Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve miso soup

Maki by Akimori image

 

MAKI by AKIMORI

557 Kings Highway, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Akami Crispy Rice$16.00
Flash fried to create a crispy golden brown shell & fluffy inside. Lean Bluefin Tuna with guacamole and truffle paste.
Chef's Choice Nigiri (8pc)$28.00
Chef's Choice of Nigiri
Sake Nigiri (8pc)$28.00
Salmon (Norway) over Rice
More about MAKI by AKIMORI
Consumer pic

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trad Room

266 malcolm x blvd, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Brusselsprout$10.00
okonomiyaki sauce, kewpie mayo, seaweed, bonito flake
vegetarian option is available without bonito flakes
Yellowtail Roll$10.00
hamachi yellowtail roll
Edamame with Sea Salt$6.00
( V ) Antioxidant, Rich in Vitamin E,Kids Favorite
More about Trad Room
Bedford Food Hall image

SUSHI

Bedford Food Hall

172 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Potato Momo (5pcs)$7.50
Potato, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
Chicken Momo (5pcs)$7.50
Chicken, cilantro, scallions, onions, soy sauce, and Nepali spice blend.
Salmon Lover Roll$17.00
Spicy Salmon, Cucumber Wrapped with Soybean Paper, Topped w / Fresh Salmon, Avocado, Ikura & Chef Special Sauce
More about Bedford Food Hall
Amami Bar & Restaurant image

SUSHI

Amami Bar & Restaurant

57 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$6.00
Seasoned w/ Himalayan Sea Salt
Organic Miso Soup$4.00
Wakame, Scallion, Tofu
California Roll$7.00
Kani, Cucumber, Avocado
More about Amami Bar & Restaurant
Glaze image

 

Glaze

145 N 4th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shishito Peppers$6.00
quick blistered, smokey shishito peppers tossed in our house made seasoning
Grass Fed Steak Plate$12.00
grass fed, marinaded and grilled steak served over your choice of rice with a organic side salad and your choice of dressing
Spicy Yaki Wings$7.00
antibiotic free chicken wings tossed in our house made, spicy teriyaki wing sauce
More about Glaze
Sushi K Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi K Bar

4120 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Salmon$11.49
 deep fried salmon & avocado, each pc. fried individually
California$6.69
 kani, cucumber & avocado
Potato Chips$6.49
thinly sliced fried potatoes
More about Sushi K Bar
Sushi K Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi K Bar

888 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Potato Bombers$7.29
thick cut batter dipped fries
Salmon Lite$10.29
 fried salmon & avocado with spicy mayo
Cucumber$3.79
More about Sushi K Bar
Taiki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Taiki

134 Nevins Street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tasty Cabbage$6.00
Salted kombu, sesame oil
Toro Tartare$22.00
Crispy rice
Edamame$7.00
Roasted in garlic oil
More about Taiki
Banner pic

 

Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn

8814 4th Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Hibachi$22.49
Cooked hibachi style with garlic butter, sake and soy sauce served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi$26.75
Combination of hand-cut chicken and tender white shrimp seasoned with lemon, soy sauce and garlic butter served with 3 piece shrimp appetizer, hibachi vegetables, traditional soup, salad and white rice
Shrimp$2.29
In Japan, fresh fish is served as a single piece, either sushi or sashimi style
More about Arirang Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi Bar - Brooklyn
Wasabi- BK image

 

Wasabi- BK

638 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamago$3.50
Egg Cake
Sweet Potato$5.50
Lightly deep fried
Regular Maki Dinner$20.00
More about Wasabi- BK
1 OR 8 - Fort Greene image

 

1 OR 8 - Fort Greene

229 Dekalb, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rock'n Shrimp Bun$6.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, lettuce, parsley.
Edamame$5.00
(VG, GF)
Miso Soup$5.00
Tofu, wakame, scallion.
More about 1 OR 8 - Fort Greene
Sushi Ta'eem image

SOUPS • SUSHI

Sushi Ta'eem

1307 Ave J, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (210 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
California Roll$5.95
kani, cucumber, and avocado
Sweet Potato Roll$5.50
deep fried sweet potato
French Fries$5.95
lightly salted
More about Sushi Ta'eem
Item pic

 

Rule of Thirds

171 Banker St., Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (3100 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Almond Miso Soup To Go$10.00
Nut butter, miso blend, scallion (contains fish stock). Pint!
More about Rule of Thirds
Restaurant banner

 

Basarvdogim Sushi

1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
25. heartburn roll xl$13.00
schnitzel, pulled brisket, pico de gallo, topped with crunch, garlic aioli, and tangy bbq sauce.
large vegetable eggroll$3.00
jumbo vegetable egg roll served with dipping sauce of your choice
8. classic dog$6.00
Beef frank grilled to perfection, wrapped sushi roll style.
More about Basarvdogim Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Teppan Territory NY

445 Albee Square w, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miso Soup$3.00
White miso broth with scallions, tofu, and seaweed.
Pancake$6.00
(Seafood or Vegetable) Japanese pancake
Yakisoba
Stir-fried your choose of meat with soba noodle
More about Teppan Territory NY
Banner pic

 

Nami Nori

236 N 12th St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
signature set$28.00
- tuna poke - xo scallop - coconut shrimp - spicy sea bass - cucumber black sesame
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested
vegan set$28.00
- avocado "toast" - eggplant miso gobo chips - maitake truffle - tofu chimichurri - cucumber black sesame
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested
create your own set
- all temaki is pre-seasoned with soy and wasabi
- additional soy not included unless requested
More about Nami Nori

Browse other tasty dishes in Brooklyn

Chicken Parmesan

Dumplings

Shawarma

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tuna Sandwiches

Chicken Fajitas

Brisket

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Brooklyn to explore

Williamsburg - North Side

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Park Slope

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Bedford Stuyvesant

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Williamsburg - South Side

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Greenpoint

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown Brooklyn

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Prospect Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bushwick

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Crown Heights

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Map

More near Brooklyn to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Rockaway Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston