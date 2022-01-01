Mac and cheese in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve mac and cheese
La Puerta Roja
1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE
|$16.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
|FRIED PORK CHOP
|$24.00
savory rice with pigeon peas spiced with homemade sofrito. Signature rice dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. Served with fried maduros & small house salad.
|CHURRASCO
|$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Red Hook Lobster Pound
284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|Hook Burger
|$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
|Down East Chowder
|$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
|Fried Calamari
|$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
66 Water Street, Brooklyn
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp
|$27.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
SANDWICHES
Collective Fare Kitchen & Market
154 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn
|Bacon Empanada
|$3.00
Made with egg, cheese, & bacon.
|BYOB - Build Your Own Breakfast
|$4.50
Get Your Morning Off to a Great Start YOUR WAY! Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
|Sausage Empanada
|$3.00
Made with turkey sausage, egg, & cheese.
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|SNB Special Burger
|$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
|Wings
|$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
|Cheese Burger
|$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
Vineapple
71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Latte
|$4.75
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.
|Vineapple Lunch Combo
|$16.00
Choose two of your favorites to enjoy for lunch! Half of one of our amazing paninis with a cup of soup or our apple and sweet potato salad.
|Everything Bagel
|$2.00
FancyFree
71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
Black Bean, Quinoa, Poblano and Bell Pepper Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sauteed Peppers. Side Fries or Salad
|Burger
|$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Western Burger
|$17.00
Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce | Cheddar
|Burger
|$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
|Bonnie's Burger
|$18.00
Roasted Peppers | Caramalized Onions |
Provolone Cheese | Buffalo Sauce
CHICKEN
Imani
271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn
|Reggae Pasta
|$20.00
Coconut Cream Jerk Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Penne Pasta and Fresh Basil
|Big Red
|$40.00
Mixed Bell Peppers, Carrots, Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Chayote and Jasmine Rice
|Oxtail Stew
|$35.00
Butter beans, Cipolline Onions, Baby Carrots, Rice and Peas
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Fries
|$6.75
|Regular Slice
|$3.75
|Mixed Fries
|$6.25
Jungle Cafe Vegan
131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Vegan Nuggets
|$9.00
Crispy pan-fried soy Nuggets
Served with your choice of BBQ, Ranch dipping sauces! Gluten Free
|Macro Bowl
|$17.00
Cultivate peace and balance with this generous serving of healthy food! Quinoa, chickpeas, roasted honeynut squash, beet salad, kale salad, sauerkraut salad, avocado, with a side of Jungle dressing. Gluten Free
|Cauliflower Bites
|$13.00
NEW AND IMPROVED. Lightly battered cauliflower florets, served with vegan blue cheese dressing and a classic buffalo dipping sauce. Gluten Free
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn
|Egg & Potato Bagel
|$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
|Make your own Breakfast
|$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
|Egg On a Bagel
|$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brooklynite Burgers
225 S 1st St, Brooklyn
|Double Classic
|$18.00
Double stack of burger, double American cheese.
|Veggie
|$18.00
veggie patty (Mushrooms, carrots, green peas, corn, red/black beans, jalapenos) Avo, sweet plantain & roasted garlic aioli.
|Brooklynite
|$18.00
Fried organic chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, homemade coleslaw, sriracha mayo and honey.
PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN
791 Prospect Place, Brooklyn
|Escovitch Fish Only
|$9.00
Deep fried escovitch Porgy fish served with eco onion sauce
|Rice & Beans
|$4.00
Side of rice combination seasoned with coconut milk, red beans, garlic & scotch bonnet
|Sweet Plantains
|$4.00
Yellow plantain slices fried to perfection
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Pies 'n' Thighs
166 S 4th St, Brooklyn
|Butter Pecan Crunch Donut
|$4.25
Giant, small-batch raised donuts rolled in organic pecans and homeade toffee. Made famous by Guy Fieri :)
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$6.50
Creamy cheddar sauce with a little kick. Vegetarian
|Hippie Banjo
|$12.00
Fried egg, cheddar, avocado, sprouts, tomato, mayo on toasted Anadama bread.
Estuary
159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
beer battered Norwegian cod, shoestring fries, remoulade
|Pier 5 Hot Dog
|$10.00
Schaller & Weber hot dog, potato bun, shoestring fries
|Fried Oysters
|$15.00
creamed spinach, chipotle aioli
FRENCH FRIES
Edie Jo's
630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Roll
|$12.00
Braised bacon glazed with maple, white cheddar cheese, and omelette folded farm eggs on a toasted Martin's roll with rosemary garlic aioli.
*contains dairy, egg, meat, seeds, alliums
|Sweet Potato Hash with Avocado
|$10.00
A hearty hash with roasted sweet potato, red onion, and bell peppers seasoned with cumin, nutmeg, and olive oil topped with sliced avocado. (Vegan). Add a fried egg or andouille sausage if you don't need it vegan.
|Bloody Mary
|$10.00
Vodka, House Bloody Mix, House Pickles, Togarashi Salt.
FRENCH FRIES
Putnam's Pub
419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn
|Putnam's Burger
|$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
|Crispy Artichoke Salad
|$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
|Impossible Burger
|$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
FRENCH FRIES
MATTER
7604 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Smash Burger
|$14.00
|Side Fries
|$5.00
|Rainbow Kale Salad
|$10.00
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Market Salad
|$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
|B.L.T
|$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
270 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn
|Kale & Fire
|$26.00
Mozzarella, Cheddar, garlic confit, habanero peppers.
|Basic Pizza
|$25.00
Classic marinara, Mozzarella, basil and Parmesan
|Wild Mushroom
|$26.00
Mozzarella Goat cheese, Cremini and Shitake Mushrooms.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Branded Saloon
603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn
|Branded Fries w/Garli & Herbs
|$9.00
Thick cut fries, fresh garlic, and herbs.
|Cheesesteak Sandwich
|$9.00
Sautéed Beef w/ Onions & peppers w/ Melted Cheese on a fresh baked roll from Brooklyn's Paisano's bakery
|Sticky Toffee Puddin
|$9.00
Walnut & date cake, bourbon butterscotch and creme
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sea Wolf - Bushwick
19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn
|Lobster Roll
|$36.00
Hot Drawn Butter, Old Bay
|Salmon BLT
|$19.00
BLT, House Made Tartar, English Muffin
|Spicy Shrimp Basket
|$19.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
Pulkies - Dekalb Market
445 Albee Square W Unit F50-51, Brooklyn
|Pimento Cheese
|$16.00
Topped with Everything Bagel Spice
|BBQ Pulled Turkey Platter
|$16.00
Slow Roasted Turkey Legs in Manischewitz BBQ Sauce. Choice of Side & Salad. Includes Beet-Horseradish-Dressing.
|Passover Vegetarian Dinner 2-3
|$85.00
**PRE-ORDER ONLY FOR PICK UP ON FRIDAY 4/15 FROM THROUGH
SATURDAY 4/23**
Serves 4-6 people and includes:
Main:
Kasha Stuffed Cabbage (3 pieces)
Cauliflower Sloppy Joseph (1 Pint)
Choice of Salad (1 Pint):
Cucumber Salad
or
Coleslaw
or
Three-Bean Salad
or
Kasha Pasta Salad
Sides:
Lemon Pepper Broccoli (1 Pint)
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Rosemary Walnut Streusel (1 Pint)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Baba's Pierogies
295 3rd Ave, Brooklyn
|Potato Latkes
|$11.50
3 to an order, comes with sour cream and applesauce
|Potato Latkes
|$11.50
3 to an order, comes with sour cream and applesauce
|Cucumber Salad
|$5.50
Sliced cucumbers dressed in a house-made sweet and sour vinaigrette. A traditional side dish in Slovakia.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
604 Union Street, Brooklyn
|1/2 Rack Ribs
|$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
|3 Meat Combo
|$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
|Family Style Package
|$76.00
Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.
Catfish
1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Fried Catfish Po'boy
|$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
|Cajun Waffle Fries
|$6.00
w/ Comeback Sauce
|Fried Shrimp Po'boy
|$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s
229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|Old School Mac
|$12.00
longhorn cheddar
|Cornbread
|$4.00
corn, diced bell peppers,
side of honey butter
|Smoked Wings 6 pieces
|$10.00
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
HOMETOWN RED HOOK
454 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn
|KOREAN RIBS
|$14.00
3 PORK RIBS
Tangy Korean BBQ Sauce, Scallions, Crunchy Garlic, Shallots and Cashews
GLUTEN FREE
|TURKEY
|$18.00
1/2 POUND
**MULTIPLE ORDERS WILL BE WRAPPED TOGETHER UNLESS OTHERWISE REQUESTED.
|SPARE RIBS
|$30.00
1 POUND.
** MULTIPLE ORDERS WILL BE WRAPPED TOGETHER UNLESS OTHERWISE REQUESTED.
GLUTEN FREE
DAIRY FREE
- 2