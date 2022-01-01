Mushroom soup in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve mushroom soup
More about Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Soup N Burger - Emmons Ave
1825 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn
|Mushroom Soup
|$10.99
So deliciously creamy with tender bites of mushroom pieces,full flavored with spices
More about Mendelsohn's Pizza
PIZZA • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
Mendelsohn's Pizza
4418 18th Ave, Brooklyn
|Mushroom Barley Soup
|$6.50
More about Karczma Polish Restaurant
Karczma Polish Restaurant
136 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn
|Wild Mushroom Soup
|$6.50
|Mushroom Soup
|$6.00
More about Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Basil Pizza and Wine Bar
270 Kingston Ave, Brooklyn
|Mushroom Soup
|$18.00
Heavy Cream, Cremini & Oyster Mushrooms, Croutons
More about Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi - 7th Ave Brooklyn
Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi - 7th Ave Brooklyn
258 7th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Hungarian Mushroom Soup
|$6.00