Mushroom burgers in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn
|MUSHROOMS BURGER
|$18.95
Chef Bland Patty, Caramelized mushrooms & Onion, Served W vegetables and Sauce of your choice
Jungle Cafe Vegan
131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn
|Oyster Mushroom Burger (Dine in & Take out only)
|$20.00
Locally grown, organic Oyster Mushrooms from the Flowering Sun Ecology Center. With sprouts, cabbage slaw, pickle relish, chipotle sauce. Served on a toasted vegan brioche
Buttermilk Channel
524 court street, Brooklyn
|Mushroom Barley Veggie Burger
|$20.00
House-made bread and butter pickles & savoy cabbage slaw on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
HAAM
234 Union Avenue, Brooklyn
|Jerk Tamarind Oyster Mushroom Burger
|$21.00
Crispy oyster mushrooms sitting over purple cabbage slaw, pickles and jerk tamarind sauce on a pretzel bread. Served with side salad or yucca Fries.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upside Craft Burger
4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn
|Mushroom Melody Burger
|$19.99
Prime Beef Patty, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Roasted Garlic Mayo Topped with Sautéed Wild Mushrooms & Onions, On A Homemade "Mezonos" Bun.
|WILD MUSHROOM BURGER
|$18.00
Prime Beef Patty, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Roasted Garlic Mayo Topped with Sautéed Wild Mushrooms & Onions, On A Homemade Bun.