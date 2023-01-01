Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Massaman curry in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve massaman curry

Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Nora Thai

176 N 9th St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
Takeout
Massaman Curry$0.00
Mild, Coconut Based, Rich, Brown Curry with Flavors of Baking Spice. Onion, Peanuts & Potato
More about Nora Thai
Item pic

 

One More Charm Thai

236 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.8 (653 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Massaman Curry (V/GF) Spicy *$11.95
Potato, onion and peanut, with coconut milk topped with fried shallot.
Come with salad ginger vinaigrette dressing and choice of Appetizer.
Massaman Curry (V/GF) Spicy *$13.00
Potato, onion and peanut, with coconut milk topped with fried shallot served with jasmine rice.
More about One More Charm Thai
Item pic

 

Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street

216 Humboldt street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Massaman curry* (L)$13.00
Massaman curry*$15.00
Coconut milk, onion ,potato and, peanut
More about Hungry Bowl - 216 Humboldt street
Restaurant banner

 

Theo thai bistro - 53 6th Avenue

53 6th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MASSAMAN CURRY$14.95
Southern Thai spices blended in chili paste with potatoes, peanuts and onions, simmered in coconut milk.
More about Theo thai bistro - 53 6th Avenue

