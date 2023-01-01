Key lime pies in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve key lime pies
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Steve's Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
Local Red Hook Favorite!
More about Bar Camillo - - Tompkins Ave
PIZZA
Bar Camillo - - Tompkins Ave
333 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn
|Key Lime Pie
|$12.00
Lemon, lime, milk, biscotti crumb crust
More about Walter's
HAMBURGERS
Walter's
166 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.00
a Walter's house favorite! house made with a graham cracker crust and whipped cream on the side
More about Brooklyn Public House - FORT GREENE
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Brooklyn Public House - FORT GREENE
247 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.00
More about Sea Wolf - Waterfront
SEAFOOD
Sea Wolf - Waterfront
420 Kent Ave, Brooklyn
|Steve's Authentic Key Lime Pie
|$13.00
Local Key Lime Pie, House Made Whipped Cream, Blueberry Compote
More about Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue-Lower Manhattan Kitchen
Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue-Lower Manhattan Kitchen
267 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Key Lime Pie in a Jar
|$10.00
Graham-cracker crust, fresh lime, house made whipped cream
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
graham-cracker crust, fresh lime, house made whipped cream
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
PIZZA • PASTA
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn
|Dessert- Key lime pie. Served with fresh whipped cream
|$12.00
More about Petee's Cafe
Petee's Cafe
505 myrtle ave, brooklyn
|Key Lime Whole Pie
|$45.00
We squeeze fresh limes to make a creamy tart filling. It's baked into a coconut crust and it's a tropical vacation in a pie shell!