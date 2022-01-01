Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maki in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve maki

MAKI by AKIMORI

557 Kings Highway, Brooklyn

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Akami Crispy Rice$16.00
Flash fried to create a crispy golden brown shell & fluffy inside. Lean Bluefin Tuna with guacamole and truffle paste.
Chef's Choice Nigiri (8pc)$28.00
Chef's Choice of Nigiri
Sake Nigiri (8pc)$28.00
Salmon (Norway) over Rice
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Hibachi$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Shrimp$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamago$3.50
Egg Cake
Sweet Potato$5.50
Lightly deep fried
Regular Maki Dinner$20.00
