Kimchi in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve kimchi
More about The Good Fork
The Good Fork
391 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn
|Korean Steak (or Tofu) and Egg with Kimchi Fried Rice
Happy Valley Meat flap steak (or crispy tofu) and a fried egg, served with housemade kimchi fried rice, Early Girl frisee, apples and dark soy glaze. Steak prepared medium-rare unless otherwise specified.
More about White Tiger
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
White Tiger
601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn
|Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice (GF)
|$18.00
Fried rice with pork belly, kimchi, scallions, & onions. Topped with roasted pork shoulder.
|Kimchi Edamame (GF & vegan)
|$5.00
Steamed edamame dusted with kimchi powder.
|Kimchi Fries (GF & vegan)
|$10.00
House cut fries are GF (but there is cross contamination in the fryer). SPICY SAUCE and CHILI AIOLI are not GF. SWEET GINGER SAUCE is vegan.
More about Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg
Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg
137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn
|Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice
|$14.99
sauteed kimichi with white rice, gochugaru (chili pepper) bacon and egg
More about Gentle Perch
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gentle Perch
112 Graham Ave, Brooklyn
|Kimchi Japchae Bowl
|$16.00
Kimchi Japchae Bowl over sticky rice, topped with tofu, scallions and toasted sesame seeds
|Kimchi
|$4.00
|Kimchi Japchae Bowl
|$16.00
(vegan) kimchi, japchae (glass noodles), topped with soy marinated tofu, over sticky rice, toasted sesame seeds, scallions.
More about 750 Myrtle Diner
FRIED CHICKEN • TAPAS
750 Myrtle Diner
750 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Kimchi 8 oz
|$4.50