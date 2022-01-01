Kani salad in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brooklyn restaurants that serve kani salad

That Sushi Spot image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

That Sushi Spot

3004 Avenue L, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
California Roll$5.75
Kani, avocado, cucumber.
Sushi Spot Fries$5.00
shoestring fries, lightly salted
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.50
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
More about That Sushi Spot
Ice Cream House - Boro Park image

 

Ice Cream House - Boro Park

2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
OMELETTE SANDWICH$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
More about Ice Cream House - Boro Park
10am Breakfast Bar image

 

10am Breakfast Bar

3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
ICE COLD COFFEE$3.00
Fresh brewed coffee, Milk, ice cubes, and a choice of sweetener.
BALANCED BREAKFAST$10.00
Breakfast Bread, egg-white Omelette, Sliced Avocado, choice of 4 vegetables.
ACAI CUP$8.00
Acai unsweetened, blended with banana, strawberry, honey & almond milk, with choice of topping
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
Cafe28 @ Tower18 image

 

Cafe28 @ Tower18

18 spencer st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Iced Coffee$3.50
Freshly brewed cafe 28 signature Iced Coffee Blend with milk served chilled and sweetened over ice.
Jammy Egg Toast$8.75
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, scallion cream cheese, sliced and mashed avacado, jammy egg, red pepper flakes
Create Your Own Salad$12.50
lettuce based, 8 toppings, with dressing of your choice
More about Cafe28 @ Tower18
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg image

 

Ice Cream House - Williamsburg

873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
FRUIT SHAKES$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
RAZZLE$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
More about Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Fries$6.75
Regular Slice$3.75
Mixed Fries$6.25
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Amami Bar & Restaurant image

SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$6.00
Seasoned w/ Himalayan Sea Salt
Organic Miso Soup$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
California Roll$7.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Sushi K Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi K Bar

4120 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Salmon$11.49
 deep fried salmon & avocado, each pc. fried individually
California$6.69
 kani, cucumber & avocado
Potato Chips$6.49
thinly sliced fried potatoes
More about Sushi K Bar
Sushi K Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi K Bar

888 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Potato Bombers$7.29
thick cut batter dipped fries
Salmon Lite$10.29
 fried salmon & avocado with spicy mayo
Cucumber$3.79
More about Sushi K Bar
Banner pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Hibachi$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Shrimp$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamago$3.50
Egg Cake
Sweet Potato$5.50
Lightly deep fried
Regular Maki Dinner$20.00
More about Wasabi- BK
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe image

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Caramel Macchiato (Fallsburg Favorite)$8.50
Blend of vanilla ice cream, real caramel and bold espresso
$60 Breakfast Package (serves 2)$60.00
Our most popular breakfast package. Great for Kimpeturen, Chosson/Kallah, "Refuah Shleima", "Thank You!", "Happy Birthday", "Thinking of you", special day etc.
Cheese Blintzes$7.99
2 Fallsburg Famous cheese blintzes, with our coveted housemade strawberry sauce.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
California Roll$5.95
kani, cucumber, and avocado
Sweet Potato Roll$5.50
deep fried sweet potato
French Fries$5.95
lightly salted
More about Sushi Ta'eem

