Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve key lime pies

Item pic

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Steve's Key Lime Pie$8.00
Local Red Hook Favorite!
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
Item pic

PIZZA

Bar Camillo - - Tompkins Ave

333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$12.00
Lemon, lime, milk, biscotti crumb crust
More about Bar Camillo - - Tompkins Ave
Walter's image

HAMBURGERS

Walter's

166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2905 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$9.00
a Walter's house favorite! house made with a graham cracker crust and whipped cream on the side
More about Walter's
Brooklyn Public House image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Brooklyn Public House - FORT GREENE

247 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (113 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$9.00
More about Brooklyn Public House - FORT GREENE
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Sea Wolf - Waterfront

420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steve's Authentic Key Lime Pie$13.00
Local Key Lime Pie, House Made Whipped Cream, Blueberry Compote
More about Sea Wolf - Waterfront
Item pic

 

Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue-Lower Manhattan Kitchen

267 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie in a Jar$10.00
Graham-cracker crust, fresh lime, house made whipped cream
Key Lime Pie$10.00
graham-cracker crust, fresh lime, house made whipped cream
More about Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue-Lower Manhattan Kitchen
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats image

PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Dessert- Key lime pie. Served with fresh whipped cream$12.00
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
Item pic

 

Petee's Cafe

505 myrtle ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Key Lime Whole Pie$45.00
We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!
More about Petee's Cafe
Main pic

PIZZA • BBQ

Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT

261 Moore St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (14937 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$8.00
More about Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Vegetable Dumplings

Sweet Potato Fries

Chopped Salad

French Toast

Fish Tacos

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Whitefish Salad

Pepper Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Fort Greene

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2079 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2079 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (593 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (437 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (610 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (989 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston