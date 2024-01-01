Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kung pao chicken in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve kung pao chicken

Moon Wok

306 Gold St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(L) Kung Pao Chicken 午餐宫保鸡丁$13.00
Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡$18.00
More about Moon Wok
Breeze - 595 Manhattan Avenue

595 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁$18.00
Stir-fried with peanut, peppercorn, dried chili pepper, garlic (Mild Spicy)
More about Breeze - 595 Manhattan Avenue
DIM SUM • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RIBS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯

172 N 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (8898 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kung Pao Chicken Lunch$13.50
Stir fried with peanuts, peppercorn, dried chili pepper, garlic, come with rice
Kung Pao Chicken$18.00
Stir fried with peanuts, peppercorn, dried chili pepper, garlic
More about Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯

