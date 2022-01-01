Mozzarella sticks in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|SNB Special Burger
|$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
|Wings
|$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
|Cheese Burger
|$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
Singas Famous Pizza
512 Grand St, Brooklyn
|Hot pepper Pizza
|$13.95
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers
|Plain Pizza
|$11.95
our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend
|Mushroom Pizza
|$13.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Greek Xpress
263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn
|Chicken Souvlaki Stick
|$4.50
served with 3oz tzatziki and toasted regular pita
|Gyro Pita
|$9.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
|L1 Salad w Gr Chicken
|$11.75
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
GRILL
Abilene
442 Court St, Brooklyn
|Abilene Cobb
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
|Classic Burger
|$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brooklynite Burgers
225 S 1st St, Brooklyn
|Double Classic
|$18.00
Double stack of burger, double American cheese.
|Veggie
|$18.00
veggie patty (Mushrooms, carrots, green peas, corn, red/black beans, jalapenos) Avo, sweet plantain & roasted garlic aioli.
|Brooklynite
|$18.00
Fried organic chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, homemade coleslaw, sriracha mayo and honey.
The Original John's Deli
2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn
|Rocky Balboa
Chicken Parmigiana
|Johnny Roastbeef
Roast Beef, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Caramelized Onion, Johnny Roastbeef Gravy
|John's Rice Ball's
Plain, Ham & Mozzarella, Meat & Peas, Pistachio Nut
Mike's Diner
1454 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Cup of Cheese Sauce
|$1.99
|Bottled Snapple/Coke Products
|$2.75
|Hard Roll
|$1.80
Halal Bros Grill - Brooklyn
2504 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn
|Crispy Chx. Over Rice
|$11.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
|Jerk Chx Over Rice
|$11.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
|Chx Over Rice
|$10.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)