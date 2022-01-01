Milkshakes in Brooklyn
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL
Bonnie's Grill
278 5th Ave, Brooklyn
|Smores Milkshake
|$8.00
Chocolate Icecream | Graham Crackers | Marshmallows | Whip Cream
|Vanilla Malted Milkshake
|$7.00
Vanilla Ice Cream | Malt Powder | Whip Cream
|Cookies & Cream Milkshake
|$8.00
Chocolate Ice Cream | Oreos | Whip Cream
Cafe28 @ Tower18
18 spencer st, Brooklyn
|Strawberry Milkshake
|$7.99
A perfect blend of Strawberry’s milk and ice cream
|Lotus Milkshake
|$7.99
Buttery lotus syrup blended with , milk and ice cream, then topped with a layer of lotus crumble, whipped cream, caramel drizzle .
Home Frite
1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Whiskey Caramel Milkshake (2oz. 80 proof)
|$12.00
Thick vanilla milkshake with hand dipped ice cream, blended with bourbon whiskey, caramel and topped with whipped cream.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gentle Perch
112 Graham Ave, Brooklyn
|Black Sesame Milkshake
|$8.00
|Matcha Milkshake
|$8.00
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Brownie Milkshake
|$9.50
Brownie fudge blended with vanilla ice cream over crushed iced
|Oreo Milkshake
|$9.50
Oreos, milkshake & whipped cream
|Milkshake
|$8.50
Chocolate | Vanilla | Strawberry
Birdies Hot Chicken
810 Grand Street, Brooklyn
|Strawberry Milkshake
|$5.00
|Vanilla Ferrero Milkshake
|$7.00
|Oreo Milkshake
|$5.00