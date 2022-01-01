Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve milkshakes

Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • BBQ • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Bonnie's Grill

278 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Smores Milkshake$8.00
Chocolate Icecream | Graham Crackers | Marshmallows | Whip Cream
Vanilla Malted Milkshake$7.00
Vanilla Ice Cream | Malt Powder | Whip Cream
Cookies & Cream Milkshake$8.00
Chocolate Ice Cream | Oreos | Whip Cream
More about Bonnie's Grill
Item pic

 

Cafe28 @ Tower18

18 spencer st, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Milkshake$7.99
A perfect blend of Strawberry’s milk and ice cream
Lotus Milkshake$7.99
Buttery lotus syrup blended with , milk and ice cream, then topped with a layer of lotus crumble, whipped cream, caramel drizzle .
More about Cafe28 @ Tower18
Item pic

 

Home Frite

1047 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whiskey Caramel Milkshake (2oz. 80 proof)$12.00
Thick vanilla milkshake with hand dipped ice cream, blended with bourbon whiskey, caramel and topped with whipped cream.
More about Home Frite
Gentle Perch image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gentle Perch

112 Graham Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (747 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Black Sesame Milkshake$8.00
Matcha Milkshake$8.00
More about Gentle Perch
Item pic

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brownie Milkshake$9.50
Brownie fudge blended with vanilla ice cream over crushed iced
Oreo Milkshake$9.50
Oreos, milkshake & whipped cream
Milkshake$8.50
Chocolate | Vanilla | Strawberry
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Milkshake$5.49
More about Mike's Diner
Item pic

 

Birdies Hot Chicken

810 Grand Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Milkshake$5.00
Vanilla Ferrero Milkshake$7.00
Oreo Milkshake$5.00
More about Birdies Hot Chicken
Restaurant banner

 

Brooklyn Bagel -BP

5702 18th ave, brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vanilla milkshake$7.50
More about Brooklyn Bagel -BP

