tapenade, arugula, amba
Short Rib$16.00
short rib, miso tahini, pickled red cabbage, parsley
More about Nili
Boutros image

 

Boutros

185 Atlantic Aveq, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brussel Sprouts$18.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts, Spiced Almond Butter, Cranberry, Honey
Squash Kibbeh$14.00
Squash Kibbeh Butternut Squash, Bulgur, Pepitas, Mint
Pita Bread$3.50
House Baked Pita Bread
More about Boutros
Miss Ada image

 

Miss Ada

184 Dekalb, Brooklyn

Avg 5 (7944 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Shawarma Hummus$16.00
chickpeas, tahini, amba, parsley
Merguez Hummus$14.00
ground lamb, harissa, pickles, shifka
Chicken Shawarma Hummus$14.00
chicken, shawarma spices, parsley
More about Miss Ada

