Italian salad in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve italian salad

OverGreens - Prospect Park

193 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

Veggie Italian Salad$14.95
Arugula, quinoa, cilantro, red cabbage, salmon, tortilla chips , hot sauce, thousand island dressing
PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Italian Chopped Salad Family Style$28.95
Chopped romaine tossed with olives, roasted peppers, ricotta salata cheese, cucumber & artichoke hearts. Garlic herb red wine vinaigrette served on the side. (serves at least 6)
PIZZA • BBQ

Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT

261 Moore St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (14937 reviews)
Italian Chopped Salad TOGO$17.00
