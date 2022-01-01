Maki in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve maki
MAKI by AKIMORI
557 Kings Highway, Brooklyn
|Akami Crispy Rice
|$16.00
Flash fried to create a crispy golden brown shell & fluffy inside. Lean Bluefin Tuna with guacamole and truffle paste.
|Chef's Choice Nigiri (8pc)
|$28.00
Chef's Choice of Nigiri
|Sake Nigiri (8pc)
|$28.00
Salmon (Norway) over Rice
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Hibachi
|$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
|$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Shrimp
|$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style