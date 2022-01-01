Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lomo in
Brooklyn
/
Brooklyn
/
Lomo
Brooklyn restaurants that serve lomo
Mikhuy - 524 4th Avenue
524 4th Avenue, Brooklyn
No reviews yet
Lomo Saltado
$25.00
More about Mikhuy - 524 4th Avenue
La Chacra - Williamsburg - 613 Grand street
613 Grand street, brookyln
No reviews yet
Lomo Saltado
$22.00
Strips of skirt steak sauteed with onions, tomatoes in a soy sauce served with fries and white rice.
More about La Chacra - Williamsburg - 613 Grand street
Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn
Turkey Burgers
Lobster Rolls
Gnocchi
Drunken Noodles
Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken Tenders
Kimchi
Fried Rice
Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore
Williamsburg - North Side
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Park Slope
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Bedford Stuyvesant
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Williamsburg - South Side
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Greenpoint
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Downtown Brooklyn
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Prospect Heights
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Bushwick
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Crown Heights
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
More near Brooklyn to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1677 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Forest Hills
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Woodside
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Ozone Park
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Rego Park
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1677 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(529 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(346 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(650 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(108 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(510 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston