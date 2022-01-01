Kebabs in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Yia Yia's Taverna LLC
Yia Yia's Taverna LLC
1035 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn
|Lamb Kebab
|$21.00
|Chicken Kebab
|$19.50
More about Kulushkat
Kulushkat
1137 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn
|Beef + Lamb Kebabs (2)
|$8.00
|Beef + Lamb Kebab Kebab Pita
|$16.00
Beef & Lamb kebabs, hummus, israeli salad and tahini
|Beef + Lamb Kebab Plate
|$20.00
w/ Israeli salad, red cabbage salad, rice, hummus, tahini and pita
More about KARCZMA RESTAURANT
KARCZMA RESTAURANT
136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
|Vegetarian Kebab (VG)
|$13.00
|Kebab MIX Chicken/Pork
|$15.00
|Chicken Kebab
|$16.50