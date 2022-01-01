Mozzarella sticks in Brooklyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Soup N Burger image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNB Special Burger$12.99
Angus beef,guacamole,lettuce,tomato,red onion,cheddar cheese,snb sause,pickle
Wings$11.99
Choose between : regular,BBQ,spicy
Cheese Burger$11.99
Angus beef,american cheese,tomato,lettuce,pickle
More about Soup N Burger
Singas Famous Pizza image

 

Singas Famous Pizza

512 Grand St, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot pepper Pizza$13.95
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers
Plain Pizza$11.95
our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend
Mushroom Pizza$13.95
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms
More about Singas Famous Pizza
Greek Xpress image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Greek Xpress

263 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (1113 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Souvlaki Stick$4.50
served with 3oz tzatziki and toasted regular pita
Gyro Pita$9.95
served with tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki, all wrapped inside a regular toasted pita
L1 Salad w Gr Chicken$11.75
Greek or Caesar Salad with Chicken Souvlaki, Toasted Regular Pita and choice of dressing.
More about Greek Xpress
Abilene image

GRILL

Abilene

442 Court St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.1 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Abilene Cobb$16.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, jalapeños, avocado, tomato, and hard boiled egg over mixed greens.
Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Panko-crusted herbed goat cheese croquettes, candied walnuts, and pears, over mixed greens with honey vinaigrette.
Classic Burger$12.50
Half pound ground sirloin, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of cheese.
More about Abilene
Banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brooklynite Burgers

225 S 1st St, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (1574 reviews)
Takeout
Double Classic$18.00
Double stack of burger, double American cheese.
Veggie$18.00
veggie patty (Mushrooms, carrots, green peas, corn, red/black beans, jalapenos) Avo, sweet plantain & roasted garlic aioli.
Brooklynite$18.00
Fried organic chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, homemade coleslaw, sriracha mayo and honey.
More about Brooklynite Burgers
The Original John's Deli image

 

The Original John's Deli

2033 Stillwell Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rocky Balboa
Chicken Parmigiana
Johnny Roastbeef
Roast Beef, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Sautéed Caramelized Onion, Johnny Roastbeef Gravy
John's Rice Ball's
Plain, Ham & Mozzarella, Meat & Peas, Pistachio Nut
More about The Original John's Deli
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Cheese Sauce$1.99
Bottled Snapple/Coke Products$2.75
Hard Roll$1.80
More about Mike's Diner
Halal Bros Grill - Brooklyn image

 

Halal Bros Grill - Brooklyn

2504 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chx. Over Rice$11.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Jerk Chx Over Rice$11.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
Chx Over Rice$10.00
Over Rice with lettuce and Mediterranean Salad. (Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers)
More about Halal Bros Grill - Brooklyn

