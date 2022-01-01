Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango salad in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve mango salad

Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Green Mango Salad$12.00
Shredded Green Mango, Poached Shrimp, Thai Chili, Cherry Tomato, Shallots, Peanuts, Cilantro, Mint, Garlic, Palm Sugar, Fish Sauce & Lime Juice
Mango Salad$10.00
Shredded Mango, Tofu, Mushroom, Red Onion, Roasted Peanut, Chili & Lime Juice
More about Nora Thai
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville - Dumbo

81 Washington St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (6918 reviews)
Takeout
Farro Mango Salad$14.00
shredded carrots, marinated red onions, kale & iceberg lettuce with honey lime vinaigrette
More about Westville - Dumbo
Bedford Food Hall image

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Kani Mango Salad$8.00
More about Bedford Food Hall
Item pic

SUSHI

Amami Sushi Bar and Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Mango Salad$10.00
Jicama, Crispy Vermicelli, Peanut, Sweet Chili Sauce
More about Amami Sushi Bar and Restaurant
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mango Avocado Salad$10.00
Mixed green, avocado, ground peanut, with soy mustard dressing.
More about Wasabi- BK - 638 Manhattan Avenue
Item pic

 

One More Charm Thai

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Avocado Salad (GF) Spicy *$11.00
Mixed green vegetables, mango, avocado, cashew nut, red onion, tomato, scallions and cilantro, with thai chili-lime dressing.
*New* Soft Shell Crab with Mango Salad / Spicy *$15.00
Crispy batter fried Soft Shell Crab, mixed green vegetables, mango, cashew nut, red onion, tomato, scallions and cilantro, with lime-chili jam dressing.
More about One More Charm Thai
Item pic

 

Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St

128 Montague St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Avocado salad (GF) (P)$14.00
Fresh mango, (seasonal green ) Thai chili powder, fish sauce, lime juice, plum sugar, cilantro,
shallot, organic avocado, spring mix
More about Khaosan Restaurant - 128 Montague St
Consumer pic

 

Killer Thai

207 Starr Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Salad$8.95
Romaine, Walnuts, Vinaigrette
More about Killer Thai

