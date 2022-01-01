Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomo in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve lomo

Item pic

 

Mikhuy - 524 4th Avenue

524 4th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lomo Saltado$25.00
More about Mikhuy - 524 4th Avenue
Lomo Saltado image

 

La Chacra - Williamsburg - 613 Grand street

613 Grand street, brookyln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lomo Saltado$22.00
Strips of skirt steak sauteed with onions, tomatoes in a soy sauce served with fries and white rice.
More about La Chacra - Williamsburg - 613 Grand street

