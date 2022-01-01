Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb gyros in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve lamb gyros

Yia Yia's Taverna LLC image

 

Yia Yia's Taverna LLC

1035 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Assorted Cold Dips$14.00
Avgolemono$8.00
Pita Extra$0.50
More about Yia Yia's Taverna LLC
Lamb Gyro image

 

Pomp and Circumstance

577 Lorimer St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.9 (529 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Gyro$15.00
This week on the menu, back by popular demand. P & C Gyro. Lamb, tomato, onion, lettuce, cucumber in our yogurt sauce on a fresh baked pita. Only available starting Thursday July 9.
More about Pomp and Circumstance
Sammy's Halal Williamsburg image

 

Sammy's Halal Williamsburg

204 Bedford AVE, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Diet Coke Can$1.00
12 oz can
Combo over Rice$8.00
One of our most popular dishes. A mix of our speciality grilled chicken, and lamb topped with grilled onions & cilantro, on top of fresh basmati rice, and a side salad of lettuce, and red cabbage.
Chicken over Rice$7.00
Our speciality grilled chicken topped with grilled onions & cilantro, on top of fresh basmati rice, and a side salad of lettuce, and red cabbage.
More about Sammy's Halal Williamsburg
Aksaray Turkish Cafe & Restaurant image

 

Aksaray Turkish Cafe & Restaurant

1618 E16th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Lamb Gyro Large$15.00
More about Aksaray Turkish Cafe & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Pappardelle

Cookies

Chicken Burgers

Maki

Blintz

Shrimp Fried Rice

Crab Cakes

Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston