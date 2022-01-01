Kani salad in Brooklyn
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
That Sushi Spot
3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn
|California Roll
|$5.75
Kani, avocado, cucumber.
|Sushi Spot Fries
|$5.00
shoestring fries, lightly salted
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.50
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
Ice Cream House - Boro Park
2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
|OMELETTE SANDWICH
|$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
10am Breakfast Bar
3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|ICE COLD COFFEE
|$3.00
Fresh brewed coffee, Milk, ice cubes, and a choice of sweetener.
|BALANCED BREAKFAST
|$10.00
Breakfast Bread, egg-white Omelette, Sliced Avocado, choice of 4 vegetables.
|ACAI CUP
|$8.00
Acai unsweetened, blended with banana, strawberry, honey & almond milk, with choice of topping
Cafe28 @ Tower18
18 spencer st, Brooklyn
|Traditional Iced Coffee
|$3.50
Freshly brewed cafe 28 signature Iced Coffee Blend with milk served chilled and sweetened over ice.
|Jammy Egg Toast
|$8.75
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, scallion cream cheese, sliced and mashed avacado, jammy egg, red pepper flakes
|Create Your Own Salad
|$12.50
lettuce based, 8 toppings, with dressing of your choice
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|FRUIT SHAKES
|$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Fries
|$6.75
|Regular Slice
|$3.75
|Mixed Fries
|$6.25
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Edamame
|$6.00
Seasoned w/ Himalayan Sea Salt
|Organic Miso Soup
|$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
|California Roll
|$7.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi K Bar
4120 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Sweet Salmon
|$11.49
deep fried salmon & avocado, each pc. fried individually
|California
|$6.69
kani, cucumber & avocado
|Potato Chips
|$6.49
thinly sliced fried potatoes
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi K Bar
888 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn
|Potato Bombers
|$7.29
thick cut batter dipped fries
|Salmon Lite
|$10.29
fried salmon & avocado with spicy mayo
|Cucumber
|$3.79
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Hibachi
|$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
|$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Shrimp
|$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
Wasabi- BK
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tamago
|$3.50
Egg Cake
|Sweet Potato
|$5.50
Lightly deep fried
|Regular Maki Dinner
|$20.00
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Iced Caramel Macchiato (Fallsburg Favorite)
|$8.50
Blend of vanilla ice cream, real caramel and bold espresso
|$60 Breakfast Package (serves 2)
|$60.00
Our most popular breakfast package. Great for Kimpeturen, Chosson/Kallah, "Refuah Shleima", "Thank You!", "Happy Birthday", "Thinking of you", special day etc.
|Cheese Blintzes
|$7.99
2 Fallsburg Famous cheese blintzes, with our coveted housemade strawberry sauce.