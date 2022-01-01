Mussels in Brooklyn
Brooklyn restaurants that serve mussels
Michaels of Brooklyn
2929 avenue R, Brooklyn
|Garlic Bread
|$5.00
|Bucatini Cacio e Pepe
|$23.00
|Butternut Squash
|$16.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Anthony’s Place
2812 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$13.00
Breaded layered eggplant covered with marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella
|Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana
|$17.00
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
|Shrimps Scampi
|$19.00
Shrimps sauteed in white wine, lemon, garlic and butter; topped with toasted homemade breadcrumbs
Eugene and Co.
397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn
|Mussels
|$13.00
Pan Roasted with a Honey Chipotle Sauce and toasted Pumpkin Seeds. Topped with Cilantro, Shiso and Tajin
TAPAS
Olea
171 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn
|Braised Garlic Chicken
|$24.00
braised Chicken thighs (off the bone), artichoke hearts, mushrooms, fino sherry-garlic sauce, spinach and ricotta mashed potatoes.
|Orecchiette Pasta
|$21.00
Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, white beans, cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts
(House made, Cashew based Vegan Parmesan available for vegan version) Just ask to make it Vegan
|Farro Pasta
|$20.00
fresh basil pesto, broccoli rabe, leeks, green peas, spinach, asparagus, housemade ricotta, pecorino cheese toasted walnuts and garlic chips
Vegan Parmesan cheese availabe; (House made, Cashew based, Vegan Parmesan) just ask to make it Vegan
SEAFOOD
Nick's Lobster House
2777 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn
|CT Lobster Roll
|$24.00
|Baked Clams 10pcs
|$20.00
|Calamari Fried
|$18.00
Europa pizzeria
6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn
|Linguini Alle Vongole
|$23.00
Clams sauteed in garlic and white wine served over linguini
|Mozzarella In Carrozza
|$14.50
Breaded homemade mozzarella fried until golden brown
|24 Schiacciata
|$26.00
Fresh Mozzarella + Grilled Chicken + Roasted peppers + Baby arugula drizzled with Balsamic reduction
Santo Parque
232 North 12th Street, Brooklyn
|Parque Salad
|$16.00
Curly kale, red cabbage, carrots, pickled red onions, red radishes, roasted cashews, dried cranberries& mustard vinaigrette
|Moqueca Mushroom (Vegan)
|$22.00
Brazilian coconut milk and peppers stew, prepared with shimeiji & shitake mushrooms. Served with sides of rice & farofa
|Pork & Beans Croquettes
|$8.00
Feijoada fritters stuffed with collard greens and house made nduja and served with a side of spicy cumari sauce
PIZZA • PASTA
Giovanni's Brooklyn Eats
1657 8th. Avenue, Brooklyn
|Fusilli con salsiccia
|$12.95
Ground hot & sweet sausage in a tomato cream sauce
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.95
Breaded fried chicken breast with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
|Spaghetti meatballs
|$15.95
Nonna's famous meatballs (no pork)