Mushroom soup in Brooklyn

Brooklyn restaurants
Brooklyn restaurants that serve mushroom soup

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave

1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Soup$10.99
So deliciously creamy with tender bites of mushroom pieces,full flavored with spices
More about Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Mendelsohn's Pizza

4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Barley Soup$6.50
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
Karczma Polish Restaurant

136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (749 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Mushroom Soup$6.50
Mushroom Soup$6.00
More about Karczma Polish Restaurant
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Basil Pizza and Wine Bar

270 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4 (257 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Soup$18.00
Heavy Cream, Cremini & Oyster Mushrooms, Croutons
More about Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi - 7th Ave Brooklyn

258 7th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hungarian Mushroom Soup$6.00
More about Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi - 7th Ave Brooklyn
Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave

1426 Elm Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Miso Soup$4.00
Miso broth infused with mushroom, topped with tofu, seaweed, and shittaki mushroom.
More about Basarvdogim Sushi - 1426 Elm Ave

