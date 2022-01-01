Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve kebabs

Yia Yia's Taverna LLC image

 

Yia Yia's Taverna LLC

1035 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Kebab$21.00
Chicken Kebab$19.50
More about Yia Yia's Taverna LLC
12 Chairs - Brooklyn image

 

12 Chairs - Brooklyn

342 WYTHE AVE., BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sammy's Kebabs$16.00
More about 12 Chairs - Brooklyn
Item pic

 

Kulushkat

1137 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef + Lamb Kebabs (2)$8.00
Beef + Lamb Kebab Kebab Pita$16.00
Beef & Lamb kebabs, hummus, israeli salad and tahini
Beef + Lamb Kebab Plate$20.00
w/ Israeli salad, red cabbage salad, rice, hummus, tahini and pita
More about Kulushkat
Item pic

 

KARCZMA RESTAURANT

136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (749 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Kebab (VG)$13.00
Kebab MIX Chicken/Pork$15.00
Chicken Kebab$16.50
More about KARCZMA RESTAURANT
Item pic

 

Carbon BK

262 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Kebab$15.00
Beef Steak Kebab on a Skewer with Charcoal Veggies.
1 Skewer.
More about Carbon BK

