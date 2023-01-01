Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Molten chocolate cake in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve molten chocolate cake

Miti Miti Brooklyn

138 5th Ave, Brooklyn

Molten Chocolate Cake$12.00
Chocolate cake with a chocolate soufflé center. Served with vanilla ice cream.
Westville Williamsburg -

658 Driggs Ave, Brooklyn

Molten Chocolate Cake$10.00
A chocolate lover's dream with dark Belgian chocolate & a soft, melted center. Gluten Free
Bogota Latin Bistro

141 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

Chocolate Molten Cake$12.00
Zona Sur Bistro

4314 4th Ave, Brooklyn

Chocolate Molten Cake$10.00
