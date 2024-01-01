Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom salad in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve mushroom salad

Item pic

 

Banhmigos - Vanderbilt

643 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Portobello Mushroom Vermicelli Salad$10.75
Oven-glazed w extra virgin olive oil
Portobello Mushroom Green Salad$9.75
Mushrooms are oven-glazed with extra virgin olive oil.
More about Banhmigos - Vanderbilt
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upside Craft Burger

4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (998 reviews)
Takeout
Wild side Mushroom Salad$13.99
--NEW! PICK YOUR PROTIEN.--
Crisp Greens, Red Cabbage, Cherry Tomato, Sweet Potato Crisps, Sauteed Mushrooms, and onions with A Protein and Dressing of choice.
MUSHROOM CHICKEN SALAD$26.00
Crisp Greens, Cherry Tomato, Roasted Corn, Sweet Potato Crisps, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, With Grilled Chicken Tenders.
More about Upside Craft Burger
Item pic

 

Banhmigos Sandwiches

636 Park Place, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Portobello Mushroom Green Salad$9.75
Vegan
Portobello Mushroom Vermicelli Salad$10.75
Vegan. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
More about Banhmigos Sandwiches
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe image

BAGELS

Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe

4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (620 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Salad$16.95
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Banhmigos & Coffee - Norman Ave

79 Norman ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Portobello Mushroom Vermicelli Salad$10.75
Vegan. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
More about Banhmigos & Coffee - Norman Ave

