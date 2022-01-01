Mango salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve mango salad
More about Nora Thai
SALADS • NOODLES
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Green Mango Salad
|$12.00
Shredded Green Mango, Poached Shrimp, Thai Chili, Cherry Tomato, Shallots, Peanuts, Cilantro, Mint, Garlic, Palm Sugar, Fish Sauce & Lime Juice
|Mango Salad
|$10.00
Shredded Mango, Tofu, Mushroom, Red Onion, Roasted Peanut, Chili & Lime Juice
More about Westville - Dumbo
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville - Dumbo
81 Washington St, Brooklyn
|Farro Mango Salad
|$14.00
shredded carrots, marinated red onions, kale & iceberg lettuce with honey lime vinaigrette
More about Bedford Food Hall
SUSHI
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Kani Mango Salad
|$8.00
More about Amami Sushi Bar and Restaurant
SUSHI
Amami Sushi Bar and Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Spicy Mango Salad
|$10.00
Jicama, Crispy Vermicelli, Peanut, Sweet Chili Sauce
More about Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue
Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Mango Avocado Salad
|$10.00
Mixed green, avocado, ground peanut, with soy mustard dressing.
More about One More Charm Thai
One More Charm Thai
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Mango Avocado Salad (GF) Spicy *
|$11.00
Mixed green vegetables, mango, avocado, cashew nut, red onion, tomato, scallions and cilantro, with thai chili-lime dressing.
|*New* Soft Shell Crab with Mango Salad / Spicy *
|$15.00
Crispy batter fried Soft Shell Crab, mixed green vegetables, mango, cashew nut, red onion, tomato, scallions and cilantro, with lime-chili jam dressing.
More about Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St
Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St
128 Montague St, Brooklyn
|Mango Avocado salad (GF) (P)
|$14.00
Fresh mango, (seasonal green ) Thai chili powder, fish sauce, lime juice, plum sugar, cilantro,
shallot, organic avocado, spring mix