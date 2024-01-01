Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Item pic

 

Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue

5023 13th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MUSHROOMS BURGER$18.95
Chef Bland Patty, Caramelized mushrooms & Onion, Served W vegetables and Sauce of your choice
More about Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Mike’s Royal Diner

7609 5th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Burger$10.29
More about Mike’s Royal Diner
Item pic

 

Jungle Cafe Vegan

131 Greenpoint Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Oyster Mushroom Burger (Dine in & Take out only)$20.00
Locally grown, organic Oyster Mushrooms from the Flowering Sun Ecology Center. With sprouts, cabbage slaw, pickle relish, chipotle sauce. Served on a toasted vegan brioche
More about Jungle Cafe Vegan
Mushroom Barley Veggie Burger image

 

Buttermilk Channel

524 court street, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (4368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Barley Veggie Burger$20.00
House-made bread and butter pickles & savoy cabbage slaw on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.
More about Buttermilk Channel
Item pic

 

HAAM

234 Union Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Tamarind Oyster Mushroom Burger$21.00
Crispy oyster mushrooms sitting over purple cabbage slaw, pickles and jerk tamarind sauce on a pretzel bread. Served with side salad or yucca Fries.
More about HAAM
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upside Craft Burger

4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (998 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Melody Burger$19.99
Prime Beef Patty, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Roasted Garlic Mayo Topped with Sautéed Wild Mushrooms & Onions, On A Homemade "Mezonos" Bun.
WILD MUSHROOM BURGER$18.00
Prime Beef Patty, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Roasted Garlic Mayo Topped with Sautéed Wild Mushrooms & Onions, On A Homemade Bun.
More about Upside Craft Burger
Mike's Diner image

 

Mike's Diner - Brooklyn

1454 86th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Burger$11.99
More about Mike's Diner - Brooklyn

