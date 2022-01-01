Lamb gyros in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve lamb gyros
Yia Yia's Taverna LLC
1035 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn
|Assorted Cold Dips
|$14.00
|Avgolemono
|$8.00
|Pita Extra
|$0.50
Pomp and Circumstance
577 Lorimer St, Brooklyn
|Lamb Gyro
|$15.00
This week on the menu, back by popular demand. P & C Gyro. Lamb, tomato, onion, lettuce, cucumber in our yogurt sauce on a fresh baked pita. Only available starting Thursday July 9.
Sammy's Halal Williamsburg
204 Bedford AVE, Brooklyn
|Diet Coke Can
|$1.00
12 oz can
|Combo over Rice
|$8.00
One of our most popular dishes. A mix of our speciality grilled chicken, and lamb topped with grilled onions & cilantro, on top of fresh basmati rice, and a side salad of lettuce, and red cabbage.
|Chicken over Rice
|$7.00
Our speciality grilled chicken topped with grilled onions & cilantro, on top of fresh basmati rice, and a side salad of lettuce, and red cabbage.