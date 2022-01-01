Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Brooklyn

Go
Brooklyn restaurants
Toast

Brooklyn restaurants that serve mussels

Consumer pic

 

Michaels of Brooklyn

2929 avenue R, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread$5.00
Bucatini Cacio e Pepe$23.00
Butternut Squash$16.00
More about Michaels of Brooklyn
Anthony’s Place image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Anthony’s Place

2812 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (911 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana$13.00
Breaded layered eggplant covered with marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana$17.00
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
Shrimps Scampi$19.00
Shrimps sauteed in white wine, lemon, garlic and butter; topped with toasted homemade breadcrumbs
More about Anthony’s Place
Mussels image

 

Eugene and Co.

397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mussels$13.00
Pan Roasted with a Honey Chipotle Sauce and toasted Pumpkin Seeds. Topped with Cilantro, Shiso and Tajin
More about Eugene and Co.
Olea image

TAPAS

Olea

171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 4.5 (885 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Garlic Chicken$24.00
braised Chicken thighs (off the bone), artichoke hearts, mushrooms, fino sherry-garlic sauce, spinach and ricotta mashed potatoes.
Orecchiette Pasta$21.00
Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, white beans, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts
(House made, Cashew based Vegan Parmesan available for vegan version) Just ask to make it Vegan
Farro Pasta$20.00
fresh basil pesto, broccoli rabe, leeks, green peas, spinach, asparagus, housemade ricotta, pecorino cheese toasted walnuts and garlic chips
Vegan Parmesan cheese availabe; (House made, Cashew based, Vegan Parmesan) just ask to make it Vegan
More about Olea
Nick's Lobster House image

SEAFOOD

Nick's Lobster House

2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn

Avg 3.9 (973 reviews)
Takeout
CT Lobster Roll$24.00
Baked Clams 10pcs$20.00
Calamari Fried$18.00
More about Nick's Lobster House
Europa pizzeria image

 

Europa pizzeria

6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Linguini Alle Vongole$23.00
Clams sauteed in garlic and white wine served over linguini
Mozzarella In Carrozza$14.50
Breaded homemade mozzarella fried until golden brown
24 Schiacciata$26.00
Fresh Mozzarella + Grilled Chicken + Roasted peppers + Baby arugula drizzled with Balsamic reduction
More about Europa pizzeria
Santo Parque image

 

Santo Parque

232 North 12th Street, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Parque Salad$16.00
Curly kale, red cabbage, carrots, pickled red onions, red radishes, roasted cashews, dried cranberries& mustard vinaigrette
Moqueca Mushroom (Vegan)$22.00
Brazilian coconut milk and peppers stew, prepared with shimeiji & shitake mushrooms. Served with sides of rice & farofa
Pork & Beans Croquettes$8.00
Feijoada fritters stuffed with collard greens and house made nduja and served with a side of spicy cumari sauce
More about Santo Parque
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats image

PIZZA • PASTA

Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
Fusilli con salsiccia$12.95
Ground hot & sweet sausage in a tomato cream sauce
Chicken Parmigiana$17.95
Breaded fried chicken breast with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Spaghetti meatballs$15.95
Nonna's famous meatballs (no pork)
More about Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats

