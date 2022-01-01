Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve mac and cheese

La Puerta Roja image

SEAFOOD • EMPANADAS • GRILL • CHICKEN • RAMEN • STEAKS

La Puerta Roja

1120 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRESHLY MADE GUACAMOLE$16.00
SERVED W/ CHIPS
FRIED PORK CHOP$24.00
savory rice with pigeon peas spiced with homemade sofrito. Signature rice dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. Served with fried maduros & small house salad.
CHURRASCO$28.00
skirt steak, potatoes, maduros, chimichurri sauce & salad
More about La Puerta Roja
Red Hook Lobster Pound image

LOBSTER • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Hook Lobster Pound

284 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (4221 reviews)
Takeout
Hook Burger$24.00
1/2 lb dry aged prime blend, lettuce, tomato, cheese, special sauce
Down East Chowder$6.00
Clams, haddock, shrimp, lobster, mussels in a creamy tomato broth
Fried Calamari$18.00
locally caught off Rhode Island with lemon aioli and pepper relish
More about Red Hook Lobster Pound
Seamore's image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

66 Water Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$18.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Reel Deal With Blackened Shrimp$27.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
More about Seamore's
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Collective Fare Kitchen & Market

154 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (13 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Empanada$3.00
Made with egg, cheese, & bacon.
BYOB - Build Your Own Breakfast$4.50
Get Your Morning Off to a Great Start YOUR WAY! Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage Empanada$3.00
Made with turkey sausage, egg, & cheese.
More about Collective Fare Kitchen & Market
Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNB Special Burger$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
Wings$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
Vineapple image

 

Vineapple

71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Latte$4.75
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.
Vineapple Lunch Combo$16.00
Choose two of your favorites to enjoy for lunch! Half of one of our amazing paninis with a cup of soup or our apple and sweet potato salad.
Everything Bagel$2.00
More about Vineapple
FancyFree image

 

FancyFree

71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Buttermilk Brine, House Pickles, Cabbage Slaw, Smoked Paprika Aioli
Side Fries or Salad
Veggie Burger$16.00
Black Bean, Quinoa, Poblano and Bell Pepper Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Sauteed Peppers. Side Fries or Salad
Burger$16.00
Double Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Pickles w/ Side Fries or Salad
More about FancyFree
Bonnie's Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Western Burger$17.00
Onion Rings | BBQ Sauce | Cheddar
Burger$12.00
Angus beef on a sesame brioche bun with
lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles
Bonnie's Burger$18.00
Roasted Peppers | Caramalized Onions |
Provolone Cheese | Buffalo Sauce
More about Bonnie's Grill
Imani image

CHICKEN

Imani

271 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (2987 reviews)
Takeout
Reggae Pasta$20.00
Coconut Cream Jerk Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Penne Pasta and Fresh Basil
Big Red$40.00
Mixed Bell Peppers, Carrots, Scotch Bonnet Pepper, Chayote and Jasmine Rice
Oxtail Stew$35.00
Butter beans, Cipolline Onions, Baby Carrots, Rice and Peas
More about Imani
Mendelsohn's Pizza image

PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Fries$6.75
Regular Slice$3.75
Mixed Fries$6.25
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Jungle Cafe Vegan image

 

Jungle Cafe Vegan

131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Nuggets$9.00
Crispy pan-fried soy Nuggets
Served with your choice of BBQ, Ranch dipping sauces! Gluten Free
Macro Bowl$17.00
Cultivate peace and balance with this generous serving of healthy food! Quinoa, chickpeas, roasted honeynut squash, beet salad, kale salad, sauerkraut salad, avocado, with a side of Jungle dressing. Gluten Free
Cauliflower Bites$13.00
NEW AND IMPROVED. Lightly battered cauliflower florets, served with vegan blue cheese dressing and a classic buffalo dipping sauce. Gluten Free
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
Holesome Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Holesome Bagels

333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg & Potato Bagel$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
Make your own Breakfast$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
Egg On a Bagel$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
More about Holesome Bagels
Banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brooklynite Burgers

225 S 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Double Classic$18.00
Double stack of burger, double American cheese.
Veggie$18.00
veggie patty (Mushrooms, carrots, green peas, corn, red/black beans, jalapenos) Avo, sweet plantain & roasted garlic aioli.
Brooklynite$18.00
Fried organic chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, homemade coleslaw, sriracha mayo and honey.
More about Brooklynite Burgers
PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN image

 

PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN

791 Prospect Place, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Escovitch Fish Only$9.00
Deep fried escovitch Porgy fish served with eco onion sauce
Rice & Beans$4.00
Side of rice combination seasoned with coconut milk, red beans, garlic & scotch bonnet
Sweet Plantains$4.00
Yellow plantain slices fried to perfection
More about PEPPAS JERK CHICKEN
Pies 'n' Thighs image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pies 'n' Thighs

166 S 4th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (10215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Butter Pecan Crunch Donut$4.25
Giant, small-batch raised donuts rolled in organic pecans and homeade toffee. Made famous by Guy Fieri :)
Mac 'n Cheese$6.50
Creamy cheddar sauce with a little kick. Vegetarian
Hippie Banjo$12.00
Fried egg, cheddar, avocado, sprouts, tomato, mayo on toasted Anadama bread.
More about Pies 'n' Thighs
Estuary image

 

Estuary

159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$18.00
beer battered Norwegian cod, shoestring fries, remoulade
Pier 5 Hot Dog$10.00
Schaller & Weber hot dog, potato bun, shoestring fries
Fried Oysters$15.00
creamed spinach, chipotle aioli
More about Estuary
Edie Jo's image

FRENCH FRIES

Edie Jo's

630 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon, Egg & Cheese on a Roll$12.00
Braised bacon glazed with maple, white cheddar cheese, and omelette folded farm eggs on a toasted Martin's roll with rosemary garlic aioli.
*contains dairy, egg, meat, seeds, alliums
Sweet Potato Hash with Avocado$10.00
A hearty hash with roasted sweet potato, red onion, and bell peppers seasoned with cumin, nutmeg, and olive oil topped with sliced avocado. (Vegan). Add a fried egg or andouille sausage if you don't need it vegan.
Bloody Mary$10.00
Vodka, House Bloody Mix, House Pickles, Togarashi Salt.
More about Edie Jo's
Putnam's Pub image

FRENCH FRIES

Putnam's Pub

419 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (1089 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Putnam's Burger$19.00
dry aged short rib, lettuce, tomato, battered onion ring, house pickles, handcut fries
Crispy Artichoke Salad$14.00
sprout leaves, wild arugula, aged parmesan, green goddess dressing, balsamic
Impossible Burger$19.00
plant based all natural patty with the look & texture of beef. topped with vegan cheddar, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, house pickles, tofu aioli, handcut fries
(yes, it's 100% vegan!)
More about Putnam's Pub
MATTER image

FRENCH FRIES

MATTER

7604 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smash Burger$14.00
Side Fries$5.00
Rainbow Kale Salad$10.00
More about MATTER
Choice Market Brooklyn image

 

Choice Market Brooklyn

318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Market Salad$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
B.L.T$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Basil Pizza and Wine Bar

270 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (257 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale & Fire$26.00
Mozzarella, Cheddar, garlic confit, habanero peppers.
Basic Pizza$25.00
Classic marinara, Mozzarella, basil and Parmesan
Wild Mushroom$26.00
Mozzarella Goat cheese, Cremini and Shitake Mushrooms.
More about Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
Branded Saloon image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Branded Saloon

603 vanderbilt avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 3.5 (490 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Branded Fries w/Garli & Herbs$9.00
Thick cut fries, fresh garlic, and herbs.
Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.00
Sautéed Beef w/ Onions & peppers w/ Melted Cheese on a fresh baked roll from Brooklyn's Paisano's bakery
Sticky Toffee Puddin$9.00
Walnut & date cake, bourbon butterscotch and creme
More about Branded Saloon
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sea Wolf - Bushwick

19 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1029 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$36.00
Hot Drawn Butter, Old Bay
Salmon BLT$19.00
BLT, House Made Tartar, English Muffin
Spicy Shrimp Basket$19.00
Masa Dusted, Shoestring Fries, Chipolte Mayo, Sriracha Powder
More about Sea Wolf - Bushwick
Pulkies - Dekalb Market image

 

Pulkies - Dekalb Market

445 Albee Square W Unit F50-51, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pimento Cheese$16.00
Topped with Everything Bagel Spice
BBQ Pulled Turkey Platter$16.00
Slow Roasted Turkey Legs in Manischewitz BBQ Sauce. Choice of Side & Salad. Includes Beet-Horseradish-Dressing.
Passover Vegetarian Dinner 2-3$85.00
**PRE-ORDER ONLY FOR PICK UP ON FRIDAY 4/15 FROM THROUGH
SATURDAY 4/23**
Serves 4-6 people and includes:
Main:
Kasha Stuffed Cabbage (3 pieces)
Cauliflower Sloppy Joseph (1 Pint)
Choice of Salad (1 Pint):
Cucumber Salad
or
Coleslaw
or
Three-Bean Salad
or
Kasha Pasta Salad
Sides:
Lemon Pepper Broccoli (1 Pint)
Mashed Sweet Potatoes with Rosemary Walnut Streusel (1 Pint)
More about Pulkies - Dekalb Market
Baba's Pierogies image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Baba's Pierogies

295 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1762 reviews)
Takeout
Your contribution
We are incredibly grateful to everyone who donated to our cause. We recently found out that at least 50 women and children are displaced in Litmanová. The community there is doing what they can to help them feel at home. With your help we are donating $2000 to aid in supplies, food, and other expenses. THANK YOU! *This donation is currently closed*
Potato Latkes$11.50
3 to an order, comes with sour cream and applesauce
Cucumber Salad$5.50
Sliced cucumbers dressed in a house-made sweet and sour vinaigrette. A traditional side dish in Slovakia.
More about Baba's Pierogies
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

604 Union Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (5428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1/2 Rack Ribs$18.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
3 Meat Combo$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
Family Style Package$76.00
Serves 4-6. Whole Chicken, Full Rack of Ribs, One Pound Brisket or Pork, Three Sides, Cornbread.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Catfish image

 

Catfish

1433 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Catfish Po'boy$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
Cajun Waffle Fries$6.00
w/ Comeback Sauce
Fried Shrimp Po'boy$15.00
baguette, lettuce, tomato & remoulade
More about Catfish
Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s image

 

Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s

229 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Old School Mac$12.00
longhorn cheddar
Cornbread$4.00
corn, diced bell peppers,
side of honey butter
Smoked Wings 6 pieces$10.00
naked, sauce on the side or tossed in buffalo or BBQ sauce
More about Morgan's Bbq-Tiny’s
HOMETOWN RED HOOK image

 

HOMETOWN RED HOOK

454 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
KOREAN RIBS$14.00
3 PORK RIBS
Tangy Korean BBQ Sauce, Scallions, Crunchy Garlic, Shallots and Cashews
GLUTEN FREE
TURKEY$18.00
1/2 POUND
**MULTIPLE ORDERS WILL BE WRAPPED TOGETHER UNLESS OTHERWISE REQUESTED.
SPARE RIBS$30.00
1 POUND.
** MULTIPLE ORDERS WILL BE WRAPPED TOGETHER UNLESS OTHERWISE REQUESTED.
GLUTEN FREE
DAIRY FREE
More about HOMETOWN RED HOOK
SD Mac & Cheese image

GRILL

Negril BK

254 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (1392 reviews)
Takeout
SD Mac & Cheese$12.00
More about Negril BK

Map

