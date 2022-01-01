Muffins in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve muffins
More about Coffee Redefined
Coffee Redefined
2771 Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn
|Sourdough
|$12.00
Items Ordered from this Category are Only Available for Weekend Pickup: IF ORDERING ANY OF THESE ITEMS PLEASE SELECT LATE THURDAY OR FRIDAY AS YOUR PICKUP TIME WHEN PLACING ORDER. Babka and Cookies, after 12 PM Thursday Cinnamon Swirls After 2 Challah (By Order Only) After 4. Artisan Breads and Sourdoughs Friday AM Only, (Please confirm Pickup Time) For any orders outside of these times please speak with us Via WhatsApp at 718-704-1188 or Instagram DM @Redefined.Coffee .
|Challah
|$7.75
|Biscotti Bag
|$16.50
More about Ice Cream House - Boro Park
Ice Cream House - Boro Park
2 Church Avenue, BROOKLYN NY
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
|OMELETTE SANDWICH
|$7.49
a delicious fluffy omelette on bread with a spread of your choice.
More about 10am Breakfast Bar
10am Breakfast Bar
3808 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|ICE COLD COFFEE
|$3.00
Fresh brewed coffee, Milk, ice cubes, and a choice of sweetener.
|BALANCED BREAKFAST
|$10.00
Breakfast Bread, egg-white Omelette, Sliced Avocado, choice of 4 vegetables.
|ACAI CUP
|$8.00
Acai unsweetened, blended with banana, strawberry, honey & almond milk, with choice of topping
More about Vineapple
Vineapple
71 PINEAPPLE STREET, BROOKLYN
|Latte
|$4.75
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk of choice. 8oz or 12oz.
|Vineapple Lunch Combo
|$16.00
Choose two of your favorites to enjoy for lunch! Half of one of our amazing paninis with a cup of soup or our apple and sweet potato salad.
|Everything Bagel
|$2.00
More about Blue Star Parlor
Blue Star Parlor
1112 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn
|Iced Americano
|$3.75
|Iced Latte
|$5.50
|Latte
|$4.50
More about Cafe28 @ Tower18
Cafe28 @ Tower18
18 spencer st, Brooklyn
|Traditional Iced Coffee
|$3.50
Freshly brewed cafe 28 signature Iced Coffee Blend with milk served chilled and sweetened over ice.
|Jammy Egg Toast
|$8.75
sour dough bread perfectly toasted, scallion cream cheese, sliced and mashed avacado, jammy egg, red pepper flakes
|Create Your Own Salad
|$12.50
lettuce based, 8 toppings, with dressing of your choice
More about Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
Ice Cream House - Williamsburg
873 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn ny
|MILK SHAKE (DAIRY)
|$6.99
Your favorite flavor ice cream blended with milk. Add any toppings for a creamy custom drink
|FRUIT SHAKES
|$7.99
Your choice of fruits blended with regular or sugar-free juice. Add some ice cream or sorbet for a richer texture.
|RAZZLE
|$7.99
Dazzling razzle- soft premium ice cream submerged in the finest of toppings combos. There are razzles and then there is.
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
Jungle Cafe Vegan
131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Vegan Nuggets
|$9.00
Crispy pan-fried soy Nuggets
Served with your choice of BBQ, Ranch dipping sauces! Gluten Free
|Macro Bowl
|$17.00
Cultivate peace and balance with this generous serving of healthy food! Quinoa, chickpeas, roasted honeynut squash, beet salad, kale salad, sauerkraut salad, avocado, with a side of Jungle dressing. Gluten Free
|Cauliflower Bites
|$13.00
NEW AND IMPROVED. Lightly battered cauliflower florets, served with vegan blue cheese dressing and a classic buffalo dipping sauce. Gluten Free
More about Holesome Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Holesome Bagels
333A Kingston ave, Brooklyn
|Egg & Potato Bagel
|$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
|Make your own Breakfast
|$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
|Egg On a Bagel
|$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
More about Brain Food
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Brain Food
967 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
|Acai-Oxidant
|$7.50
Strawberry, Kiwi, Acai, Vanilla protein powder, Milk, Honey
|Honey Garlic Bowl
|$9.95
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Noodled Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parsley, Tossed In Honey Garlic dressing & Topped With A Fried Free-range Egg
|Jamaican Me Crazy Bowl
|$9.95
Oven baked Sweet Potatoes, Diced Pineapple, Black Eyed Peas, Chopped Green Beans, Zucchini noodles, topped with Baked Plantain Chips & tossed in a Jerk sauce dressing
More about Stocked Cafe + Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
663 Washington Ave, Brooklyn
|French Fries
|$6.50
Crispy skin-on french fries.
