Miso soup in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve miso soup
MAKI by AKIMORI
557 Kings Highway, Brooklyn
|Akami Crispy Rice
|$16.00
Flash fried to create a crispy golden brown shell & fluffy inside. Lean Bluefin Tuna with guacamole and truffle paste.
|Chef's Choice Nigiri (8pc)
|$28.00
Chef's Choice of Nigiri
|Sake Nigiri (8pc)
|$28.00
Salmon (Norway) over Rice
SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trad Room
266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn
|Fried Brusselsprout
|$10.00
okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake
vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes
|Yellowtail Roll
|$10.00
hamachi yellowtail roll
|Edamame with Sea Salt
|$6.00
( V ) Antioxidant, Rich in Vitamin E,Kids Favorite
SUSHI
Bedford Food Hall
172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Potato Momo (5pcs)
|$7.50
Potato, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
|Chicken Momo (5pcs)
|$7.50
Chicken, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
|Salmon Lover Roll
|$17.00
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Wrapped with Soybean Paper, Topped w / Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Ikura & Chef Special Sauce
SUSHI
Amami Bar & Restaurant
57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn
|Edamame
|$6.00
Seasoned w/ Himalayan Sea Salt
|Organic Miso Soup
|$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
|California Roll
|$7.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
Glaze
145 N 4th St, Brooklyn
|Shishito Peppers
|$6.00
quick blistered, smokey shishito peppers tossed in our house made seasoning
|Grass Fed Steak Plate
|$12.00
grass fed, marinaded and grilled steak served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
|Spicy Yaki Wings
|$7.00
antibiotic free chicken wings tossed in our house made, spicy teriyaki wing sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi K Bar
4120 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Sweet Salmon
|$11.49
deep fried salmon & avocado, each pc. fried individually
|California
|$6.69
kani, cucumber & avocado
|Potato Chips
|$6.49
thinly sliced fried potatoes
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi K Bar
888 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn
|Potato Bombers
|$7.29
thick cut batter dipped fries
|Salmon Lite
|$10.29
fried salmon & avocado with spicy mayo
|Cucumber
|$3.79
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Taiki
134 Nevins Street, Brooklyn
|Tasty Cabbage
|$6.00
Salted kombu, sesame oil
|Toro Tartare
|$22.00
Crispy rice
|Edamame
|$7.00
Roasted in garlic oil
Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn
|Chicken Hibachi
|$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi
|$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
|Shrimp
|$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
Wasabi- BK
638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn
|Tamago
|$3.50
Egg Cake
|Sweet Potato
|$5.50
Lightly deep fried
|Regular Maki Dinner
|$20.00
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
229 Dekalb, Brooklyn
|Rock'n Shrimp Bun
|$6.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, lettuce, parsley.
|Edamame
|$5.00
(VG, GF)
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
Tofu, wakame, scallion.
SOUPS • SUSHI
Sushi Ta'eem
1307 Ave J, Brooklyn
|California Roll
|$5.95
kani, cucumber, and avocado
|Sweet Potato Roll
|$5.50
deep fried sweet potato
|French Fries
|$5.95
lightly salted
Rule of Thirds
171 Banker St., Brooklyn
|Almond Miso Soup To Go
|$10.00
Nut butter, miso blend, scallion (contains fish stock). Pint!
Basarvdogim Sushi
1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn
|25. heartburn roll xl
|$13.00
schnitzel, pulled brisket, pico de gallo, topped with crunch, garlic aioli, and tangy bbq sauce.
|large vegetable eggroll
|$3.00
jumbo vegetable egg roll served with dipping sauce of your choice
|8. classic dog
|$6.00
Beef frank grilled to perfection, wrapped sushi roll style.
Teppan Territory NY
445 Albee Square w, Brooklyn
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
White miso broth with scallions, tofu, and seaweed.
|Pancake
|$6.00
(Seafood or Vegetable) Japanese pancake
|Yakisoba
Stir-fried your choose of meat with soba noodle
Nami Nori
236 N 12th St, Brooklyn
|signature set
|$28.00
- tuna poke - xo scallop - coconut shrimp - spicy sea bass - cucumber black sesame
|vegan set
|$28.00
- avocado "toast" - eggplant miso gobo chips - maitake truffle - tofu chimichurri - cucumber black sesame
|create your own set
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested