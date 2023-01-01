Massaman curry in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve massaman curry
Nora Thai
176 N 9th St, Brooklyn
|Massaman Curry
|$0.00
Mild, Coconut Based, Rich, Brown Curry with Flavors of Baking Spice. Onion, Peanuts & Potato
One More Charm Thai
236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Lunch Massaman Curry (V/GF) Spicy *
|$11.95
Potato, onion and peanut, with coconut milk topped with fried shallot.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
|Massaman Curry (V/GF) Spicy *
|$13.00
Potato, onion and peanut, with coconut milk topped with fried shallot served with jasmine rice.
Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street
216 Humboldt street, Brooklyn
|Massaman curry* (L)
|$13.00
|Massaman curry*
|$15.00
Coconut milk, onion ,potato and, peanut