|Tater Tots
|$6.50
Crispy, golden tater tots tossed with garlic and parsley.
|Stocked Burger
|$10.50
Beef patty with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickles and a house-made Stocked Sauce served on a grilled brioche bun. (Substitute a different bun option or patty below.)
More about Choice Market Brooklyn
Choice Market Brooklyn
318 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Market Salad
|$14.95
Mixed Greens,
cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, Roasted Corn & choice of protein and dressing.
|B.L.T
|$10.95
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with rosemary mayo on Toasted 7 grain
Voted one of the "Absolute Best BLTs in NYC" by New York Magazine: https://www.grubstreet.com/bestofnewyork/absolute-best-blts-in-nyc.html
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Eggs, Black Bean Puree, Rice, Avocado, Salsa Roja (spicy), Boston Lettuce.
More about Brain Food - Court St
Brain Food - Court St
111 Court St., Brooklyn
|Black Bean Bowl
|$9.95
Smoked Paprika Corn, Pickled Serrano Peppers, White Onions, Black beans, Diced Tomatoes, Avocado, tossed in homemade Chimichurri dressing topped with Gluten Free Tortilla chips
|Honey Garlic Bowl
|$9.95
Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Noodled Sweet Potatoes, Chopped Kale, Dried Cranberries, Parsley, Tossed In Honey Garlic dressing & Topped With A Fried Free-range Egg
|Mediterranean Bowl
|$9.95
Za’atar Carrots, Butternut Squash noodles, Shallots, Pomegranate Seeds , Topped with homemade Hummus &Baked pita chips with Tahini Harissa dressing
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Iced Caramel Macchiato (Fallsburg Favorite)
|$8.50
Blend of vanilla ice cream, real caramel and bold espresso
|$60 Breakfast Package (serves 2)
|$60.00
Our most popular breakfast package. Great for Kimpeturen, Chosson/Kallah, "Refuah Shleima", "Thank You!", "Happy Birthday", "Thinking of you", special day etc.
|Cheese Blintzes
|$7.99
2 Fallsburg Famous cheese blintzes, with our coveted housemade strawberry sauce.
More about Mike's Diner
Mike's Diner
1454 86th Street, Brooklyn
|Cup of Cheese Sauce
|$1.99
|Bottled Snapple/Coke Products
|$2.75
|Hard Roll
|$1.80
More about Sereneco
Sereneco
113 Franklin Street, Brooklyn
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
scrambled eggs, pickled pepper, avocado salsa, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, house-made hot sauce
|Tomato Mozz Panini
|$14.00
focaccia, basil, maple mayo
|Kale & Grain Bowl
|$14.00
baby kale, garnet yam, black rice, walnut, apple, parmigiano reggiano, maple balsamic vinaigrette
More about Breadberry Local
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Breadberry Local
3611 14th Ave, Brooklyn
|Cream Cheese Sandwich
|$4.99
Choice of cream cheese. Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
|The Classic Breakfast Plate
|$9.99
2 Eggs served with choice of bread, home fries, Israeli Salad.
|Butter Sandwich
|$3.99
Price includes your choice of 3 vegetables.
(coffee not included)
More about Gertie
BAGELS • FRENCH FRIES
Gertie
58 Marcy Ave, Brooklyn
|THE BIG SALAD
|$14.00
Baby Romaine, Cukes, Hardboiled Eggs + Seasonal Veggies with Tahini Ranch Dressing
|BAGEL + SCHMEAR
|$5.00
choose your own bagel adventure! choose the variety of bagel, cream cheese, fish + pickles.
(bagels are limited, substitutions will be made based on quantities. Please msg in 2nd choice).
|CHOCOLATE MARZIPAN BABKA SLICE
|$6.00
A slice of Gertie's signature chocolate almond-marzipan babka