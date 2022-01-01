Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Coffee Redefined image

 

Coffee Redefined

2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sourdough$12.00
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
Challah$7.75
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
Biscotti Bag$16.50
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
More about Coffee Redefined
Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNB Special Burger$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
Wings$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
Blue Door Souvlakia image

PASTA • SOUPS • PITAS • SALADS • GRILL

Blue Door Souvlakia

8413 3rd Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.3 (284 reviews)
Takeout
Blue Door Salad$14.00
Spanakopita$11.00
Chicken Skewer$6.00
More about Blue Door Souvlakia
Pecoraro Latteria image

SMOOTHIES

Pecoraro Latteria

636 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (101 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Daily Taglio -Roman Style Pizza$5.00
Daily Roman style pan pizza, made with organic Italian grain, 3 day fermentation. Light, crunchy & airy
Chicory Ceaser$14.00
shaved brussels sprouts, tuscan kale, sourdough crouton, classic caesar dressing, lemon & mint
Mediterranean Chop Salad$15.00
cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, za'atar garbanzos, aged feta, herb vinaigrette
More about Pecoraro Latteria
Restaurant banner

 

Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

7 Heyward St, BROOKLYN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Tropical Tea$4.50
Coffee +Tea (Self served)$1.75
Yogurt$5.75
More about Brooklyn Bagel - Williamsburg

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Pappardelle

Egg Rolls

Chicken Wraps

Garlic Chicken

Chili

Quinoa Salad

Coleslaw

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston