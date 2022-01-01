Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve kimchi

Korean Steak (or Tofu) and Egg with Kimchi Fried Rice image

 

The Good Fork

391 Van Brunt St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Steak (or Tofu) and Egg with Kimchi Fried Rice
Happy Valley Meat flap steak (or crispy tofu) and a fried egg, served with housemade kimchi fried rice, Early Girl frisee, apples and dark soy glaze. Steak prepared medium-rare unless otherwise specified.
More about The Good Fork
White Tiger image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

White Tiger

601 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice (GF)$18.00
Fried rice with pork belly, kimchi, scallions, & onions. Topped with roasted pork shoulder.
Kimchi Edamame (GF & vegan)$5.00
Steamed edamame dusted with kimchi powder.
Kimchi Fries (GF & vegan)$10.00
House cut fries are GF (but there is cross contamination in the fryer). SPICY SAUCE and CHILI AIOLI are not GF. SWEET GINGER SAUCE is vegan.
More about White Tiger
Item pic

 

Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg

137 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kimchi Bacon Fried Rice$14.99
sauteed kimichi with white rice, gochugaru (chili pepper) bacon and egg
More about Kuku Chicken - Williamsburg
Gentle Perch image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gentle Perch

112 Graham Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (747 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Japchae Bowl$16.00
Kimchi Japchae Bowl over sticky rice, topped with tofu, scallions and toasted sesame seeds
Kimchi$4.00
Kimchi Japchae Bowl$16.00
(vegan) kimchi, japchae (glass noodles), topped with soy marinated tofu, over sticky rice, toasted sesame seeds, scallions.
More about Gentle Perch
Main pic

 

Street Boi

1021 Church Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi fries$7.00
More about Street Boi
Kimchi 8 oz image

FRIED CHICKEN • TAPAS

750 Myrtle Diner

750 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (439 reviews)
Kimchi 8 oz$4.50
More about 750 Myrtle Diner

