Mushroom salad in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve mushroom salad
More about Banhmigos - Vanderbilt
Banhmigos - Vanderbilt
643 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn
|Portobello Mushroom Vermicelli Salad
|$10.75
Oven-glazed w extra virgin olive oil
|Portobello Mushroom Green Salad
|$9.75
Mushrooms are oven-glazed with extra virgin olive oil.
More about Upside Craft Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Upside Craft Burger
4621-13th Ave, Brooklyn
|Wild side Mushroom Salad
|$13.99
--NEW! PICK YOUR PROTIEN.--
Crisp Greens, Red Cabbage, Cherry Tomato, Sweet Potato Crisps, Sauteed Mushrooms, and onions with A Protein and Dressing of choice.
|MUSHROOM CHICKEN SALAD
|$26.00
Crisp Greens, Cherry Tomato, Roasted Corn, Sweet Potato Crisps, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, With Grilled Chicken Tenders.
More about Banhmigos Sandwiches
Banhmigos Sandwiches
636 Park Place, Brooklyn
|Portobello Mushroom Green Salad
|$9.75
Vegan
|Portobello Mushroom Vermicelli Salad
|$10.75
Vegan. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
More about Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
BAGELS
Fallsburg Bagels + Cafe
4602 16th Ave, Brooklyn
|Mushroom Salad
|$16.95